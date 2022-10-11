Read full article on original website
Ohio State Highway Patrol amends tattoo policy for future, current employees
OHIO, USA — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are now allowed to wear long-sleeved uniforms to cover their tattoos all year round. OSHP announced the change to its uniform policy on Friday. The amended rule aims to expand tattoo acceptance for current and future troopers. Future employees...
First class of lateral transfers graduate from Columbus Police Academy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ten officers from departments across the state graduated a shortened Columbus Police Academy, the first time the division has allowed lateral transfers. The Columbus Division of Police is still more than 100 officers short of what is budgeted. “We're excited because we think it's going to...
Moo Moo Express Car Wash Grove City Opening Raises Over 15,000 for Marcus Project
Columbus, Ohio, October 14, 2022—Moo Moo Express Car Wash recently celebrated the Grand Opening of its 24th Central Ohio express car wash location with 10 days of free car washes and a monetary donation campaign for The Marcus Project. Throughout the Grand Opening period at 2615 London Groveport Rd. in Grove City, Ohio, Moo Moo gave away more than 2,272 free car washes at a retail value of more than $40,000. The Company also collected $15,730.96 in monetary donations for The Marcus Project, to help further their mission of assisting children and families in need by creating opportunities, sourcing necessities, and building a feeling of significance.
With potential suit looming City Council appears blind to transparency laws
BUCYRUS—A special meeting held Tuesday by the Bucyrus City Council was cut short yet again because of errors in minutes and proposed legislation pointed out by Bucyrus Resident Vicki Dishon. The intention of the meeting was to approve the new Council Clerk’s wages, and Billet. During the public...
Thousands expected to participate in Columbus Marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon is returning this Sunday. Thousands of athletes are expected to gather in downtown Columbus for a day of celebrating health and wellness, personal victories, record-breaking performances and the children helped by Nationwide Children's Hospital. The race starts on Oct. 16...
Committee continues talks 3 months after Columbus statue ordinance tabled by council
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Back in 2020 when the Columbus City Hall Christopher Columbus statue was removed, Mayor Andrew Ginther said it was because the statue did not represent the diverse values of the city. Two years later, Ginther says it was also to preserve the 1995 gift from Genoa, Italy.
Minor marijuana charges unequally affect adult Black males in Columbus
President Joe Biden is urging state governors to pardon people with marijuana charges on their criminal record after doing so on the federal level. That decision could have a greater impact on the Black community according to new research. A study from Ohio State University's Drug Enforcement Policy Center found...
Hilton Columbus Downtown introduces new 28-story tower
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The popular hotel chain, Hilton, officially opened its second tower's doors in downtown Columbus earlier this week. Hilton Columbus Downtown's new expansion makes it the largest hotel in Ohio with 1,000 guest rooms. The new 28-story tower on North High Street added 463 rooms for guests...
The legacy of redlining in the U.S. and Columbus
Redlining is the discriminatory practice that kept minorities from purchasing homes in white neighborhoods. It was practiced in many U.S. cities including Columbus. We’ll delve into the legacy of redlining in the U.S. and Columbus. Guests:. Mark Ferenchik, Columbus neighborhoods/urban issues reporter for The Columbus Dispatch. Danae King, a...
Stillwater Farms Stumbles Out Of The Gate
As expected, a large chunk of the Marysville City Council’s regular meeting Monday was devoted to the proposed rezoning of seven parcels of land on the west side of the city near the U.S. Route 33/U.S. Route 36/State Route 245/State Route 4 and Northwest Parkway interchange to make way for Stillwater Farm’s 600+ unit housing development which would be built just south of the conjunction of highways.
DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts
And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
What's being done to help youth amid violence in Columbus?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There have been 10 children who are victims of homicide in Columbus in 2022. While that total is down compared to this time last year, community organizers are working to be a part of the solution. “They need positive role models. Our kids need to be...
Ohio puts forward $156 million in incentives for Honda battery plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio plans to offer approximately $156.3 million in tax incentives and infrastructure improvements for a massive battery plant project that Honda says is key to turning the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. Officials say the battery plant, to be built jointly with LG...
Did a Scioto River preservationist save the 200-year-old Quarry Trails’ cemetery from developers?
Matthew Davis of Upper Arlington is a die-hard mountain biker and dirt biker. He also considers himself a Scioto River preservationist. Especially for the areas near his home which are cratered by several expansive and deep limestone quarries, and considered by some to be awe-inspiring when standing on their precipices.
Troopers issue 438 citations during speed, OVI enforcement on I-70
COLUMBUS, Ohio — During a three-day project to focus on speed, use of seat belts and OVI enforcement on Interstate 70, the Ohio State Highway Patrol issued 438 citations, according to a release. The I-70 enforcement project started Oct. 7 and concluded on Oct. 9. The patrol says 392...
5 Reynoldsburg schools issued remote learning days due to staffing shortages
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — No buses pulled up outside French Run Elementary on Thursday. No students walked the halls. No classroom chairs were sat in. Books on the shelves lie still; their pages unturned. All because it was the school’s turn to deal with short staffing. “This is our...
'Prayers have to be put into action' Columbus pastor says after 2 teen homicides
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The community is mourning two teens shot and killed in just three days this week. At Wedgewood Apartments Wednesday evening, 13-year-old Sinzay Reed was gunned down just before 6 p.m. Reed is the 17th homicide of a person under the age of 18. CPD said...
Columbus woman’s Kia gets stolen, rental Kia broken into months later
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman is struggling to get around town after her Kia was stolen from a business in east Columbus in June. Her rental Kia was almost stolen just last week. Chanel Jack was starting a new job when her first Kia was taken. “The first...
10-year-old’s accused rapist set for trial next year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A trial date has been set for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in July. The first day of Fuentes’ trial is scheduled for January […]
Former student says transition was aided by supportive school community
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elijah Crafter always knew he was different. Elijah Crafter came out to his peers his junior year of high school. Crafter was part of Nationwide Children's Hospital THRIVE program. According to the Trevor Project 45% of LGBTQ+ youth have considered attempting suicide within the past year.
