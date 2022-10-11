Despite a number of injuries to key players, Illinois State volleyball ended its five-match losing streak, taking down Indiana State 3-2 at Redbird Arena Friday. "I just thought that that was a really solid team effort. We relied on a lot of people throughout that match," ISU head coach Allie Matters said. "We haven't won in quite some time, so I think that, not that morale has been low, but when you're working really really hard and you're working through some things, faced a lot of adversity and injuries and we have a lot of young players on the floor, you want to reap the benefits of all your hard work."

NORMAL, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO