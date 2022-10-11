Read full article on original website
Related
Sumter residents to clear litter as part of Community Cleanup initiative
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter is hosting a Community Clean-Up to pick up litter along the sides of roads throughout the county on Saturday. One team, however, got started a little early. Lee Dickey works for C. Simmons Construction. Together with almost 40 of his coworkers, he picked up trash...
Improvements and expansions to health care coming to 2 rural Midlands areas
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Federal funding is being used to expand emergency services in Orangeburg and Sumter. Both communities are hoping this sets more rural areas in the Midlands on a path to catch up to health care in the rest of the state. The City of Orangeburg is getting...
Stephanee Seay is the News19 Teacher of the Week
COLUMBIA, S.C. — You're never too young to learn how to become an author and an illustrator!. That was the message for the three, four, and five-year-old students in Stephanee Seay's Montessori class at Pontiac Elementary School when we stopped in to surprise her. Seay has been an educator...
First Black students to desegregate University of South Carolina to be honored with monument
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has selected artist Basil Watson to create a monument recognizing the first three African American students to attend the university since Reconstruction. On September 11, 1963, Robert Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell and James Solomon Jr. walked through the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
Construction worker transported from Irmo High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A construction worker is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center Thursday afternoon. Officials said the 39-year-old man was shocked at the Irmo High School. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
Swansea woman gives back to community by making decorative bows
SWANSEA, S.C. — Dean King of Swansea loves her crafts. "I make bows," King said. Back in 2004, she and her friend Dot made yellow bows in honor of troops deployed to Afghanistan. They hung them on light posts downtown and people bought them, too. She used the money...
RMC opens only outpatient neurology clinic in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Regional Medical Center (RMC) is opening a new outpatient neurology facility in Orangeburg. Hospital officials say prior to this facility, there was an absence of a neurology clinic, and it was felt among many patients in the area. “It was a big disparity or gap...
Construction worker at Irmo High School sent to Augusta Burn center after being injured
IRMO, S.C. — A construction worker has been injured while doing work at Irmo High School. Lexington County Emergency Services said around 3:40 p.m. Thursday they got a call regarding a medical event at the school. They said a 39-year-old construction worker suffered flash burns from an apparent electrical shock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLTX.com
Who is in charge of overseeing school district P-card use in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent indictment of a former Richland School District One employee has brought the subject of purchasing cards, or P-cards, back to the forefront. P-cards are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. Most...
WLTX.com
'We still have a lot more work to do': Famously Hot South Carolina Pride kicks off 33rd year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For more than three decades in October, the warm and welcoming Famously Hot South Carolina Pride Festival has taken place in Columbia. "We’ve started this thing at about 10,000 people and now we're up to almost 100,000 people," said President Jeff March whose been organizing the event for 11 years.
Sumter residents plan first 'chicken swap' to exchange small farm animals
SUMTER, S.C. — All different types of small farm animals are coming to the Tractor Supply Co. on Broad Street in Sumter. Two residents are working to plan a chicken swap. "I know I have 46 ducks, five pigs and I lost count of chickens," co-organizer Ashley Goodenough said.
WCNC
Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cassatt Resident spent years developing a park for his community
CASSATT, S.C. — David Stokes Jr. is a lifelong resident of the rural community of Cassatt. The unincorporated area of the town is located between Camden and Bethune and only has one intersection, but it's home to many like Stokes. In 2007, he bought land from another resident back and decided to transform the space into a community park called, "Stokes Legacy Park" which he says he named after his father, who he says was a good man.
abccolumbia.com
COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set. Derrick Huggins’ funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am. The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week. He also served as a transportation executive...
Orangeburg County bookmobile offering more than just books
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County bookmobile offers more than just books. It's also an outlet for children's activities and other programs. “I’m still getting the books in their hands, it’s just in a different way," said Orangeburg County bookmobile manager Penny Irick,. On Tuesday, the...
West Columbia Beautification Foundation aims to transform Highway 1
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia's Beautification Foundation is working to liven up the greenery along Highway 1. Driving down this main corridor through West Columbia, it's easy to see beautiful parts of the city and the not so beautiful parts. Donation-based group, the West Columbia Beautification Foundation is...
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray-area church preserving Black cemetery dating back to 1800s
IRMO — Six years after volunteering to care for an African American cemetery with ties to its own history, an Irmo-area Lutheran church has received state funds to further its preservation efforts of the burial grounds that date to the 1800s. St. Michael Lutheran Church plans to use $40,000...
Midlands high school football: October 14, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week 8 of high school football in the Palmetto State is in the books. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area high school football games. Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights every Friday night, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.
New phone app to provide extra layer of security in Lexington 3 schools
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The administration of Lexington County School District 3 has adopted a new technology that will add a layer of security should there be an incidence of an active shooter or armed intrusion at one of the Batesburg-Leesville schools. SchoolGuard, from Guard911, is a mobile app that...
coladaily.com
Famously Hot South Carolina Pride returns this weekend to downtown Columbia
South Carolina’s capital city is gearing up to host the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride this weekend. Festivities are held each October, holding strong as one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBTQ+ event in the state. The South Carolina Pride Movement first...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0