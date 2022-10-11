ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parts of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center without power Thursday morning after backup generators did not immediately kick on

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people in Wilmington were without power early Thursday morning, including part of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Leaders with the hospital said the backup generators did not immediately kick on when the power went out. Fortunately, the equipment that needed to be on stayed on due to backup batteries on those machines. The power was out for about 45 minutes in the south tower of the hospital, which includes intensive care units and the emergency department.
Anonymous family gives $500,000 to New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An anonymous Wilmington family gifted $500,000 for patients at the Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute, per a Novant Health release. “This gift will fund program enhancements for hematology/oncology services, such as patient navigation and case management, to help directly support patients undergoing cancer treatment,” stated a Novant spokesperson in a release.
Wilmington college students launch student-based rideshare service through Facebook

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Facebook community group run by local college students is promoting a student-based ride share service, called “Beepers at UNCW”. The “Beepers at UNCW” Facebook group was created in 2019 by UNCW student Averie Douglass, who wanted to help other students like herself to find a safe and affordable option to get around the city.
UNCW holds 4th annual cybersecurity conference

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The UNCW Center for Cyber Defense Education hosted its fourth annual cybersecurity conference Thursday. The event featured speakers from the world of business, government, and academics who talked about various cybersecurity-related topics. The focus this year was in areas of Fintech, maritime, and server message...
Family Day being held at Cape Fear Museum

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A free event for the whole family is being held this Saturday at the Cape Fear Museum. Family Day is scheduled to run from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm on October 15th. The event will included a fire ball demo, s’mores making, an up-close look...
YWCA to host ‘Week Without Violence’ event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear is hosting ‘Week Without Violence’ next week to raise awareness for survivors of domestic violence. The event is running from October 17th through October 22nd and will elevate survivor voices, allow the chance to talk with policymakers, and end gender-based violence.
The Good News Oct. 15

As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
Plans submitted for proposed hotel at Mayfaire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted for a hotel at the Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington. A developer submitted a proposal Thursday to the City of Wilmington for an Element by Marriott hotel. The hotel would be located at 1055 International Drive across from The Fresh Market. The...
Two local nonprofits receive $42,800 COVID-relief grants

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Community Foundation announced grants for two local nonprofits from the NC Healing Communities Fund. The Columbus County Partnership for Children and Roots of Recovery in Pender County were both awarded $42,800 grants, per the NC Community Foundation. Statewide, $1.25 million was distributed among 33 grants.
As developers move in, Columbus County debates preservation and progress

Jessica Inman McPherson watched as construction crews cleared a 44-acre tract of land that has served families like hers for generations. McPherson, 34, grew up in the Antioch Church Road community in Columbus County. Now she and her husband are raising a family of their own in the area, where they tend to cows and goats at their farm.
New Wilmington Harris Teeter to open at the end of October

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A new strip mall and grocery store will soon open in Wilmington. The 78-thousand square foot Harris Teeter is located in the Crossroads at Independence Shopping Center, at the intersection of Independence Blvd. and Carolina Beach Rd. Fleet Feet and Heartland Dental have already opened,...
Fort Fisher hosting free WWII living history program

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a fan of history, you’ll be a fan of an event coming to Fort Fisher this weekend. The Fort Fisher State Historic Site will host ‘Homefront 1942 and Fort Fisher’ this Saturday. The event is a living history...
Junior League of Wilmington celebrates 70th anniversary

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An organization in Wilmington focused on creating positive change in the lives of children and families in our community is celebrating a milestone this week. The Junior League of Wilmington was officially founded on September 30, 1952. It is part of the Association of Junior...
WMPO kicks off 7th annual Go Coast Commuter Challenge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The Go Coast Commuter Challenge is now underway. The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, also known as WMPO, is behind the challenge. Participants will use different ways to get around outside of a single-occupancy vehicle, like carpooling, biking, walking, and public transportation. Abby Lorenzo, deputy...
