El Paso County, CO

On the Lookout: Sexual assault suspect; credit card thieves; robbery suspect

By Heather Skold
 3 days ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A sexual assault suspect was caught on camera, and now El Paso County Sheriff's Detectives are looking for help from the public to identify the man.

Sexual Assault Suspect (EPSO)

The suspect, who has a dark beard, and is heavy-set, was seen on closed-circuit cameras at the Econolodge near Peterson Space Force Base, on September 20 around 1:30 a.m.

Sex Assault Suspect (EPSO)

If you recognize him, you're asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777, or Pikes Peak Crimestoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Pueblo Theft Suspect (PPD)

In Pueblo, investigators are asking for help to identify a pair of suspected thieves. The man and woman, according to the Pueblo Police Department, stole a woman's wallet while she was shopping at Sam's Club.

Investigators say they then used the victim's credit card to buy items, totaling well over $4,000 at the Northside Walmart and Best Buy.

Pueblo Theft Suspect (PPD)

Both suspects appear to be middle-aged.

If you recognize them, you're asked to contact Detective Jeff Maize at 719-553-3281 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

Robbery Suspect (CSPD)

The Colorado Springs Police Department is attempting to identify a robbery suspect, who they say, targeted the same business -- twice.

The first crime happened on August 6, at the Family Dollar Store at 3770 Airport Road. That's when the suspect stole items from the store.

Two days later, on August 8, the same suspect held up an employee at gunpoint, demanding money from the register.

No one was hurt.

If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP, or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

The post On the Lookout: Sexual assault suspect; credit card thieves; robbery suspect appeared first on KRDO .

