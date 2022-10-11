ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres

The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Braves Dansby Swanson backup plan could be revenge for Freddie Freeman

The Atlanta Braves are in the midst of a postseason run, but shortstop Dansby Swanson’s free agency chase looms. Swanson, otherwise nicknamed ‘The Sheriff’, is just about the only key contributor the Braves haven’t locked up to a long-term contract. He’s set to be a free agent after the season, adding another big name to an already-loaded shortstop market that includes Carlos Correa and Trea Turner.
ATLANTA, GA
Philadelphia, PA
Atlanta, GA
Philadelphia, PA
Atlanta, GA
Mets biggest Jacob deGrom threat could be a surprise team

Jacob deGrom is opting out of his contract. The Mets would like to bring him back, but they’ll have some threats that want to pull him away. Jacob deGrom is going to opt out of his contract with the New York Mets. While that doesn’t mean he’s done in New York — deGrom can simply negotiate a longer, more lucrative deal if he so chooses to do so and the Mets offer him one — it does open him up to the free agent market.
QUEENS, NY
Ronald Acuña clearly to blame for JT Realmuto inside-the-park homer (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña failed to back up Michael Harris II on JT Realmuto’s inside-the-park home run. As the right fielder on the play, it was Ronald Acuña’s job to back up rookie Michael Harris II as he went for a tough fly ball off JT Realmuto’s bat. Harris II took an odd route to the ball, which led to a tough miss on the play.
ATLANTA, GA
Cubs: 10-4, good buddy – is pitching changing before our eyes?

Pitching has changed. I recently saw a sarcastic post somewhere on social media with an image of Cy Young and a comment about pitch counts. The man who won 511 games and whose name is eternally linked with great pitching given the award that bears his name played in a different time that, in may ways, saw a different game. Consider the fact he averaged eight innings in his 906 games, an astonishing 7,356 total frames. Pud Galvin, who is second in career innings has 6,003, way behind Young. Interesting nickname as well.
CHICAGO, IL
Padres take a gander at goose omen to win NLDS Game 3

The San Diego Padres are on fire in the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They’re just one win away from advancing to the NLCS. The San Diego Padres are on fire in the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Not many have held faith in the Friars to beat out their division rivals, but they’re now up 2-1, just one win away from advancing to the NLCS.
SAN DIEGO, CA
