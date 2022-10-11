Read full article on original website
Autoblog
Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
BMW M Decides Against Making Three- Or Four-Cylinder Performance Cars
The switch to EVs is already happening, and emissions regulations are tightening for combustion-powered cars. Some automakers have downsized engines to three- and four-cylinder units in their performance vehicles. However, not every automaker is taking this path, and one holdout will be BMW M. During a media preview for the...
Top Speed
2023 BMW M2 With M Performance Parts Looks Even More Controversial
The 2023 BMW M2 has just been unveiled, and it also happens to be the final, non-electrified M car. Naturally, this also means that the German automaker is set to unveil a host of M Performance Parts that gives owners a higher degree of personalization for their sporty coupe. Fortunately (or unfortunately), they did just that - and depending on your perspective, the M Performance Parts are a love-it-or-hate-it affair.
BMW M5 Spied Preparing To Become PHEV Performance Sedan
The next-gen BMW M5 will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This fresh batch of spy shots catches one testing in Munich. This M5 wears a full-body camouflage wrap but has the production-ready lights at the front. The concealment thoroughly covers the nose, but a portion of the wide grille is visible. A panel is riveted to the center of the hood. It's not clear what the company might be hiding there.
insideevs.com
Watch Ford F-150 Lightning Take On 702 HP Ram TRX In Drag Race
The Ford F-150 Lightning is one of the most in-demand EVs currently on sale in America, and it's clear to see why. The entry-level Lightning has impressive real-world range and decent towing capabilities without being anywhere near as expensive as a Rivian R1T. Although recent price hikes have seen its starting price rise by over $10k, when you factor in fuel savings it's still a very compelling option.
Maserati GranTurismo Debuts As Brand’s First EV With Three Motors, AWD
The Maserati GranTurismo is back after a short hiatus, but don’t let its familiar shape fool you. It looks like the old one, an intentional decision on the company’s part, but more significant changes lurk underneath the elegant design. The new GT arrives with three electric motors and a battery pack, becoming the brand’s first EV, and it’s not the model’s only powertrain.
Inside car graveyard as luxury vehicles totaled in Hurricane Ian’s 18-foot
SHOCKING footage has revealed how Hurricane Ian created a car graveyard full of luxury whips. We see the video’s cameraman walk around a parking lot of totaled vehicles covered in debris like seaweed and sand. Seaweed and sand trapped in a car are telltale signs of heavy flood damage.
2023 Toyota Highlander Gets the Turbo Engine It Always Needed
The smaller-displacement turbo engine has more torque, same fuel economy, and lower emissions.
hotnewhiphop.com
This electric flying car drives like a 'normal car' at speeds of up to 80 mph
Dozens of flying car projects have emerged in the past few years. However, only a handful make it past the conceptual stage. Even fewer have been successfully tested with passengers on board. And it could take many years before any are put into service. On Monday, Dubaiites saw an electric...
We Now Know How Much a 2023 Toyota Highlander Costs
Toyota has released the new 2023 Highlander trim and price. It's a bit more expensive, but still keeps the value that makes it a hit. The post We Now Know How Much a 2023 Toyota Highlander Costs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
globalspec.com
Electrofit introduces its first electric crate motor
The first electric crate motor, the 100 kW CM100KW1, developed by U.K.-based Electrofit is a permanent synchronous magnet motor with a built-in inverter that significantly reduces cost and complexity of integration. The motor can be used to drive an existing gearbox directly or has the option of being connected to...
fordauthority.com
Ford Explorer Owner ‘Saves’ SUV From Drowning: Video
Boat ramp fail videos are quite common across the internet, mostly because, well, a lot of folks apparently don’t know how to launch or retrieve a water-going vessel. Typically, what happens is the driver backs too far down the ramp and the vehicle begins to take on water, at which point one of two things happens – they either manage to save it and get back up the ramp, or they float out in the river, lake, or ocean, with disastrous results. Thankfully for the driver of the Ford Explorer in this video recently posted on Instagram, the former happened, though not without some consequences.
insideevs.com
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
hotnewhiphop.com
BBC
Dorset farmer's Bentley stored in shed for 50 years sells for £66k
A rare Bentley that has been stored in a farmer's shed for more than 50 years has sold at auction for £66,000. A Dorset farmer originally bought the car in 1954 but when it failed its MOT in the 1960s he put it into storage. It was sold by...
MotorAuthority
The Lotus Evija is now the world's most powerful production car
The Lotus Evija is now in production, and the final specs are even wilder than what Lotus originally promised. The electric hypercar was confirmed on Friday with a combined output from its four-motor powertrain of 2,011 hp, making it the most powerful car in production. The setup is also said to deliver 1,256 lb-ft of torque.
MotorTrend Magazine
Wide Load: ADRO's GR86 Widebody Conversion Offers More Than Stance
The widebody and fender flare movement that seemingly took over the entire tuning community a handful of years ago is not only staying the course with an always fickle fan base but still thriving. ADRO, or Aerodynamic Development Race Optimization, revealed a widebody conversion that not only enhances the look, but enhance the downforce of Toyota's GR86.
MotorTrend Magazine
Could This Safari-Style 1959 Ford Delivery Truck Be an Epic Overlander?
Up for grabs is this awesome 1959 Ford delivery truck, owned by Terry and Jan Hawke. It says Pony Cycle on the side because Terry's grandfather founded Hawk Tool and Engineering Company, manufacturer of the Pony Cycle, which is a small motorcycle/scooter bike of the 1950s that would apparently go 40 to 45 mph. They were used by the Air Force to zip parts around before making their way to the public for paper routes and such. Some had sidecars. They were made in Clarkston, hence, the Made in Clarkston, Michigan decal on the back of the P1. Naturally, the delivery dually served as a great advertisement for Pony Cycle while transporting the bikes to Midwest vintage car and bike shows.
Stranded Tesla Semi Spotted Just Weeks Ahead of First Deliveries
via YouTubeThe Tesla Semi is just weeks away from delivery after years of delays and promises by CEO Elon Musk. Could some problems be looming?
