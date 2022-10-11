Read full article on original website
Aztec upset knots up the GGL
A last-minute touchdown by La Quinta gave the Aztecs a 12-10 upset win over Rancho Alamitos Friday night and threw the Garden Grove League into a three-way tie for first. Combined with Los Amigos’ 35-26 victory over Bolsa Grande, three teams – Rancho, Santiago and Los Amigos – are all knotted at the top with 2-1 league marks.
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 14
Week eight of high school football in Orange County continues with Friday night games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores throughout the night, then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website covering Orange County sports.
Huntington Beach, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Huntington Beach, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Corona Del Mar High School football team will have a game with Huntington Beach High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Stock rising fast for SoCal RB Damian Henderson
Not many players have upped their stock more this year than Los Alamitos (Calif.) running back Damian Henderson and he had another impressive outing on Friday. After a relatively slow start to the season, Henderson showed signs of what he can do in the 2nd half of the Griffins week four win over Anaheim (Calif.) Servite.
La Habra, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
La Habra, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Fullerton Union High School football team will have a game with La Habra High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Lighting for Los Amigos High
A public hearing on the proposed sports lighting project at Los Amigos High School tops the agenda at Tuesday’s meeting of the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education. If approved, it would provide temporary lighting at athletic fields and courts at LAHS. A resolution to provide the...
Mater Dei made the right move
Far be it for me to defend the controversial Mater Dei High of Santa Ana football program, but I think the Monarchs made a wise choice recently. Mater Dei turned down an offer to move its home game last week against St. John Bosco of Bellflower to ritzy SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
Larkin and Allen: It Shouldn’t Be This Hard to Go to the Game
We recently ventured on an uncertain and perilous journey in Orange County; attempting to go to a sports game using public transit. The team in question was Orange County Soccer Club, who play at Great Park, Irvine. We set off from Orange train station assuming that after a 20-minute ride, we could walk from Irvine Transit Center to the park, a little over a mile away. Google maps seemed to think this was feasible. But after disembarking we found that access to a public street – Marina Way – was barred by a padlocked chain-link fence. There was no other way to walk to the park, nor did bus routes from the station make a stop there. There was no option but to call a Lyft; after a 5 minute ride – via a freeway – and $15 lighter, we arrived at the stadium. After the game we were picked up by a family member in a car, the last train back to Orange having long since departed. It shouldn’t be this hard to go to the game.
Update on Goose Landing at Dodger Stadium
In San Diego, Game Three of the Dodgers series with the Padres is tonight at Petco Park, a couple days after a surprise visitor flew onto the field at Dodger Stadium. In Game Two of the National League Division Series in Los Angeles Wednesday night, a goose landed on the grass in the bottom of the 8th. Umpires stopped the game while crews got the large bird off the field. The game went on and the Padres beat the Dodgers five to three, tying up the series at one game each. A tweet from Los Angeles Audubon said the bird at the game was a Greater White-Fronted Goose, noting that bright lights can disorient birds that migrate at night. They also said they heard that the goose was released safely by Dodgers personnel.
FTU Returns To Southern California – Save $50 On Your Ticket
For the last decade, I’ve spoken at Frequent Traveler University (FTU) events around the nation and I invite you to join me for a great discussion about miles, points, and travel in beautiful Orange County, California next month. FTU Orange Country 2022 – November 12-13, 2022. From November...
California Coastal Commission OKs desalination plant in Orange County
Less than six months after rejecting a proposal for a major desalination plant in Huntington Beach, the California Coastal Commission on Thursday approved plans for a different, smaller project in Orange County they say could serve as a model for future projects. The commission gave unanimous approval — with conditions...
Lightning strikes lead to closure of pier, beach in Huntington Beach, Seal Beach
Huntington Beach and Seal Beaches closed their beaches Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area.
Watch: October Glory (and Carnage!) at Wedge
Mostly, surfing is a participatory sport. Unlike ball and stick sports in arenas and on fields, most surfers would rather ride waves than watch other people ride waves. (Sorry, pro surfing.) There are, however, certain waves in the world that are near-impossible to ride — and nearly impossible to look away from when people are surfing ’em. The Wedge, in Newport Beach, has long been one such wave. It is a spectacle, a freak of reflection and refraction, smack in the middle North Orange County — of one of the most innocuous and populated surf zones on earth. Hit play above to watch some highlights (and lowlights and backwash) of late season south swells and the locals and visitors who tackle ’em.
This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track
Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
Orange County desal plant approved months after Huntington Beach denial
(The Center Square) – Less than six months after the denial of a massive desalination project in Huntington Beach, the California Coastal Commission unanimously approved a $140 million desalination project in Orange County on Thursday. The desalination project, which will be located in Dana Point, is expected to produce...
The Best Places to See Fall Foliage Near Los Angeles
From nearby parks and botanical gardens to mountain towns a short drive away, here’s where to find fall foliage near LA. Calling all LA leaf peepers! Outside temps might still be somewhat toasty, but there are plenty of places to find fall in southern California near Los Angeles. This week and next are predicted to be near peak and peak fall foliage for southern California (including the Los Angeles Forest, San Bernardino Mountains, and Mt. San Jacinto) so if you want to get your fall fix of reds, oranges and yellows, use our list of where to go to find fall foliage. Of course a couple of these spots go hand-in-hand with that autumn in California vibe—check out nearby pumpkin picking, apple orchards that are fun for the whole family and the best Halloween events around LA. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, a seasonal scarf, your camera and get ready to hit the road for a family-friendly adventure that proves that leaves do change color in southern California.
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
SoCal schools hit by nationwide surge in ‘swatting’ calls that lead to lockdowns, disruptions
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Multiple schools in Southern California in recent weeks have been hit by false reports of armed gunmen on campus during what appears to be a sharp nationwide increase in school “swatting” incidents. On Friday, Segerstrom High School in Santa Ana was locked down...
A New Desalination Plant Will Help Fight The Drought In Orange County
The Coastal Commission unanimously approved a desalination plant for south Orange County.
Behind the Scenes at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach
It’s golden hour, and I’m flying 1,200 feet over Huntington Beach in the backseat of a T-33 Shooting Star subsonic jet trainer. Former commanding officer and team lead for the Canadian Snowbirds Air Demonstration Squadron Rob “Scratch” Mitchell is in the cockpit. “Sorry I’m not very chatty, but there is a lot going on at the moment,” he says over the headset. Alongside our fellow Ace Maker T-33, a B-25 Mitchell Bomber is in lead, and there are five aircraft to our right, including a jet-powered Waco biplane. As Thursday evenings go, this one is far from average.
