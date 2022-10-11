ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

muddyrivernews.com

Local births from Oct. 4-8, 2022

A girl was born to Tim and Torre Craine of Quincy at 12:53 a.m. Oct. 4. A girl was born to Levi and Katelyn Hills of Quincy at 10:55 a.m. Oct. 5. A girl was born to John and Morgan Schone of Quincy at 12:25 p.m. Oct. 5. A boy...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 13, 2022

Sonya Platt, 5501 N. 24th, reports that her white 2019 Toyota was hit and run while parked at 312 N. 27th inbetween 1430 and 1530 hours on 10-8-22. Damage was to the driver’s side rear quarter panel. 160. Pamela O’neal (56) 807 Jonathan Lane Quincy, IL for expired registration...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Pilot injured in ultra light aircraft crash

FOWLER, Ill. — An Ohio woman was injured after she crashed her ultra light paraglider in rural Adams County. Adams County deputies responded to the call at 7:19 Friday morning near 7707 Ewbanks Road near Fowler. The sheriff’s office received a report that an ultra-light paraglider had crashed .
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Matz promoted to become 18th president of Hannibal-LaGrange University

HANNIBAL, Mo. – The Hannibal-LaGrange University Board of Trustees appointed Robert J. Matz as the 18thpresident of the university at its fall meeting on Friday, Oct. 14. Matz has been the vice president of academic administration, dean of the faculty and a professor of theology and preaching since July 2021. He was named acting executive vice president in March 2022 when Rodney Harrison was named transitional president.
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy Medical Group Foundation celebrating 15 years of community impact

QUINCY — The Quincy Medical Group Foundation is marking its 15th anniversary this year. and it is kicking off a campaign this month to raise $15,000 by the end of 2022. Community members are encouraged to donate $15, with all proceeds benefiting the QMG Foundation Community Impact Fund, which provides financial support for projects, programs, patients or improvements needed for organizations.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to Sunday morning death in bar; five people now in custody

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A third person is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Kaelin Leslie Rickey, 26, of Hannibal is in custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Rickey was arrested Wednesday, and an arrest warrant was issued Thursday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County.
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal Industrial Development Company seeks investors

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, recently announced that HOMEBANK is the latest organization to buy stock in the Hannibal Industrial Development Company. Established in 1952, the HIDC Revolving Loan Fund is designed to provide gap financing to new or expanding...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Palmyra man arrested on assault charges

PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man was arrested Thursday following a reported assault. Palmyra Police Department responded to 119 E. Jackson after 10 a.m. Thursday. A report from PPD said Sloan Chamberlain, 25, of Palmyra, was involved in a verbal argument. Witnesses said the incident escalated and turned physical.
PALMYRA, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Mayor Troup re-elected as an IML vice president

CHICAGO — The Illinois Municipal League (IML) elected officers and members to its Board of Directors at its Annual Business Meeting, held September 17, as a part of the 109th IML Annual Conference at the Hilton Chicago. The IML membership unanimously elected River Forest Village President Catherine M. Adduci...
CHICAGO, IL

