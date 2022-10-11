Read full article on original website
Related
Vicksburg Post
Teen charged in Vicksburg car theft held with $300,000 bond
A Jackson teenager charged by Vicksburg police with armed carjacking in the Tuesday theft of a Toyota 4Runner from the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. is now charged with multiple counts by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in the theft of a pickup truck in Flowers and the reported theft of a Dodge Charger from Jackson.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Reports: Two arrested for aggravated assault, stolen gun
David Harris, 44, of Vicksburg was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of a stolen firearm following a traffic stop near the intersection of Cherry and West Magnolia Streets. Harris appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday, where he was bound over to the Warren County...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg man arrested for Sept. 4 shooting at area gas station
A Vicksburg man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a Sept. 4 shooting at the Circle K on Indiana Avenue. Christopher Williams, 23, was arrested by Vicksburg Police Department investigators for his role in a shooting that occurred at the Circle K convenience store at 3060 Indiana Ave. Williams...
vicksburgnews.com
Grayer faces county charges in carjacking, Sheriff Pace seeks additional suspect
Cameron Donnell Grayer, 18, of Jackson, was seen in Justice Court to face charges from Warren County in relation to several carjacking incidents that took place early Tuesday morning. Grayer was given a $150,000 bond by Judge Angela Carpenter in Municipal Court on Thursday for the city charges. Sheriff Pace...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man charged for possession of stolen firearm
The Vicksburg Police Department announced the arrest of David Harris, 44, of Vicksburg for possession of a stolen firearm. According to VPD, Harris was stopped on Wednesday near the intersection of Cherry and West Magnolia Streets. Harris was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm and was taken...
Teen arrested for armed carjacking at Mississippi convenience store
A Mississippi teen has been arrested for an armed carjacking at a Vicksburg convenience store. Camron Grayer, 18, of Jackson, was taken into custody by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department on Wednesday on a charge of armed carjacking resulting from the theft of a Toyota 4Runner that occurred at the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man arrested for aggravated assault
The Vicksburg Police Department announced the arrest of Michael Slaughter, 58, of Vicksburg, in relation to a shooting incident on North Washington Street on Monday. According to Vicksburg police, Slaughter is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle following an incident that occurred in the 3500 block of Washington Street on Monday night.
WAPT
Nurse killed in wreck by suspected drunk driver
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Family and friends are mourning after police said a nurse was killed in a DUI wreck. Beverly Luckett, 61, lived in Canton but worked as a nurse in Brandon at the Brandon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center LLC. NaKeesha Luckett said she's struggling to come to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
JPD: Teen in custody for having stolen vehicle confesses to shooting man last month
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager taken into custody for having a stolen vehicle admitted to also shooting a man in September. According to Jackson police, Zybralin Johnson, 17, was arrested on October 12 for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. While in custody, Johnson admitted to a shooting...
Jackson police investigate eight recent homicides
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating eight separate homicide cases that have happened in October. The victims are six adults and two children. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the first case happened on Thursday, October 6. Leonard White Jr., 20, had been fatally shot multiple times while he was walking home near […]
Man hit, killed on Interstate 55 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed after being hit by a car on Interstate 55 in Jackson on Friday, October 14. Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department said Kimberly Griffin, 52, was driving north in a gray Chevy Impala near High Street when she struck a man who was walking on […]
Jackson teen arrested for shooting on Castle Hill Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 17-year-old male for allegedly injuring another man in a shooting. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim was shot inside a vehicle on Castle Hill Drive on September 27, 2022. The victim was hit one time by a bullet and taken by a private vehicle to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deputies issued 40 arrest warrants for narcotic distribution in Franklin Parish; several suspects arrested
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have issued approximately 40 arrest warrants for narcotics. For the past several months, the sheriff’s office investigated narcotics distribution in Franklin Parish, La. According to officials, several suspects are in custody and deputies expect to make more arrests […]
Nine-year-old girl dies in accidental shooting. Mississippi teen arrested for reportedly giving stolen firearm to another child to play with.
A 9-year-old child died Wednesday after being accidentally shot by another 9-year-old child who was reportedly playing with a gun outside a Mississippi apartment complex. Police have arrested Tristan Kimes, 18, who reportedly gave the gun to the child to play with at the Graystone Hills apartment complex on Chadwick Drive in Jackson. .
WLBT
Body with multiple gunshot wounds found in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man’s body was found on Hickory Drive in Jackson Thursday. According to the Jackson Police Department, the victim was shot multiple times. The name of the man has not been released. This is a developing story. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click...
WLBT
Canton woman killed in drunk driving crash involving two teenagers
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman from Canton has died after being involved in a fiery wreck on Highway 471 in Brandon. It happened on October 8 just before midnight. A Rankin County Sheriff’s Office police report provided by the victim’s family says that Beverly Luckett, 61, was killed after her vehicle and another vehicle collided.
WAPT
Pedestrian hit and killed walking across I-55
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. They said the person was walking along I-55 near High Street when they were hit around 6 a.m. Friday by a gray Chevy Impala. The driver of the vehicle, a 52-year-old woman, then drove off the...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate homicide after body found
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting. Police were called to Hickory Drive at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday after a body was found. Public Information Officer Sam Brown said the man had been shot several times. His name has not yet been released. A neighbor told...
WAPT
9-year-old killed in an accidental shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting that killed a 9-year-old child. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, the shooting was reported Wednesday evening at the Graystone Hills apartment complex on Chadwick Drive. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the child as Lily Bracey. Jackson Public Schools...
desotocountynews.com
Brookhaven man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine
A Brookhaven man was sentenced to 120 months in prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Richard Butler, 42, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in...
Comments / 0