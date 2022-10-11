Read full article on original website
WECT
Parts of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center without power Thursday morning after backup generators did not immediately kick on
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people in Wilmington were without power early Thursday morning, including part of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Leaders with the hospital said the backup generators did not immediately kick on when the power went out. Fortunately, the equipment that needed to be on stayed on due to backup batteries on those machines. The power was out for about 45 minutes in the south tower of the hospital, which includes intensive care units and the emergency department.
WECT
Anonymous family gives $500,000 to New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An anonymous Wilmington family gifted $500,000 for patients at the Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute, per a Novant Health release. “This gift will fund program enhancements for hematology/oncology services, such as patient navigation and case management, to help directly support patients undergoing cancer treatment,” stated a Novant spokesperson in a release.
foxwilmington.com
Navassa manufacturer finds success in new facility but falls short of job creation deadline
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) – Three years ago, Brunswick County entered into an agreement to grant Pacon Manufacturing $700,000 for the company to bring 238 jobs to the region. Now, the county has applied for a second extension after Pacon fell 19 jobs short of the agreement’s requirements. But...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
First ‘Special Me’ event happening Sunday for families, children with special needs
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There is a family friendly event happening this weekend for families with children with special needs. Holly Westcott with Alabaster Case Management is organizing the first ever Special Me event on Sunday at Olsen Park. “We are really hoping to have just a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local emergency management and psychologist speak comment after mass killing in Raleigh
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Emergency Management details how the county prepares for similar incidents to the mass killing in Raleigh, and a psychologist talks about the connection between mental processes and mass killings, or acts of gun violence. A 15-Year-old boy fatally shot five...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington college students launch student-based rideshare service through Facebook
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Facebook community group run by local college students is promoting a student-based ride share service, called “Beepers at UNCW”. The “Beepers at UNCW” Facebook group was created in 2019 by UNCW student Averie Douglass, who wanted to help other students like herself to find a safe and affordable option to get around the city.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW holds 4th annual cybersecurity conference
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The UNCW Center for Cyber Defense Education hosted its fourth annual cybersecurity conference Thursday. The event featured speakers from the world of business, government, and academics who talked about various cybersecurity-related topics. The focus this year was in areas of Fintech, maritime, and server message...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Family Day being held at Cape Fear Museum
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A free event for the whole family is being held this Saturday at the Cape Fear Museum. Family Day is scheduled to run from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm on October 15th. The event will included a fire ball demo, s’mores making, an up-close look...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
YWCA to host ‘Week Without Violence’ event
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear is hosting ‘Week Without Violence’ next week to raise awareness for survivors of domestic violence. The event is running from October 17th through October 22nd and will elevate survivor voices, allow the chance to talk with policymakers, and end gender-based violence.
ednc.org
James Sprunt Community College creates a foundation for ‘future nurses of America’
When Phadra Murray graduated from Wallace-Rose Hill High School in 1998, she never planned to return to Duplin County. But when she graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill four years later, Murray said she still hadn’t quite figured out her plans, so she returned home.
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News Oct. 15
As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
WECT
Plans submitted for proposed hotel at Mayfaire
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted for a hotel at the Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington. A developer submitted a proposal Thursday to the City of Wilmington for an Element by Marriott hotel. The hotel would be located at 1055 International Drive across from The Fresh Market. The...
WECT
Two local nonprofits receive $42,800 COVID-relief grants
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Community Foundation announced grants for two local nonprofits from the NC Healing Communities Fund. The Columbus County Partnership for Children and Roots of Recovery in Pender County were both awarded $42,800 grants, per the NC Community Foundation. Statewide, $1.25 million was distributed among 33 grants.
borderbelt.org
As developers move in, Columbus County debates preservation and progress
Jessica Inman McPherson watched as construction crews cleared a 44-acre tract of land that has served families like hers for generations. McPherson, 34, grew up in the Antioch Church Road community in Columbus County. Now she and her husband are raising a family of their own in the area, where they tend to cows and goats at their farm.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Wilmington Harris Teeter to open at the end of October
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A new strip mall and grocery store will soon open in Wilmington. The 78-thousand square foot Harris Teeter is located in the Crossroads at Independence Shopping Center, at the intersection of Independence Blvd. and Carolina Beach Rd. Fleet Feet and Heartland Dental have already opened,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fort Fisher hosting free WWII living history program
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a fan of history, you’ll be a fan of an event coming to Fort Fisher this weekend. The Fort Fisher State Historic Site will host ‘Homefront 1942 and Fort Fisher’ this Saturday. The event is a living history...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Junior League of Wilmington celebrates 70th anniversary
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An organization in Wilmington focused on creating positive change in the lives of children and families in our community is celebrating a milestone this week. The Junior League of Wilmington was officially founded on September 30, 1952. It is part of the Association of Junior...
borderbelt.org
Black women are walking toward better health in Columbus County. Here’s how to join them
Javonna Long’s life changed with just one step. Three years ago, Long joined a group of women for a walk around Whiteville in Columbus County. Now, she’s 30 pounds lighter and hopes others will join her in healthier living. Long is among more than 1 million people across...
WECT
Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of vendors spent the better part of Friday getting set up for the big crowds this weekend at the North Carolina Oyster Festival. There are lots of unique vendors this year, and they’re hoping to have even better crowds than last year.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WMPO kicks off 7th annual Go Coast Commuter Challenge
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The Go Coast Commuter Challenge is now underway. The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, also known as WMPO, is behind the challenge. Participants will use different ways to get around outside of a single-occupancy vehicle, like carpooling, biking, walking, and public transportation. Abby Lorenzo, deputy...
