Columbus, Ohio, October 14, 2022—Moo Moo Express Car Wash recently celebrated the Grand Opening of its 24th Central Ohio express car wash location with 10 days of free car washes and a monetary donation campaign for The Marcus Project. Throughout the Grand Opening period at 2615 London Groveport Rd. in Grove City, Ohio, Moo Moo gave away more than 2,272 free car washes at a retail value of more than $40,000. The Company also collected $15,730.96 in monetary donations for The Marcus Project, to help further their mission of assisting children and families in need by creating opportunities, sourcing necessities, and building a feeling of significance.

GROVE CITY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO