A Bridge Too Far, Now Within Reach
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After more than 50 years of talk, Brown County has its biggest victory in its efforts to build a southern bridge over the Fox River. Gov. Tony Evers’ administration says $50 million will be included in the next state budget for the bridge’s construction, which is expected to start in 2028.
Lawsuit Filed Against Kiel School District, Alleging ‘Racially Hostile Environment’
KIEL, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A lawsuit has been brought against the Kiel School District over what a family calls a “racially hostile environment” at the district. The civil rights suit was filed today (THURS) in federal court. Amy and Dan Wempner filed the suit last week on...
