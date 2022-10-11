Read full article on original website
Fundraising campaign kicks off to build Cross Bar Special Recreation Management Area
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A number of committees and groups are combining efforts to raise money to build the Cross Bar Special Recreation Management Area in Potter County. Despite a fundraising campaign kicking off this week, millions of dollars are needed to pay for work at the property.
Remote Watering Systems available to area producers
WHITE DEER, Texas (KVII) — Funding from the Texas Water Development Board is enabling the Panhandle Groundwater Conservation District to provide telemetry devices like remote monitoring systems that producers can install on their center pivots. In this week’s Panhandle Runs on Water, ABC 7 News looks at how remote...
Parent company of United Supermarkets plans merger with Kroger
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Kroger, the largest supermarket operator in the country by revenue, is planning to take over at United Supermarkets. Friday, the company announced it had reached a deal to absorb Albertsons Companies, the parent company of United. Pending regulatory approval, the $24.6 billion cash and stock...
Potter County celebrates retirement of veteran dispatcher Mandi Jones
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Mandi Jones, a 20-year veteran dispatcher with the Potter County Sheriff's Office, is hanging up her headset. Friday, the sheriff's office posted a photo announcing her retirement, saying the farewell was a "see you later, not goodbye." "May God continue to bless you and...
Borger family convicted of storming Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced
WASHINGTON (KVII) — A family from Borger caught on camera entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection was sentenced Wednesday in a D.C. federal court. The U.S. Dept. of Justice website said Joshua Munn, Dawn Munn, Kayli Munn, Kristi Munn and Thomas Munn were all sentenced after pleading guilty earlier this year to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Accused Tri-State Fair shooter booked into Potter County Jail
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The teen authorities believe shot multiple people at the Tri-State Fair last month is now in the Potter County Jail. Jail records show Eleazar Makiah Suarez was booked into the jail Tuesday, after spending time in the hospital from wounds suffered at the fairgrounds. Listed...
Amarillo College dubs athletic facility 'FirstBank Southwest Center'
The building set to house Amarillo College's revitalized athletics program will be called the "FirstBank Southwest Center." According to a Thursday release from the school, the school received $3 million from the financial institution, giving them a founding sponsor for the program dormant for more than 30 years. Andy Marshall,...
Amarillo in flight: A look back at the pioneers that brought aviation to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — When you look at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport today, full of high-tech equipment, it's hard to imagine the humble beginnings of the industry in Amarillo. The first known arrival of an airplane in Amarillo happened in 1918. Two Army planes landed in a grassy...
Shooting victims show up at Amarillo hospital, sparking investigation
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking at a potential crime after two people that arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Just after 4 a.m. on Friday, Amarillo police said they went to a hospital on a report of two people with gunshot wounds. Officers said they...
Amarillo in flight: B-52s, pilots and the beginnings of Bell in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Hardly a day goes by at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport that you do not see some sort of military aircraft. Amarillo's affiliation with GIs started in 1942, when the Amarillo Army Air Field was established, training pilots and ground mechanics on bombers. They shared...
Head-on crash believed to be caused by alcohol injures 5, including 2 children
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A head-on crash in southeast Amarillo on Friday sent five people to the hospital, police said. According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers were sent to a head-on crash at southeast 3rd Avenue and Ross Street at about 8:25 p.m. Officers found a 2021 Toyota...
Head-on crash kills 2, injures 1 on I-27 near Amarillo; DPS says alcohol a factor
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Two Portales women are dead and a Canyon teen was hurt in a head-on crash on I-27 north that closed the highway for a time on Thursday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. and about...
Luncheon held to honor Hispanic Heritage Month in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Hispanic Heritage Month is coming to a close but there's no point in ending a celebration without food and entertainment. The Barrio Neighborhood is one of the centers of the Hispanic culture here in Amarillo and Wednesday at the luncheon, panelists, organizations and others spoke on individual experiences and what the plans are for the future.
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday evening
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Rain chances will return to the forecast Saturday night and there is a chance for some strong to even marginally severe thunderstorms. Storm capable of becoming severe will stay confined to the southeast Texas Panhandle towards Memphis, Childress, Paducah, and Wellington. Timing for any severe storm chances will be from 5-10PM Saturday. Hazards include 60 MPH winds and 1" hail for the most robust convection but will be short-lived.
