Stocks

Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023

Social Security's 2023 cost-of-living adjustment is the largest that seniors are getting in decades. Although the number may be lower than previous estimates, it should help beneficiaries better cope with inflation. Whether the latest raise holds up in 2023 is yet to be determined. You’re reading a free article with...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low

Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category. You’re reading a free...
DRINKS
Markets Insider

The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours

Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

These 3 Tech Stocks Haven't Been This Cheap in Years: Is It Time to Buy?

Tenable is the leader in a very important segment of the cybersecurity industry, and it's growing at an accelerating pace. MercadoLibre stock is trading near the cheapest valuation since it became a public company in 2007. CrowdStrike is chasing a $97 billion opportunity, opening the door to a long growth...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

Warren Buffett has generated more than 3,600,000% in returns since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. It took him nearly 50 years to start investing in tech stocks. Buy-and-hold investing has been the key to his success over the decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Scorching-Hot Dividend Stock That Yields 10.6%

Medical Properties' stock price fell sharply this year as interest rate hikes worried investors about REITs. The stock's fundamentals remain strong and the dividend is well supported by high funds from operations. The company also made multiple deals that will improve its liquidity. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: These 7 States Are Sending Stimulus Payments in October

Many consumers are struggling with skyrocketing living costs. Some states, including California, Georgia, and Illinois, are sending out stimulus checks to help residents cope. For several months in a row, the Federal Reserve has implemented aggressive interest rate hikes in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. But that tactic doesn't seem to be working.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Double Down On in October

After smoking the broader market over the last decade, the prestigious Nasdaq 100 is down 29% year to date. Investors have an opportunity to buy shares of leading companies at lower valuations. One food staple is growing sales and pays a high dividend yield of 4.84%. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

All three of these stocks are down by 35% or more from their recent highs. These are all solid and profitable businesses with lots of room to grow. While there could be short-term turbulence, these could be bargains for patient long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS

