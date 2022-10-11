Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
mynews4.com
Man arrested after fight in Sparks involving knife and hammer
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars after a fight in Sparks Thursday evening that sent one person to the hospital. Sparks Police officers responded the 400 block of Michele Way for a report of a man who was stabbed on Oct. 13 around 5:45 p.m. Officers found two men who had been in a fight involving a knife and a hammer.
mynews4.com
Man breaks into house during pursuit in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspicious stolen car lead the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) to a pursuit in Fernley on Wednesday afternoon. According to LCSO, at approximately 12:07 p.m. on October 12, the LCSO Special Investigation Detectives located a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Pioneer Casino on 1705 Highway 50 Alternate. After conducting a surveillance of the car, detectives determined that it was reported stolen.
mynews4.com
Student hit by car while leaving Westergard Elementary School
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An elementary school student was hit by a car while they were leaving school on Friday. The Reno Police Department responded to the crash at George Westergard Elementary School around 3:07 p.m. According to RPD, the student was walking on the...
mynews4.com
Suspicious device found in Reno Sam's Club parking lot rendered safe
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspicious device found in the Sam's Club parking lot in Reno caused the area to close for a few hours on Wednesday evening. The device was found in the parking lot of the Sam's Club on Kietzke Lane on Oct. 12. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department, the FBI, the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA) and the Consolidated Bomb Squad responded to the scene.
mynews4.com
Fernley high school girl found safe after going missing Thursday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — UPDATED as of 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 14. The family of Precious Rodriguez says she was found and is safe. A girl has been reported missing after not returning home from school on Thursday, announced the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).
mynews4.com
Stalled murder case now an issue in Lyon County District Attorney race
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A loving mother and an avid baseball fan. Those are just a couple of ways Sierra Ceccarelli is remembered by family and friends. It's been an agonizing six years for those who knew and loved her. Six years since she was...
mynews4.com
Virginia Street reopening in downtown Reno ahead of schedule
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Virginia Street in downtown Reno will be open in both directions as of Friday afternoon which is a week ahead of schedule. A stretch of road has been open to one-way traffic for several months while the city of Reno tested a micro-mobility project.
mynews4.com
Historic house in Carson City goes up in flames Thursday morning
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A historical house in Carson City was largely damaged after it burst into flames early Thursday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a building on fire on the 300 block of N. Minnesota St. in the early morning hours of Oct. 13. Firefighters arrived within minutes and found the Lee House (part of the Kit Carson Trail historical walking tour) engulfed in flames.
mynews4.com
Jay Kenny seeking upset against Naomi Duerr as she goes for third term on Reno council
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — In the race for Reno's Ward 2 this midterm election cycle, two-term councilwoman Naomi Duerr seeks to defend her seat, facing a well-funded challenger in small business owner Jay Kenny. Duerr comfortably advanced through the June primary, receiving 54% of the...
mynews4.com
Reno DMV remains closed Saturday following state-wide outage
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Reno will remain closed Saturday, October 15 following a state-wide outage caused by a damaged fiber optic cable. Efforts to repair the damaged cable will continue, but the Nevada Department of Administration says...
mynews4.com
Douglas County commissioners vote to keep vacation home rentals in Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The future of the vacation home rental program, or VHRs, in the Tahoe area could look different. Douglas County commissioners joined the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Committee and the public Thursday morning to discuss the current short-term rental program. There are 532 active vacation home rental permits in the Tahoe township. The goal of the meeting seemed simple—decide to either ban or continue the rental program. After hours of back and forth, commissioners voted to keep VHRs, and direct staff to update areas of concern.
mynews4.com
Annual UNR Ski Swap returning to Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The annual UNR Ski Swap is returning to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Oct. 21-23. Proceeds from the legacy event will go help get the UNR ski team back to NCAA Division I status. The 3-day event showcases new and gently used...
mynews4.com
$38 million donation to bring handful of renovations, additions to Incline High School
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A generous donation from The Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation will bring a handful of new additions and renovations to Incline High School. The $38 million donation will be used to build a new football field, running track and a...
mynews4.com
The story behind Reno's Black Rabbit Mead Co.
Black Rabbit Mead Company was founded by two local high school teachers, Jake and Will. They discovered a love for mead when they met another teacher, Al from Al's Bees. He offered to give them some honey and a mead making kit, if they’d split the bottles. News 4...
mynews4.com
Community organizations invited to be in Reno's Veterans Day Parade next month
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is hosting its annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Reno next month and community organizations are invited to participate in the parade. For this year's Veterans Day Parade, which is set for November 11 at 11:11 a.m.,...
