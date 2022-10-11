Read full article on original website
Burlington police testify during Aita Gurung trial as defense tries to prove insanity plea
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Friday marked the fifth day of testimony in the trial of Aita Gurung, the man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver in 2017. The main focus of the trial on Friday was the days leading up to the alleged attack. On Oct. 7,...
Police testify on previous run-ins with murder suspect claiming insanity
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lawyers Friday continued presenting their insanity defense in the trial of a Burlington man accused of killing his wife with a cleaver in 2017. On the fifth day of the trial for Aita Gurung, two Burlington police officers who were on the scene testified about previous run-ins with Gurung. According to testimony, five days before the murder, police were called to the North End Variety Store after Gurung walked in and told the clerk to call the police. In a police bodycam video, Gurung has his hands up and can be heard telling officers that he’s a criminal.
Aita Gurung's doctors discuss his mental health as defense begins to call witnesses in trial
BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Thursday, Aita Gurung's defense began to call witnesses to the stand to shed light on Gurung's mental health in the years leading up to the death of his wife, Yogeswari Khadka, and the attempted killing of his mother-in-law, Thulsa Rimal. "The diagnosis is major depressive...
Man arrested for assault in Barnet
BARNET — A 38-year-old man was arrested for assault in Barnet yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a disturbance at a home on Monroe Road at around 5:35 p.m. Following an investigation, police say they found that an assault had occurred between Michael Robinson, and Jason Bedell, 23.
Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder
A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
AG: Man arrested in Vermont is ‘person of interest’ in unsolved murder of New Hampshire couple
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A wanted fugitive who was arrested in Vermont is a “person of interest” in the unsolved murder of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, authorities said. Logan Clegg, a homeless man also wanted in Utah, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Chittenden...
FBI to Investigate ‘Hate Speech’ Attack on School That Banned Girls from Their Own Locker Room
The FBI is helping investigate an anti-LGBTQ hate speech attack that occurred on a Vermont school district’s website, according to a Tuesday statement by the superintendent. The Orange Southwest School District’s website is currently disabled following an Oct. 1 attack to its website which included “hate speech, symbols, and photographs targeting transgender individuals,” according to the VT Digger. The FBI is working to investigate the attack, according to a statement by the superintendent Layne Millington.
Police presence on Patchen Road related to arrest of Logan Clegg
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — There was a large police presence on a South Burlington road in relation to the arrest of 26-year-oldLogan Clegg, a person of interest in a pair of New Hampshire homicides who was arrested on Wednesday morning. Several unmarked police cars and a Concord, New Hampshire...
7 arrested in Bennington drug raid
Man called person of interest in Concord homicides ordered held without bail in separate case
CONCORD, N.H. — A man who the New Hampshire attorney general's office has confirmed is a person of interest in the killings of Steve and Wendy Reid, of Concord, New Hampshire, has been ordered to be held without bail on unrelated charges. Police said Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested...
Man arrested for VCOR in Coventry
COVENTRY — A 28-year-old man was arrested for violation condition of release following an incident in Coventry yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a disturbance at a residence on Main Street at around 3:05 p.m. Troopers spoke to the complainant, who reported Cole Washburn, of Coventry, had been...
NY police: North Country murder triggered by social media fight
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police have made an arrest in a North Country murder they say was sparked by a fight on social media. New York State Police say Donald Raymond was stabbed to death in the vicinity of 215 Elm Street in Malone last Thursday. Friday, police arrested Joshua...
Essex Police Dept. investigating shooting incident
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Police are looking for the people they say were involved in a shooting incident Friday night. According to Essex Police, they were called to the area of 206 River Road just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a truck chasing and shooting at a car.
4 teens arrested in connection with Barre shooting
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested four teenagers and charged them as youthful offenders in connection with a shooting in Barre last month. Police say the shooting happened on Brook Street on Sept, 5, damaging a home and a parked car. Nobody was hurt. Police on Tuesday arrested an...
A person of interest in homicide of New Hampshire couple arrested at South Burlington library
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A person of interest in the New Hampshire homicide ofStephen and Djeswende Reid is behind bars for unrelated charges after police from multiple states were searching for him. South Burlington police say 26-year-old Logan Clegg was being sought out by New Hampshire Police because of...
Vermont murder for hire case suspect pleads not guilty
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — The Colorado man who prosecutors say abducted and killed a Vermont man as part of a murder for hire conspiracy pleaded not guilty Tuesday in federal court to a new charge. Jerry Banks, 35, appeared by video conference Tuesday in Vermont U.S. District Court where...
Vermont State Police Log: Identity thief strikes county
ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police last week reached out to the public asking for help solving a brazen case of identity theft in the county. State police report that between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 a man visited the Vermont Federal Credit Union branches in Middlebury, Vergennes and South Burlington and withdrew money while falsely identifying himself as a 48-year-old Ferrisburgh resident. Police did not say how much money was stolen.
Police: Stop in Burke leads to DUI and VCOR charges
BURKE — A 35-year-old man from Lyndon was arrested following an incident in Burke yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation on Lynburke Road at around 10:35 p.m. While conducting the traffic stop, police say they observed several signs of impairment from the...
Police: South Burlington woman charged with assault
CAMBRIDGE — A 38-year-old woman from South Burlington was arrested following an incident in Cambridge yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault at home on Deer Crossing Lane at around 7:00 p.m. Responding troopers conducted an investigation on the scene that concluded with Jillian Schultz being...
UVM medical Center ER swamped with patients
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Medical Center says their ER is packed and the hospital is urging patients with non-emergency needs to seek treatment at urgent care centers or elsewhere. The hospital says its ER on Friday was experiencing high numbers of patient visits. It comes as the hospital...
