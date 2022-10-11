ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wnflsports.com

A Bridge Too Far, Now Within Reach

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After more than 50 years of talk, Brown County has its biggest victory in its efforts to build a southern bridge over the Fox River. Gov. Tony Evers’ administration says $50 million will be included in the next state budget for the bridge’s construction, which is expected to start in 2028.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy