Specialty dog food company Spot & Tango opens Lehigh Valley plant where it will employ 100 people

By Evan Jones, The Morning Call
 3 days ago

Premium pet food manufacturer Spot & Tango cut the ribbon Monday on its Upper Macungie Township plant, which is now up and running.

Spot & Tango leased a 66,700-square-foot facility at 7520 Morris Court, near Route 100, where it plans to eventually employ almost 100 workers. The company said the move will allow it to insource manufacturing, instead of relying on outside contractors.

“We are absolutely thrilled to open up operations in [Upper Macungie],” Russell Breuer, founder and CEO of Spot & Tango, said in a statement. “Our new facility will not only bring 100 new jobs to Lehigh County, but will also allow us to continue to scale our mission of providing the highest quality food to every dog. This expansion wouldn’t have been possible without the governor’s office, local leaders and our talented partners, and we look forward to continuing to build relationships with the Allentown community.”

The facility will be used to manufacture all three types of the company’s UnKibble brand pet food. More than half of Spot & Tango’s subscription orders include UnKibble, allowing the expansion to help meet growing demand, the company said.

The company pledged to invest about $20 million and create at least 96 full-time jobs during the next three years in return for nearly $440,000 in state grants, including $150,000 toward work force training.

It is the latest entry in pet food production in the Lehigh Valley. Freshpet, among the largest food-and-beverage producers in the Valley, in October 2020 christened a $100 mission expansion of its refrigerated pet food manufacturing facility in Hanover Township, Northampton County. In May, Freshpet announced that it will build a 99,000-square foot “innovation kitchen” less than a mile from its campus. It is scheduled to open in the second half of 2023.

Founded in 2018, Spot & Tango is a personalized pet health and wellness company focused on providing dogs with high-quality, human-grade meals excluding artificial additives, fillers and inexpensive preservatives. The company delivers its products throughout the continental U.S.

Spot & Tango is hiring for about 20 jobs, including maintenance and production associates. Those interested should contact morgan@spotandtango.com .

Morning Call reporter Evan Jones can be reached at ejones@mcall.com .

Allentown, PA
