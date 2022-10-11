How to Watch the Padres vs Dodgers MLB NLDS Playoffs Live

The San Diego Padres secured its spot in the MLB NLDS on Sunday after defeating the New York Mets in a best-of-three Wild Card game series this past weekend. The Padres will now advance to the NLDS and face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-five series, with the first game being on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles and San Diego have played a total of six series against each other this year, and the Dodgers have won all of those series. Out of 19 head-to-head games between these two teams this season, the Padres have lost 14 of them. For the Padres to pull off a NLDS upset would be unbelievable —but not impossible.

There can’t be a more intriguing game to watch than a postseason rivalry game. Sometimes referred to as the “I-5 rivalry,” the Padres and the Dodgers have recently become rivals again due to the fact that they have been the top two teams in the NL West over the past few years. You definitely won’t want to miss this series. Continue reading to see how you can sign up for a live tv streaming service and catch all the action.

Where can you stream the Padres vs Dodgers MLB NLDS?

Watch the Padres vs Dodgers NLDS on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35+ 32+ No Sling Blue $35+ 42+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50+ 50+ No

Sling TV is our preferred service for watching the Padres and the Dodgers battle it out in the NLDS this week.

First-time customers of Sling TV get 50% off their first month using the service. This means that for just $17.50, you will have access to 42+ channels with Sling Blue, and 50+ channels for only $25 with Sling Orange & Blue .

The NLDS is a must-watch series this season. To win over 100 games in the regular season is astronomical, and the Dodgers won 111. But it would be even crazier if the Padres pulled off an NLDS upset, so you need to tune in using Sling TV .

Watch the Padres vs Dodgers NLDS on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

With DIRECTV STREAM , you have the option to cancel your monthly plan whenever you like. Not only does DIRECTV STREAM offer no-commitments, but it also offers a five-day free trial for new customers. And, after your free trial, you’ll receive $40 off your first two months using the service. DIRECTV STREAM is an adequate option for watching the NLDS this week.

Watch the Padres vs Dodgers NLDS on FuboTV

FuboTV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

All FuboTV plans offer a seven-day free trial , so you can watch the NLDS for free. Also, for just $69.99 per month, FuboTV provides 124+ channels . These channels include almost every sports channel you can think of, so you can certainly catch the best-of-five series between the Padres and the Dodgers on FuboTV.

Watch the Padres vs Dodgers NLDS on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

One of the biggest perks of Hulu + Live TV is that it gives you full access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, which is perfect for streaming the MLB playoffs. For $69.99, you have access to 75+ channels on Hulu + Live TV. If you prefer to stream without ads, you can pay just $6 more to watch ad-free.

Watch the Padres vs Dodgers NLDS on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Base $64.99 85+ Yes (limited time) Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes (limited time)

After Sling TV, YouTube TV is your second cheapest streaming option to watch MLB’s postseason. For $64.99 per month, you can stream 85+ channels on YouTube TV. This service is also currently offering a six-day free trial, but for a limited time only.

Padres vs Dodgers NLDS streaming schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 11: San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers @ 6:37 p.m. (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 12: San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers @ 5:37 p.m. (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 14: San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers @ TBA (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 15: San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers @ TBA (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 16: San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers @ TBA (TBS)

All times listed are in PT.

