ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Police testify on previous run-ins with murder suspect claiming insanity

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lawyers Friday continued presenting their insanity defense in the trial of a Burlington man accused of killing his wife with a cleaver in 2017. On the fifth day of the trial for Aita Gurung, two Burlington police officers who were on the scene testified about previous run-ins with Gurung. According to testimony, five days before the murder, police were called to the North End Variety Store after Gurung walked in and told the clerk to call the police. In a police bodycam video, Gurung has his hands up and can be heard telling officers that he’s a criminal.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Barnet

BARNET — A 38-year-old man was arrested for assault in Barnet yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a disturbance at a home on Monroe Road at around 5:35 p.m. Following an investigation, police say they found that an assault had occurred between Michael Robinson, and Jason Bedell, 23.
BARNET, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Crime & Safety
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
WCAX

Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder

A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
BURLINGTON, VT
arizonasuntimes.com

FBI to Investigate ‘Hate Speech’ Attack on School That Banned Girls from Their Own Locker Room

The FBI is helping investigate an anti-LGBTQ hate speech attack that occurred on a Vermont school district’s website, according to a Tuesday statement by the superintendent. The Orange Southwest School District’s website is currently disabled following an Oct. 1 attack to its website which included “hate speech, symbols, and photographs targeting transgender individuals,” according to the VT Digger. The FBI is working to investigate the attack, according to a statement by the superintendent Layne Millington.
RANDOLPH, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Day#Defense Attorneys#Violent Crime
WCAX

7 arrested in Bennington drug raid

A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for VCOR in Coventry

COVENTRY — A 28-year-old man was arrested for violation condition of release following an incident in Coventry yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a disturbance at a residence on Main Street at around 3:05 p.m. Troopers spoke to the complainant, who reported Cole Washburn, of Coventry, had been...
COVENTRY, VT
WCAX

NY police: North Country murder triggered by social media fight

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police have made an arrest in a North Country murder they say was sparked by a fight on social media. New York State Police say Donald Raymond was stabbed to death in the vicinity of 215 Elm Street in Malone last Thursday. Friday, police arrested Joshua...
MALONE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCAX

Essex Police Dept. investigating shooting incident

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Police are looking for the people they say were involved in a shooting incident Friday night. According to Essex Police, they were called to the area of 206 River Road just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a truck chasing and shooting at a car.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

4 teens arrested in connection with Barre shooting

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested four teenagers and charged them as youthful offenders in connection with a shooting in Barre last month. Police say the shooting happened on Brook Street on Sept, 5, damaging a home and a parked car. Nobody was hurt. Police on Tuesday arrested an...
BARRE, VT
News Channel Nebraska

Vermont murder for hire case suspect pleads not guilty

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — The Colorado man who prosecutors say abducted and killed a Vermont man as part of a murder for hire conspiracy pleaded not guilty Tuesday in federal court to a new charge. Jerry Banks, 35, appeared by video conference Tuesday in Vermont U.S. District Court where...
DANVILLE, VT
Addison Independent

Vermont State Police Log: Identity thief strikes county

ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police last week reached out to the public asking for help solving a brazen case of identity theft in the county. State police report that between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 a man visited the Vermont Federal Credit Union branches in Middlebury, Vergennes and South Burlington and withdrew money while falsely identifying himself as a 48-year-old Ferrisburgh resident. Police did not say how much money was stolen.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: Stop in Burke leads to DUI and VCOR charges

BURKE — A 35-year-old man from Lyndon was arrested following an incident in Burke yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation on Lynburke Road at around 10:35 p.m. While conducting the traffic stop, police say they observed several signs of impairment from the...
LYNDON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: South Burlington woman charged with assault

CAMBRIDGE — A 38-year-old woman from South Burlington was arrested following an incident in Cambridge yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault at home on Deer Crossing Lane at around 7:00 p.m. Responding troopers conducted an investigation on the scene that concluded with Jillian Schultz being...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

UVM medical Center ER swamped with patients

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Medical Center says their ER is packed and the hospital is urging patients with non-emergency needs to seek treatment at urgent care centers or elsewhere. The hospital says its ER on Friday was experiencing high numbers of patient visits. It comes as the hospital...
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy