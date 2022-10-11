ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

sciotopost.com

Moo Moo Express Car Wash Grove City Opening Raises Over 15,000 for Marcus Project

Columbus, Ohio, October 14, 2022—Moo Moo Express Car Wash recently celebrated the Grand Opening of its 24th Central Ohio express car wash location with 10 days of free car washes and a monetary donation campaign for The Marcus Project. Throughout the Grand Opening period at 2615 London Groveport Rd. in Grove City, Ohio, Moo Moo gave away more than 2,272 free car washes at a retail value of more than $40,000. The Company also collected $15,730.96 in monetary donations for The Marcus Project, to help further their mission of assisting children and families in need by creating opportunities, sourcing necessities, and building a feeling of significance.
GROVE CITY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

With potential suit looming City Council appears blind to transparency laws

BUCYRUS—A special meeting held Tuesday by the Bucyrus City Council was cut short yet again because of errors in minutes and proposed legislation pointed out by Bucyrus Resident Vicki Dishon. The intention of the meeting was to approve the new Council Clerk’s wages, and Billet. During the public...
BUCYRUS, OH
10TV

Thousands expected to participate in Columbus Marathon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon is returning this Sunday. Thousands of athletes are expected to gather in downtown Columbus for a day of celebrating health and wellness, personal victories, record-breaking performances and the children helped by Nationwide Children's Hospital. The race starts on Oct. 16...
COLUMBUS, OH
ideastream.org

Minor marijuana charges unequally affect adult Black males in Columbus

President Joe Biden is urging state governors to pardon people with marijuana charges on their criminal record after doing so on the federal level. That decision could have a greater impact on the Black community according to new research. A study from Ohio State University's Drug Enforcement Policy Center found...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Hilton Columbus Downtown introduces new 28-story tower

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The popular hotel chain, Hilton, officially opened its second tower's doors in downtown Columbus earlier this week. Hilton Columbus Downtown's new expansion makes it the largest hotel in Ohio with 1,000 guest rooms. The new 28-story tower on North High Street added 463 rooms for guests...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

The legacy of redlining in the U.S. and Columbus

Redlining is the discriminatory practice that kept minorities from purchasing homes in white neighborhoods. It was practiced in many U.S. cities including Columbus. We’ll delve into the legacy of redlining in the U.S. and Columbus. Guests:. Mark Ferenchik, Columbus neighborhoods/urban issues reporter for The Columbus Dispatch. Danae King, a...
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Stillwater Farms Stumbles Out Of The Gate

As expected, a large chunk of the Marysville City Council’s regular meeting Monday was devoted to the proposed rezoning of seven parcels of land on the west side of the city near the U.S. Route 33/U.S. Route 36/State Route 245/State Route 4 and Northwest Parkway interchange to make way for Stillwater Farm’s 600+ unit housing development which would be built just south of the conjunction of highways.
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts

And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

10-year-old’s accused rapist set for trial next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A trial date has been set for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in July. The first day of Fuentes’ trial is scheduled for January […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Former student says transition was aided by supportive school community

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elijah Crafter always knew he was different. Elijah Crafter came out to his peers his junior year of high school. Crafter was part of Nationwide Children's Hospital THRIVE program. According to the Trevor Project 45% of LGBTQ+ youth have considered attempting suicide within the past year.
COLUMBUS, OH
