Read full article on original website
Related
nbc24.com
Join the Nickel Dash 05K Run/Walk to benefit East Toledo Family Center
The only 5K in East Toledo will be back for another year of family fun. The second annual Nickel Dash 05K Run/Walk Event will be a trek along the Maumee River throughout the Glass City Metropark starting from the pavilion. Proceeds will go toward the East Toledo Family Center. The...
nbc24.com
Fall Expo Extravaganza to bring Toledo area small businesses together
The Social Butterfly will host Toledo's next fall fun event this weekend. Visitors can join the excitement of the annual Fall Expo Extravaganza with small businesses, a DJ, door prizes and food trucks. Donetta Carter with The Social Butterfly and Deb Cash with Yanbal visited NBC 24 to talk about...
nbc24.com
Early absentee voting opens across Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Today marked the first day for people to cast their vote in the state and local elections, polls across Ohio opened this morning for early absentee ballots. Every county in Ohio is now accepting votes at their designated early polling locations until Nov. 7. "As of...
nbc24.com
Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities to present 'Labors of Love' at UToledo
The Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities' SALUTE self-advocacy group will be taking the stage Monday to tell their success stories. "Labors of Love: Stories of Hobbies and Passions" will have a handful of storytellers united by a theme as they speak about their experiences. The performance will take place...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc24.com
Whitmer High School moves forward from weekend shooting
Washington Local Schools says the district is moving on the best it can from the Friday night shooting outside of a Whitmer High School football game. Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham, the creator of wheelchair motocross, gave a speech Tuesday at Whitmer. "I don't think I'm out there to inspire people. I'm...
nbc24.com
Jim Ferris addresses death with positive outlook in poem 'Requiem Responsorial'
Jim Ferris is looking at loss of life in a new light. Thinking about an alternative way of looking at mortality that could be more positive than "Do not go gentle into that good night" by Dylan Thomas, Ferris came up with "Requiem Responsorial" amid his father's death. The poem...
nbc24.com
Mercy Health hosts domestic violence seminar to learn how to help affected children
TOLEDO, Ohio — Christine Esper sees domestic violence firsthand in her work as a social worker. “Kids that come into the hospital that may have underlying issues of depression, anxiety, problems in school, and then you know after you develop a rapport with them and a relationship, sometimes it comes out that there is some domestic violence going on in the home," said Esper, who is a licensed social worker with Nationwide Children's Toledo.
nbc24.com
Toledo Museum of Art Block Party returns with music and hands-on activities
After a three-year hiatus, the Toledo Museum of Art is bringing back its annual TMA Block Party for a fun-filled Saturday evening. Residents can gather at in front of the museum with vendors occupying Monroe Street between Parkwood and Scottwood avenues. Live music and DJs will be out on the...
RELATED PEOPLE
nbc24.com
UToledo students assemble to visit hospitalized kids while dressed as Avengers
In an age of superheroes pervading media, The University of Toledo has some heroes of its own. Avengers Assemble! is a community service organization on the campus dedicated to visiting children in hospitals dressed as the Avengers. Brayden Holloway and Tyler G. Schwartz started the cause when they discovered the...
Comments / 0