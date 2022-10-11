ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

mynews4.com

Man arrested after fight in Sparks involving knife and hammer

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars after a fight in Sparks Thursday evening that sent one person to the hospital. Sparks Police officers responded the 400 block of Michele Way for a report of a man who was stabbed on Oct. 13 around 5:45 p.m. Officers found two men who had been in a fight involving a knife and a hammer.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Man breaks into house during pursuit in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspicious stolen car lead the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) to a pursuit in Fernley on Wednesday afternoon. According to LCSO, at approximately 12:07 p.m. on October 12, the LCSO Special Investigation Detectives located a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Pioneer Casino on 1705 Highway 50 Alternate. After conducting a surveillance of the car, detectives determined that it was reported stolen.
FERNLEY, NV
mynews4.com

Student hit by car while leaving Westergard Elementary School

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An elementary school student was hit by a car while they were leaving school on Friday. The Reno Police Department responded to the crash at George Westergard Elementary School around 3:07 p.m. According to RPD, the student was walking on the...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Suspicious device found in Reno Sam's Club parking lot rendered safe

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspicious device found in the Sam's Club parking lot in Reno caused the area to close for a few hours on Wednesday evening. The device was found in the parking lot of the Sam's Club on Kietzke Lane on Oct. 12. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department, the FBI, the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA) and the Consolidated Bomb Squad responded to the scene.
RENO, NV
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
City
Sparks, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
mynews4.com

Virginia Street reopening in downtown Reno ahead of schedule

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Virginia Street in downtown Reno will be open in both directions as of Friday afternoon which is a week ahead of schedule. A stretch of road has been open to one-way traffic for several months while the city of Reno tested a micro-mobility project.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Historic house in Carson City goes up in flames Thursday morning

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A historical house in Carson City was largely damaged after it burst into flames early Thursday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a building on fire on the 300 block of N. Minnesota St. in the early morning hours of Oct. 13. Firefighters arrived within minutes and found the Lee House (part of the Kit Carson Trail historical walking tour) engulfed in flames.
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Reno DMV remains closed Saturday following state-wide outage

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Reno will remain closed Saturday, October 15 following a state-wide outage caused by a damaged fiber optic cable. Efforts to repair the damaged cable will continue, but the Nevada Department of Administration says...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Douglas County commissioners vote to keep vacation home rentals in Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The future of the vacation home rental program, or VHRs, in the Tahoe area could look different. Douglas County commissioners joined the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Committee and the public Thursday morning to discuss the current short-term rental program. There are 532 active vacation home rental permits in the Tahoe township. The goal of the meeting seemed simple—decide to either ban or continue the rental program. After hours of back and forth, commissioners voted to keep VHRs, and direct staff to update areas of concern.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Annual UNR Ski Swap returning to Reno-Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The annual UNR Ski Swap is returning to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Oct. 21-23. Proceeds from the legacy event will go help get the UNR ski team back to NCAA Division I status. The 3-day event showcases new and gently used...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

The story behind Reno's Black Rabbit Mead Co.

Black Rabbit Mead Company was founded by two local high school teachers, Jake and Will. They discovered a love for mead when they met another teacher, Al from Al's Bees. He offered to give them some honey and a mead making kit, if they’d split the bottles. News 4...
RENO, NV

