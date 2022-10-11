ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Join the Nickel Dash 05K Run/Walk to benefit East Toledo Family Center

The only 5K in East Toledo will be back for another year of family fun. The second annual Nickel Dash 05K Run/Walk Event will be a trek along the Maumee River throughout the Glass City Metropark starting from the pavilion. Proceeds will go toward the East Toledo Family Center. The...
Fall Expo Extravaganza to bring Toledo area small businesses together

The Social Butterfly will host Toledo's next fall fun event this weekend. Visitors can join the excitement of the annual Fall Expo Extravaganza with small businesses, a DJ, door prizes and food trucks. Donetta Carter with The Social Butterfly and Deb Cash with Yanbal visited NBC 24 to talk about...
Early absentee voting opens across Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — Today marked the first day for people to cast their vote in the state and local elections, polls across Ohio opened this morning for early absentee ballots. Every county in Ohio is now accepting votes at their designated early polling locations until Nov. 7. "As of...
Whitmer High School moves forward from weekend shooting

Washington Local Schools says the district is moving on the best it can from the Friday night shooting outside of a Whitmer High School football game. Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham, the creator of wheelchair motocross, gave a speech Tuesday at Whitmer. "I don't think I'm out there to inspire people. I'm...
Mercy Health hosts domestic violence seminar to learn how to help affected children

TOLEDO, Ohio — Christine Esper sees domestic violence firsthand in her work as a social worker. “Kids that come into the hospital that may have underlying issues of depression, anxiety, problems in school, and then you know after you develop a rapport with them and a relationship, sometimes it comes out that there is some domestic violence going on in the home," said Esper, who is a licensed social worker with Nationwide Children's Toledo.
UToledo students assemble to visit hospitalized kids while dressed as Avengers

In an age of superheroes pervading media, The University of Toledo has some heroes of its own. Avengers Assemble! is a community service organization on the campus dedicated to visiting children in hospitals dressed as the Avengers. Brayden Holloway and Tyler G. Schwartz started the cause when they discovered the...
