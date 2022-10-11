Read full article on original website
Local births from Oct. 4-8, 2022
A girl was born to Tim and Torre Craine of Quincy at 12:53 a.m. Oct. 4. A girl was born to Levi and Katelyn Hills of Quincy at 10:55 a.m. Oct. 5. A girl was born to John and Morgan Schone of Quincy at 12:25 p.m. Oct. 5. A boy...
QPD Blotter for Oct. 13, 2022
Sonya Platt, 5501 N. 24th, reports that her white 2019 Toyota was hit and run while parked at 312 N. 27th inbetween 1430 and 1530 hours on 10-8-22. Damage was to the driver’s side rear quarter panel. 160. Pamela O’neal (56) 807 Jonathan Lane Quincy, IL for expired registration...
Pilot injured in ultra light aircraft crash
FOWLER, Ill. — An Ohio woman was injured after she crashed her ultra light paraglider in rural Adams County. Adams County deputies responded to the call at 7:19 Friday morning near 7707 Ewbanks Road near Fowler. The sheriff’s office received a report that an ultra-light paraglider had crashed .
Utilities committee agrees hike for water, sewer rate is needed, wants City Council to decide how the increase will be determined
QUINCY — The Utilities Committee agreed Thursday afternoon during its meeting at the Waste Water Treatment Plant, 700 West Lock & Dam Road, that a hike in city of Quincy’s water and sewer rates is necessary to cover recent overage expenses. However, the committee thought the Quincy City...
Hannibal Regional to host Ladies Night Out after-hours mammogram event on Oct. 18 and 25
HANNIBAL, Mo. — In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hannibal Regional is offering special mammogram screenings in October to assist women with taking steps to enjoy healthy living. Hannibal Regional’s Radiology Department is the host of Ladies Night Out, an after-hours mammogram program for women to keep current...
Matz promoted to become 18th president of Hannibal-LaGrange University
HANNIBAL, Mo. – The Hannibal-LaGrange University Board of Trustees appointed Robert J. Matz as the 18thpresident of the university at its fall meeting on Friday, Oct. 14. Matz has been the vice president of academic administration, dean of the faculty and a professor of theology and preaching since July 2021. He was named acting executive vice president in March 2022 when Rodney Harrison was named transitional president.
Quincy Medical Group Foundation celebrating 15 years of community impact
QUINCY — The Quincy Medical Group Foundation is marking its 15th anniversary this year. and it is kicking off a campaign this month to raise $15,000 by the end of 2022. Community members are encouraged to donate $15, with all proceeds benefiting the QMG Foundation Community Impact Fund, which provides financial support for projects, programs, patients or improvements needed for organizations.
Hannibal man arrested for trafficking narcotics, now in Marion County Jail on $50,000 bond
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man is in the Marion County Jail after he was arrested for trafficking narcotics. Officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad took Gary M. George, 52, into custody shortly after midnight on Thursday, Oct. 13. The squad had been conducting surveillance on George for several weeks.
Hannibal Regional Medical Group adds nurse practitioner to team at Monroe City facility
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Regional Medical Group recently welcomed Ashley Lanpher to its team at its Monroe City facility. Lanpher earned her nurse practitioner degree from Maryville University. She has provided healthcare in a variety of settings in rural communities. “I chose to join Hannibal Regional to become part...
Hannibal woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to Sunday morning death in bar; five people now in custody
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A third person is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Kaelin Leslie Rickey, 26, of Hannibal is in custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Rickey was arrested Wednesday, and an arrest warrant was issued Thursday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County.
Hannibal Industrial Development Company seeks investors
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, recently announced that HOMEBANK is the latest organization to buy stock in the Hannibal Industrial Development Company. Established in 1952, the HIDC Revolving Loan Fund is designed to provide gap financing to new or expanding...
Palmyra man arrested on assault charges
PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man was arrested Thursday following a reported assault. Palmyra Police Department responded to 119 E. Jackson after 10 a.m. Thursday. A report from PPD said Sloan Chamberlain, 25, of Palmyra, was involved in a verbal argument. Witnesses said the incident escalated and turned physical.
New health careers program gives high school students access to college-level courses
QUINCY — Area high school students now have access to college-level courses in nursing and other healthcare careers through a Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences initiative. Three area high schools are participating in the dual enrollment program — Quincy High School, Unity High School in Mendon and...
Mayor Troup re-elected as an IML vice president
CHICAGO — The Illinois Municipal League (IML) elected officers and members to its Board of Directors at its Annual Business Meeting, held September 17, as a part of the 109th IML Annual Conference at the Hilton Chicago. The IML membership unanimously elected River Forest Village President Catherine M. Adduci...
Adams County Sheriff’s Office announces numbers for child passenger safety campaign
QUINCY — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued two seat belt citations during its Child Passenger Safety Week campaign. Other enforcement was:. 1 citation/arrest for driving under the influence of drugs or a combination of drugs,. 1 citation for illegal use of an electronic device while driving,. 2...
Wrong GOP U.S. Senate candidate appeared on early ballots in Schuyler County
RUSHVILLE, Ill. — Election officials in Schuyler County printed the wrong name of the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate on several hundred ballots, forcing the officials Wednesday to keep the ballots separate from all others being cast in the Nov. 8 general election. The error in Schuyler County could...
