ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The Suns sign one former Pistons guard and waive another

It has been a weird offseason for free agency, and that includes a few former Detroit Pistons. There have been several notable free agents available all offseason, including future Hall-of-Famers like Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, who are still looking for jobs with less than a week to go until the regular season.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

FanSided

291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy