nowdecatur.com
Decatur City Council dedicates Preston Jackson Park in a ceremony
October 14, 2022- Community members gathered at Preston Jackson Park as Decatur City Council members and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe officially dedicated the park. “Mr. Jackson has been called one of the greatest Black artists of our time, and he is from Decatur, Illinois,” Mayor Moore Wolfe said. “Peoria Magazine referred to him as an internationally renowned artist and performer. His talent was born and nurtured right here, his birth city, and this is where his legacy will reside for posterity. With Preston Jackson Park.”
City of Decatur cuts ribbon on new ambulance service
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur officially has a new ambulance service. Officials with the city and Abbott EMS held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to mark the start of the EMS provider’s service to the city. The ceremony included speeches by Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Abbott representatives. “The team at Abbott […]
8 displaced by Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight people, six of whom are children, were displaced on Tuesday by a house fire that broke out in Springfield. The fire happened at 1426 East Reservoir Street. Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters arrived to find a wood frame house at that address on fire, with the fire concentrated […]
Effingham Radio
Shelby County Board to Meet on Thursday
The Shelby County Board is set to meet on Thursday, October 13th at 7:00pm. Approval of Minutes from September 20, 2022 Special Meeting. Vacancy announced in County Board District #2 due to resignation of Derek Pearcy. Discussion and vote to approve appointment of Cody Brands to County Board District #2...
Effingham Radio
Community Health Workers Offer Free Health Clinics in Rural Illinois as COVID-19 Rebound Continues
Community Health Workers committed to mitigating COVID-19 will offer free health clinics this October in the open air of four rural Illinois communities as immunocompromised patients everywhere manage chronic conditions under the pandemic’s looming threat. A partnership between the Illinois Public Health Association and the National Kidney Foundation of...
Herald & Review
Conn: 'He's always been there.' Decatur church elder, childcare worker fighting kidney disease
Talk to Tim Shelley and you’ll hear about church, family, friends, work, food, music — just to name a few things. But you won’t hear much about diabetes, and even less about kidney failure. Shelley, 34, has been the Minister of Music at Love Fellowship Church for...
Demolition at old Pillsbury Mills site moves forward after environmental testing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Deconstruction of an old factory in Springfield is continuing after a test found only small amounts of toxic materials. A recent environmental test conducted by Fehr Graham at the old Pillsbury Mills site found very negligible amounts of asbestos in the buildings and no industrial contaminants in the soil, but low […]
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
Community responds to Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County community continues to respond with shock and mourning to a shooting that left two Decatur police officers hurt Wednesday morning. Community members organized a prayer vigil on Wednesday evening at the Decatur Police Department. “I was an auxiliary officer with Decatur police for 11 years, so I know […]
Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
Effingham Radio
Alex W. Alsbury, 31
Alex W. Alsbury, 31, of Charleston, IL, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
WAND TV
Harvest Festival being held at Macon County Fairgrounds this weekend
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Fair Board is hosting a new annual event to raise money for the county fair. The Harvest Festival will be held this weekend at the Macon County Fairgrounds at 3700 N. Westlawn Ave. in Decatur. Events will include haunted hayrides through the...
wmay.com
Two Dead In Crash Late Friday South Of Chatham
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash late Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. One was a 17-year-old female from Virden, and the other was a 31-year-old male from Beardstown. Names of...
State Police: Crash closes Route 105
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
Decatur officers hurt in shooting released from hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel announced on Thursday that the two officers who were hurt in a shooting on Wednesday have been released from the hospital. He added they are at home and beginning their recovery process. On behalf of the Decatur Police Department, Brandel thanked the community for the concern […]
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Cordaryl Patrick & LaTonya Ricks James joined Thee Morris Code
October 12, 2022- Cordaryl Patrick, Community Development Director at City of Decatur & LaTonya Ricks James, a Workforce Development Consultant for Memorial Health, joined co-hosts Dr. Juanita Morris & Dr. Jeremy Morris on Thee Morris Code. They talked about an ongoing workforce ecosystem project, Great Streets Great Neighborhoods project, & the upcoming Jasper Street Fest that will take place next Thursday at Johns Hill Park from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Listen to the podcast now!
WAND TV
Springfield firefighters respond to fire around 1400 block of Reservoir
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 have reported on their Facebook that they have responded to a structure fire around the 1400 block of Reservoir. The post went up around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. No injuries were reported at the scene. WAND is working to learn...
WCIA
Judy Fraser’s 2022 Wooly Worm Forecast
It’s our favorite time of year! We spent the hour with Judy Fraser to talk all things wooly worms and see what’s in store for this winter.
Semi crashes into house in Central Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi drove off the side of the road and hit a house. Around 1:30 p.m. Illinois State Troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said that the semi went off the roadway and for unknown reasons hit the house. No one is […]
vandaliaradio.com
County Board Approves Appointment of New Fayette County EMA Director
Fayette County has a new Emergency Management Agency Director. During Tuesday night’s monthly meeting of the Fayette County Board, a motion to approve the appointment of Rachel Denning as he new EMA Director was put before the board. Board member Doug Knebel asked Denning of her qualifications for the position, to which she gave the board a portion of her resume including working for Rural Med, having several certifications pertaining to emergency management, had been on deployments to help with weather-related and health-related emergencies and also relayed that she had just been accepted into an undergrad program for Emergency Management through St. Louis University. After hearing from Denning, the board unanimously approved the appointment of Denning by a vote of 14-0. Denning will now take over for Kendra Craig who is the former EMA Director who stepped back into the position on an interim basis to fill the position after Director Tony Hicks left the position for another job.
