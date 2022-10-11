Read full article on original website
Related
coinfomania.com
Mango Markets Hacker Wants to Keep $70M as Bounty Reward
Attackers who stole more than $100 million from Solana-based decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Mango Markets, have suggested a governance proposal that, if approved, could allow them to keep roughly $70 million as a bounty reward. Mango Markets Hacker Governance Proposal. As contained in the proposal, the attackers would return several...
forkast.news
Crypto hackers on track for bonanza year as theft surges, Chainalysis says
October is the “biggest month in the biggest year ever” for cryptocurrency hackers, with US$718 million stolen from decentralized finance sites across 11 different hacks, according to Chainalysis, a U.S.-based company that tracks such data. At this rate, 2022 will surpass 2021 as the biggest year for hacking...
blockchain.news
Another Major Crypto Hack in Less a Week, $100M Stolen
The crypto industry has witnessed another major hack in less than a week, where a hacker has stolen $100 million from Mango Markets. The trading and lending platform hosted on the Solana blockchain was exploited after manipulation in the price of Mango Market's native MANGO token via an oracle price manipulation attack.
dailyhodl.com
$100,000,000 Emptied From Solana-Based Crypto Trading Platform Mango Markets in DeFi Attack
A decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, Mango Markets, says an attacker took off with crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars following an exploit on the platform. Mango Markets claims that an attacker manipulated the price of its utility token, Mango (MNGO), upwards within minutes before...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Hacks Explode in October, With $718,000,000 Stolen From DeFi Sector in Just Two Weeks: Chainalysis
Decentralized finance (DeFi) crypto hacks are already on the rise this month, according to the blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis. Chainalysis notes that October has been the most prolific month for hackers so far this year, with $718 million worth of assets stolen across 11 different attacks aimed at DeFi protocols.
dailyhodl.com
Over $256,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated as US Inflation Report Triggers Flash Crash
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets have been liquidated as new inflation data shakes global markets. According to data from market intelligence firm Coinglass, about $250 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets were liquidated in the last 12 hours. The liquidations were triggered by...
dailyhodl.com
Elon Musk Launches Foul Fragrance, Accepts Payment in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Additional Altcoins
Elon Musk is adding a new quirky product to his company’s lineup of goods and services that can be paid for with crypto. The billionaire’s tunneling startup Boring Company just launched a perfume called Burnt Hair, which Musk describes as “the finest fragrance on Earth.”. “With a...
Hackers access $570 million in crypto with attack on Binance
Unknown hackers gained access to $570 million worth of cryptocurrency from Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, this week, but company officials have minimized the losses to under $100 million, its CEO said Friday. "The issue is contained now. Your funds are safe. We apologize for the inconvenience and will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coinfomania.com
The Girles Token Project Successfully Raised Over $1.2 Million In Presale
The thunderous presale of the NFT GameFi token raised more than $1.2 million and continues to delight investors. Girles Token is a decentralized NFT GameFi token created on the Ethereum platform, which is available for presale right now for every investor. Early-stage investors have more attractive terms of up to 200% than later-stage inventors. Girles Token is the main product of Girles Metaverse, which consists of NFT Metaverse, P2E Alliance, and Staking Contracts.
thecoinrise.com
QANplatform faces a $1M Bridge Hack, QANX token plummets by 90%
The well-known quantum-resistant layer 1 blockchain QANplatform recently witnessed a hack, where the attacker stole $1 million. Since the hack, the price of its native QANX coin has dropped by more than 90%. On Tuesday at 05:01 EST, QANplatform stated that its smart contract bridge had been compromised and that...
astaga.com
CoinCorner Sets Up Shop In El Salvador, Offers Bitcoin And Lightning Services
Large transfer by the CoinCorner group. They waited till the Bitcoin Amsterdam Convention to announce their greatest growth but. The corporate opened up store in El Salvador AKA Bitcoin nation. Contemplating the extent of bitcoinization that CoinCorner has completed within the Isle Of Man, this is perhaps a kind of tales that change into actually vital down the road. The corporate comes wielding its headlining product, The Bolt Card, a contactless Lightning card.
NFL・
cryptoslate.com
Mango Markets DAO set to approve $47 million bounty for hacker
A governance proposal seeking to pay up to $47 million to the Mango Markets hacker is set to be approved as it reaches an approval quorum of over 96%. Following the Mango Markets hack of Oct. 12, the hacker submitted a proposal asking the project to use up to $70 million from its treasury to repay some bad debts. He agreed to return the funds upon meeting his terms.
cryptogazette.com
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
Press Release: Softnotes are a revolutionary new Bitcoin scaling solution network and have the power to finally transform Bitcoin into the ‘Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System’ that Satoshi envisioned. October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress...
coinfomania.com
Woman Claims She Won Contest on CryptoCom After Receiving $10.5M by Mistake
Thevamanogari Manivel, the Victorian woman who was mistakenly given $10.5 million instead of $100 by CryptoCom, has been released from Melbourne prison after claiming she thought the money was a competition prize from the exchange. CryptoCom Seeks Refund. Recall that in August, Coinfomania reported that CryptoCom mistakenly transferred $10.5 million...
coinfomania.com
Binance Burns $575M Worth of BNB in Latest Quarterly Burn
Leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance has completed the 21st quarterly burn of its native BNB coin, destroying approximately $575 million worth of assets. Since launching five years ago, Binance dedicates 20% of its quarterly profits to the burning of some BNB tokens. The latest burn, which represents the fourth and last quarterly burn for this year, saw the permanent removal of 2 million BNBs worth about $574.8 million from circulation. This figure shows that the crypto exchange generated roughly $2.9 billion in profit last quarter.
u.today
Crypto Scam Victims File Arbitration Demand Against Coinbase
Coinbase customers who have lost a considerable amount of crypto to scammers have filed an arbitration demand against the popular cryptocurrency company, according to a report by The Washington Post. The victims claim that one of the biggest crypto companies ignored their impassioned requests to fix vulnerabilities in its Coinbase...
thecoinrise.com
Californian Man Indicted for Laundering Over $5M With Cryptocurrency
A California man who goes by the name John Khuu is currently facing charges in the Eastern District of Texas under the United States Department of Justice (DoJ). According to the Justice Department, Khuu was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Texas for attempting to launder drug trafficking loot through crypto channels.
forkast.news
South Korea seeks software to track US$7.2B in illegal crypto
South Korea’s Supreme Prosecutors’ Office is looking to hunt down illegal crypto funds by purchasing a software program that tracks down crypto transactions and sources, a local media outlet reported Friday. Fast facts. The tracking program is expected to be used by the Special Investigations Unit for Corruption...
dailyhodl.com
Exchange Giant Coinbase Lists Major Ethereum Rival, Spurring Short Price Explosion
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is adding Ethereum challenger Hedera (HBAR) to its roster of supported digital assets. Coinbase says that the token of the most widely-used enterprise grade public network for decentralized applications is already live on its platforms. “Hedera (HBAR) is now live on Coinbase.com and in the...
astaga.com
Binance Unveils $500 Million Funds to Support Crypto Miners
Earlier on Friday, October 14, the world’s largest crypto change Binance got here up with an thrilling announcement to help the crypto mining trade. Binance Pool introduced the launch of a $500 million miner lending venture to help BTC mining and different mining infrastructure suppliers. The official announcement from...
Comments / 0