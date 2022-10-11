Read full article on original website
Ohio State football predicted to land stud 5-star recruit
The recruiting front has been quiet in terms of commitments for the Ohio State football team since the season started. Recruits for the 2023 class have been busy taking visits to multiple campuses and trying to figure out where might be the best place for them. Ohio State has been...
The Suns sign one former Pistons guard and waive another
It has been a weird offseason for free agency, and that includes a few former Detroit Pistons. There have been several notable free agents available all offseason, including future Hall-of-Famers like Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, who are still looking for jobs with less than a week to go until the regular season.
Limited Chiefs Promo: Get $350 Free At FanDuel and BetMGM Before It’s Too Late
You’ve got $350 in free bets waiting for you at FanDuel and BetMGM thanks to two incredible offers exclusively for Chiefs fans. I’ll explain how to claim each amazing promo so you’re ready to roll for the epic Week 6 clash against the Buffalo Bills. Bet $5,...
Braves' Morton hit in elbow by liner, exits NLDS Game 4
Atlanta Braves starter Charlie Morton lasted only two innings against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NL Division Series after he was struck on his pitching elbow by a batted ball
Ohio State football knows main competition for Big Ten title
The Ohio State football team was picked as the favorite to win the Big Ten before the season started. Nothing has happened so far that would change anyone’s thoughts about that. But we have our answer as to who the biggest competition for Ohio State is. Michigan was able...
