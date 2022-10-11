QUINCY — The Quincy Medical Group Foundation is marking its 15th anniversary this year. and it is kicking off a campaign this month to raise $15,000 by the end of 2022. Community members are encouraged to donate $15, with all proceeds benefiting the QMG Foundation Community Impact Fund, which provides financial support for projects, programs, patients or improvements needed for organizations.

QUINCY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO