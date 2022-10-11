Read full article on original website
videtteonline.com
ISU students denounce Kappa Sigma hate speech, call for further accountability
Following the events of Sept. 28, members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity at Illinois State University were condemned by several organizations across campus for spray-painting homophobic slurs on the signs of two sorority and fraternity houses. Several organizations issued statements criticizing the actions of these members, including Pride at ISU,...
videtteonline.com
Braico: The best and worst bathrooms on ISU's campus
In all the craziness that occurred during 2020, one of the last things people expected was a toilet paper shortage. Suddenly, something most people had taken for granted all their lives — the ability to use the bathroom — was thrown into jeopardy. This produced a newfound appreciation...
Central Illinois Proud
It’s official: ISU Board votes to rename Redbird Arena
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Redbird Arena will soon be a name of the past. The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved renaming Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at their meeting on Friday. The name will change upon the completion of a naming rights and sponsorship agreement between ISU and CEFCU.
videtteonline.com
ISU students share plans for Homecoming weekend including tailgating, watching football
With Homecoming just around the corner, students are preparing for a weekend filled with tailgating, parades and Redbird spirit. Illinois State University’s official Homecoming weekend will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The football game will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hancock Stadium. Freshman political science major MJ...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Champaign, Danville, and Urbana school leaders address shortages, safety, and breaking barriers in TV special
URBANA – Children still face mental health challenges as the COVID pandemic comes to an end. That’s one of the lessons garnered during an hourlong television special with the school superintendents of Champaign Unit 4, Danville School District 118, and Urbana School District 116. The TV special was taped in late September at Illinois Public Media studios.
videtteonline.com
ISU swimming and diving falls to in-state opponents at tri-meet
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois State swimming and diving lost 211-88 to Illinois and 183-116 against Southern Illinois in its contests at a tri-meet hosted by UIUC Friday night. UIUC beat the Salukis 189-110 to remain undefeated. Head coach Caitlin Hamilton and the Redbirds fell to 1-2 on the season after both losses.
ACT scores lowest in 30 years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A new report on ACT scores is out. The national average is the lowest it’s been in more than 30 years. The class of 2022’s average composite score was 19.8 out of 36. The year before in 2021, it was 20.3. Andy Borst, the director of undergraduate admissions at U of […]
Bloomington, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Bloomington, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Marquette High School - Alton football team will have a game with Central Catholic High School on October 15, 2022, 11:00:00.
1470 WMBD
Extended fall break isn’t for everyone in Peoria Public Schools
PEORIA, Ill. — While most students in Peoria are enjoying an extended fall break, there are still hundreds who require services provided at local school facilities. Peoria Public Schools District 150 Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat says around 700 students initially signed up for the district’s ongoing fall intercession program, which is a way to serve students in need while other teachers and students go on break for two weeks as part of the newer modified school calendar.
wglt.org
‘Makers On the Move’ bus tour visits Bloomington to push manufacturing jobs amid worker shortage
Business leaders are touring the state to spotlight the manufacturing industry, as many of them struggle to find workers. Mark Denzler, president of the Illinois Manufacturers' Association (IMA), said the number of open manufacturing jobs has nearly doubled nationally since the start of the pandemic — from 437,000 to 850,000.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington approves new housing lots amid need
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Both Bloomington and Normal are facing a crisis; people want to live and work there, but there are not enough places for people to move in. As companies like Rivian, Ferrero and State Farm continue hiring in their twin cities locations, more people are moving to the area which is short on all types of housing. Both the city and town are hoping to move more construction plans forward to retain employees as residents.
videtteonline.com
ISU volleyball takes down Indiana State 3-2
Despite a number of injuries to key players, Illinois State volleyball ended its five-match losing streak, taking down Indiana State 3-2 at Redbird Arena Friday. "I just thought that that was a really solid team effort. We relied on a lot of people throughout that match," ISU head coach Allie Matters said. "We haven't won in quite some time, so I think that, not that morale has been low, but when you're working really really hard and you're working through some things, faced a lot of adversity and injuries and we have a lot of young players on the floor, you want to reap the benefits of all your hard work."
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
Champaign Co. cities hosting electronic recycling event
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County have a chance to recycle their old or unwanted electronics this weekend thanks to the Cities of Champaign and Urbana, the Village of Savoy and Champaign County. These four municipal agencies are co-sponsoring a collection event at Parkland College for people to drop off their items. The […]
25newsnow.com
Peoria business owner says she’s investing in the community
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Christell Frausto said she fell in love with Peoria, specifically in the south end and the East Bluff, when she moved here seven years ago. Frausto owns Tequila Ria, a liquor store on Prospect, but she has plans to build a plaza that includes a restaurant for the community to enjoy. Frausto said the plaza would be a hub for the community.
25newsnow.com
McLean County Board approves 4 solar power projects, rewards administrator with pay raise
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The McLean County Board granted a special use permit for solar panels to be installed in Bloomington Township, and renewed permits for three other solar farms in the county. The board during its monthly meeting Thursday night also extended the contract of County Administrator Cassy...
Central Illinois Proud
100-ton particle accelerator on way to new OSF Cancer Institute, traffic delays expected
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There will be traffic delays in Peoria for several days in anticipation for high tech equipment for the new OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute in Peoria. Shipped from Germany to Baltimore, a police-escorted 210-foot truck is transporting a 100-ton proton particle accelerator to Peoria by Tuesday.
WCIA
Judy Fraser’s 2022 Wooly Worm Forecast
It’s our favorite time of year! We spent the hour with Judy Fraser to talk all things wooly worms and see what’s in store for this winter.
Mahomet adds FLOCK cameras, keeping community safe
MAHOMET, Ill., (WCIA) — One town recently added cameras to some of its busiest entry points on the roads. Patrick Brown, Mahomet’s Village Administrator, said they’re already making the town safer. They’re called FLOCK cameras and other towns in Champaign County use them as well. With them, Mahomet Police said they’ve already been able to […]
1470 WMBD
Peoria City Council gets update on SAFE-T Act
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria isn’t really giving an opinion just yet on all the controversy and confusion surrounding the cashless bail and pre-trial release provisions of the state’s “SAFE-T Act” — passed in 2021 but parts of which don’t take effect until January.
