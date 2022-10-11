Read full article on original website
thehoosiernetwork.com
Indiana Basketball Player Analysis: Is Trey Galloway one of IU's most important creators?
Trey Galloway was a fun player for the Indiana men’s basketball squad in 2021-22. Galloway’s season was disrupted by a broken wrist that took him out for 10 games and a high groin pull that left him out of five. The Hoosiers got some nice energy out of Galloway last year, but injuries interfered with what his sophomore season could’ve been.
insidethehall.com
2022-23 Indiana basketball Player Profile: CJ Gunn
With the start of college basketball season on the horizon, we’ve transitioned from our look at other Big Ten programs to our player-by-player previews of the 2022-23 Indiana roster. Today, our player profiles continue with a look at freshman CJ Gunn. Previously: Malik Reneau. It was just a bike...
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana football facing important game against improved Maryland squad
Indiana football opens the second half of the season with one of its most important games so far. The Hoosiers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) host Maryland (4-2, 1-2) Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. It’s a critical game for...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen with final thoughts on Maryland
Watch as IU football coach Tom Allen made his final public appearance with the media on Thursday in advance of the Hoosiers’ Saturday tilt with Maryland. Allen discusses the health of key players, offensive line, cornerback Chris Keys, thoughts on Maryland, and much more. Indiana (3-3) and Maryland (4-2)...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football coach Tom Allen radio show: Maryland week
IU football coach Tom Allen joined legendary IU radio voice Don Fischer on Wednesday for their seventh show of the 2022 season. The pair discussed the week six loss to Michigan and previewed Saturday’s game against Maryland. Indiana (3-3) and Maryland (4-2) kick at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Saturday...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football QB Connor Bazelak on the offensive line and how he can improve
Watch as Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak met with the media on Monday. The Dayton, Ohio product talked extensively about the offensive line and how he can improve over the course of the back half of the season. Through six games, Bazelak is 155-of-295 passing (52.5 percent) for 1,597 yards with...
Cathedral comeback stuns Center Grove
By Phillip B. Wilson GREENWOOD — Center Grove was one yard away from seizing a seemingly insurmountable 23-point lead in the fourth quarter against a visiting Cathedral squad overcome by mistakes in the middle quarters. Somehow, the visiting Irish got a goal-line stop on the rush. But what ...
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Oct. 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
IHSAA, schools investigate racist taunts at volleyball game
INDIANAPOLIS — Pike High School student athletes and parents are upset about an incident that happened during a recent volleyball game. Parents told 13News they are tired of racism in sports. "This is not the first, second, third or fourth time that something like this has happened," said parent...
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The WISH-TV family will be welcoming a new addition coming this spring!. Our very own Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown announced Friday on “All Indiana” that she and her husband are expecting their second child!. Ashley’s first child, Nina, poses in...
MyWabashValley.com
Local golf course under new management
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local golf course that folks have enjoyed for decades is now under new ownership. “Mark’s Par Three” in Terre Haute has been in business for 58 years. It has been run by the LaGrange family. They bought the land in 1962 and started the business two years later.
wfyi.org
New Palestine student disciplined for racist 'monkey' slurs toward Pike volleyball team
A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys,” and beat on her chest.
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days
INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
IU professor found dead in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old professor, whose body was found in a parking garage Monday morning. Police responded to a report of a body found on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 10.
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
Fox 59
IU Grad wins Nobel Prize in economics, overslept through call day of announcement
STOCKHOLM, Sweden — An economist with a degree from Indiana University is one of three men to be named the winners of the Nobel Prize in economics this year. Professors Philip Dybvig and Doug Diamond, along with former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, were named the winners of the award for their research on banks and financial crises.
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
