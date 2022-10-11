Leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance has completed the 21st quarterly burn of its native BNB coin, destroying approximately $575 million worth of assets. Since launching five years ago, Binance dedicates 20% of its quarterly profits to the burning of some BNB tokens. The latest burn, which represents the fourth and last quarterly burn for this year, saw the permanent removal of 2 million BNBs worth about $574.8 million from circulation. This figure shows that the crypto exchange generated roughly $2.9 billion in profit last quarter.

