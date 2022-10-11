Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
thevalleyledger.com
Prost! Food, fun and brews at the heart of ArtsQuest’s fall favorite
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The fall skies might have been fickle during opening weekend, but ArtsQuest’s 12th annual Oktoberfest, presented by Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE), welcomed nearly 40,000 people who eagerly donned lederhosen and imbibed hops throughout both October weekends. Along with food, fun and brews, the annual festival hosted a variety of local businesses, performers, and vendors at the SteelStacks campus.
Car show, Trunk or Treat will be part of LCCC’s 33rd annual craft festival
The HiLites Motor Club will hold a car cruise and Trunk or Treat event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Luzerne County Community College's campus in Nanticoke. The car cruise will be held in conjunction with the...
Tannersville Inn items on auction block
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If you can see it, you can have it. A meeting place for many locals and tourists since 1825, the Legendary Tannersville Inn in Pocono Township is selling off everything inside. "This is going on the auction block. All of the memorabilia. If you're really in...
thebrownandwhite.com
Celebrating 100 years of Hotel Bethlehem: Why the now-Lehigh Valley staple was worth saving
Historic Hotel Bethlehem opened its doors 100 years ago. From being a prominent tourist attraction throughout the 1920s to temporarily shutting its doors in the late 1990s, this local hotel has a history. This year, the hotel is celebrating its 100th anniversary by recognizing its long history and hosting a...
thevalleyledger.com
Mackenzie’s 2022 Senior Expo Set for Oct. 27
MACUNGIE – Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Berks/Lehigh) is inviting area senior citizens and their caregivers to his annual Senior Expo on Thursday, Oct. 27. The free event, which is co-sponsored by St. Luke’s University Health Network, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lower Macungie Township Community Center, 3450 Brookside Road in Macungie.
lehighvalleystyle.com
6 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 10.13–10.20
The Northampton County Historical Genealogical Society promises a tour relating to murder, mischief and misadventure in Downtown Historic Easton. The tours are offered each Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. through the end of October. Tours are about 90 minutes long, $15 per person and limited to 20 guests.
thevalleyledger.com
Nazareth Area Chamber to host 4th Annual Nazareth Fall Festival
The Nazareth Area Chamber, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber is thrilled to be hosting its 4th Annual Nazareth Fall Festival, in partnership with Vigilance Hose Co. #1, on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 2 PM – 6 PM. Get ready for a day filled with fall-themed fun for everyone!
thevalleyledger.com
ALL SEASON SUNFLOWER ON DISPLAY AT STEELSTACKS
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— You can now enjoy a touch of summer all year long at the SteelStacks campus thanks to a recent installation of Sculpture Artist Alyssa Imes’s newest work SunFlower at the visitor center presented by St. Luke’s University Health Network. During the Steel Weekend, Imes will host an in-person, on-site artist talk at noon on Sunday, Oct. 16, to introduce and discuss her larger than life flora.
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's Paradise
If you consider yourself a foodie who loves trying new restaurants, you're going to absolutely love this epic food festival taking place in Philadelphia this weekend. Keep reading to learn more.
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
Another Bucks County Borough is Hosting a Popular Ghost Tour Until the End of the Month
The borough's historic association is hosting the tours for around the haunted area.Image via Historic Langhorne Association. A borough in Bucks County is showing locals and visitors where the most haunted buildings in the area are, as well as their history.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Oct. 14-20)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. “The Works of...
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to many different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
Take a look inside Lehigh University’s biggest building yet (PHOTOS)
Those familiar with Bethlehem may know it as the building with “LEHIGH” lit up at night along the roofline. On Friday, Lehigh University celebrated all that goes into its new Health, Science and Technology Building, with remarks from university leadership and media tours. At 124 E. Morton St....
thevalleyledger.com
Wingstop Opens New Restaurant in Emmaus
Emmaus, PA – (Oct. 12, 2022) – Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning flavor concept with more than 1,850 locations globally, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Emmaus, PA, located at 1328 Chestnut St. This is the third Wingstop restaurant in the greater Lehigh Valley area.
Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies
The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
The 15 best towns for the ultimate fall day trip from the Lehigh Valley
A lot is made of the Lehigh Valley’s proximity to New York City and Philadelphia. While it is perfectly located smack dab between those major cities, it is also a perfect jumping off point for day trips to fascinating places.
thevalleyledger.com
Fourth Annual Freedom Fest 5k, a community event and run/walk for freedom from human trafficking, open to families on Oct. 29
LEHIGH VALLEY, PA. — Join ASPIRE (a local human services non-profit organization dedicated to supporting individuals that have been, are currently being, and who are at high risk of being trafficked or exploited) and other sponsors for Freedom Fest. This one-day, family-friendly outdoor festival includes a 5K run/walk. The...
thevalleyledger.com
McNeill’s free Disability Resource Fair to be held Oct. 21
CATASAUQUA, Oct. 14 – State Rep. Jeanne McNeill will hold her Disability Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct 21 at the Suburban North Family YMCA. This event will feature vendors and organizations who will have information on programs and services available to help adults and children with mental and physical disabilities.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Martin Tower site to include 2 new LVHN medical buildings
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday afternoon at city hall approved a subdivision and land development plan to redevelop the former Martin Tower site. The plan, offered by developers Lewis Ronca and Norton Herrick at 1170 Eighth Ave., conceptualizes subdividing the 53-acre site known as Tower...
