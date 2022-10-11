Read full article on original website
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns.
3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands
These companies are pouring heaps of passive income into the accounts of their shareholders.
Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones says a 'recession playbook' would see stocks fall by another 10%
Stocks could fall 10% under a "recession playbook," billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones told CNBC in an interview Monday. A recession could be oncoming or it may have started one or two months ago, said the founder of Tudor Investment. But assets including crypto will likely have a "massive rally"...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023
Social Security's 2023 cost-of-living adjustment is the largest that seniors are getting in decades. Although the number may be lower than previous estimates, it should help beneficiaries better cope with inflation. Whether the latest raise holds up in 2023 is yet to be determined.
Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category.
Anthony Scaramucci says the wild reversal in stocks was the start of an upswing as the bear market ends and short-siders give up
Thursday's wild stock reversal wasn't a bear market rally and could be the start of a new upswing, Anthony Scaramucci told CNBC. "I think this is the start of something new. I think there was full-blown capitulation on the short side yesterday and lots of institutional buying." On Thursday, the...
Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Climb. Is It Time To Buy Bank Stocks Now?
Bank stocks C, WFC and JPM are all up after earnings, pointing to strength in the beaten-down sector.
The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours
Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now
Cheap stocks have the ability to generate enormous, long-term profits for investors.
Looking for the Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
Warren Buffett has often said a low-cost index fund is the most sensible option for the great majority of investors.
These 3 Tech Stocks Haven't Been This Cheap in Years: Is It Time to Buy?
Tenable is the leader in a very important segment of the cybersecurity industry, and it's growing at an accelerating pace. MercadoLibre stock is trading near the cheapest valuation since it became a public company in 2007. CrowdStrike is chasing a $97 billion opportunity, opening the door to a long growth...
2 Dazzling Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in This Bear Market
These stocks are cheap and have great recent track records of growth.
2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Warren Buffett has generated more than 3,600,000% in returns since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. It took him nearly 50 years to start investing in tech stocks. Buy-and-hold investing has been the key to his success over the decades.
1 Scorching-Hot Dividend Stock That Yields 10.6%
Medical Properties' stock price fell sharply this year as interest rate hikes worried investors about REITs. The stock's fundamentals remain strong and the dividend is well supported by high funds from operations. The company also made multiple deals that will improve its liquidity.
Stock market inflows hit near-records last week suggesting that investors think the bottom is in, Bank of America says
Investors are acting like they think the bottom is in for stocks, Bank of America said in a Tuesday note. The bank based its analysis on near-record flows into equities during last week's choppy trading. BofA clients poured $6.1 billion into US stocks last week, representing the third largest inflow...
Stimulus Update: These 7 States Are Sending Stimulus Payments in October
Many consumers are struggling with skyrocketing living costs. Some states, including California, Georgia, and Illinois, are sending out stimulus checks to help residents cope. For several months in a row, the Federal Reserve has implemented aggressive interest rate hikes in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. But that tactic doesn't seem to be working.
2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Double Down On in October
After smoking the broader market over the last decade, the prestigious Nasdaq 100 is down 29% year to date. Investors have an opportunity to buy shares of leading companies at lower valuations. One food staple is growing sales and pays a high dividend yield of 4.84%.
3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now
All three of these stocks are down by 35% or more from their recent highs. These are all solid and profitable businesses with lots of room to grow. While there could be short-term turbulence, these could be bargains for patient long-term investors.
