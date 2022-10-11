ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

POLITICO

Why a toy ‘gel blaster’ startup is turning to K Street

GEL BLASTER STARTUP TAPS INVARIANT FOR PATENT FIGHT: An Austin-based manufacturer of increasingly popular — and controversial — “gel blaster” guns has enlisted the help of one of K Street’s biggest firms as it navigates legal and trade disputes with toy behemoth Hasbro. — Gel...
POLITICO

Billion dollar slip-up: Why a crypto magnate is rethinking election spending

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
The Independent

US sanctions on Chinese semiconductors ‘decapitate’ industry, experts say

The Biden administration’s sweeping new export controls aimed at cutting off China from obtaining chips used in supercomputers has caused the “complete collapse” of the Communist country’s semiconductor industry, according to one expert.“This is what annihilation looks like: China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry was reduced to zero overnight,” Lidang, CEO of Hedgehog Lab, said in a Twitter thread. Rules announced by the US Department of Commerce last week restricting “US persons” from involvement in manufacturing chips in China had led to mass resignations of American executives from Chinese firms.Lidang said this had the effect of “paralyzing Chinese manufacturing overnight”,...
POLITICO

Solyndra's cylindrical saga

A DUSTY PLAYBOOK — There are billions of dollars of federal funding about to go to renewable energy projects, so Republicans are getting ready to resurrect an old bogeyman. It's Solyndra, the California solar company that famously went bankrupt after receiving $535 million in loan guarantees from the 2009 stimulus bill.
POLITICO

GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz said that he wouldn't support mandatory sentencing minimums, while also praising Joe Biden's marijuana pardons.

Oz wasn't specific on which measures he would support on gun control, however. What's happening: In an interview mainly focused on crime, GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz gave further insight into his views on mandatory sentencing minimums, guns, and the death penalty. Here are the key moments from his...
The Independent

Georgia debate – live: Warnock dodges on Biden 2024 as Walker scolded for ‘prop’ police badge

After months of back-and-forth, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock finally faced off on the debate stage with his Republican opponent Herschel Walker.Mr Walker, who enjoys Donald Trump’s backing, has slumped in the polls after reports he paid for an abortion for one of the mothers of his children. His ex-partner claims that she had to pursue him for the money.During the campaign he has lied several times about the number of children he has, keeping campaign staff in the dark, and has repeated numerous false claims about his past while also facing allegations of domestic violence.In a bizarre moment referring...
POLITICO

Oregon is suddenly in jeopardy, and Joe Biden wants to help

Joe Biden’s appearance this week on the campaign trail in Oregon says as much about Democrats’ struggles in the reliable blue state as it does about his own careful approach to the midterms. Biden advisers and close political allies are worried about a confluence of factors that threaten...
POLITICO

5 questions for Bill T. Gross

Welcome back to our regular Friday feature, The Future in Five Questions. This week we grill Bill T. Gross, a power player in Southern California’s start-up scene, who heads several climate technology ventures, founded the Idealabs incubator and sits on the board of Caltech. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
POLITICO

The Jan. 6 Committee Has Helped Make Trump a Historic President

The former president was supposed to be forgotten after he lost. Yet the Jan. 6 committee is helping him loom larger than ever by fueling his supporters' contempt. John Harris is founding editor of Politico. His Altitude column offers a regular perspective on politics in a moment of radical disruption.
POLITICO

In other LA news...

THE BUZZ: You’ve got to start some pretty big drama to overshadow a visit from the President of the United States. President Joe Biden is on the last of a three-day spin through Los Angeles today, where he’s been meeting with local leaders, touting his infrastructure investments and trying to rally Democrats less than a month out from a key election.
POLITICO

Judge hands DOJ another FARA setback

DOJ'S LATEST FARA SETBACK: A federal judge today dismissed the Justice Department’s effort to force Las Vegas casino magnate Steve Wynn to acknowledge a stint as an agent of the Chinese government, contending that the government has no power to require such disclosure after the purported foreign relationship had ended, our Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney report.
POLITICO

Supreme Court rebuffs Trump in Mar-a-Lago docs fight

The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down former President Donald Trump’s request to step into the legal fight over documents the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. The former president was seeking an order to return about 100 documents with classification markings to a review process a “special master” is conducting of more than 10,000 documents the FBI took during the Aug. 8 search of Trump’s home.
POLITICO

Fetterman camp takes aim at a Dem super PAC

FETTERMAN CAMP ACCUSES DEM GROUP OF GRIFTING: Last weekend, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman’s campaign issued a warning to donors about a purported scam. And for once, it wasn’t Fetterman’s Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, at whom they were leveling the charge, your host reports. —...
POLITICO

Rethinking redistricting in LA

THE BUZZ: And here you thought we didn’t have to discuss redistricting for another decade. While the abhorrent racism featured on leaked tapes of three Los Angeles City Council members has generated the most outrage — and led Nury Martinez to succumb to public pressure and resign yesterday — the impetus for and theme of the conversation was using district lines to enlarge their power and undermine foes. It was a distillation of politics to its essence: who gets what for the next ten years.
POLITICO

What the Fed isn't saying about inflation

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
