Decatur, AL

Decatur man charged with fentanyl distribution

By Taylor Mitchell
 3 days ago

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested a man Tuesday in connection with the distribution of fentanyl.

DPD said they arrested Ahmad Morrow, 40 of Decatur on charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest. Morrow also has a no-bond warrant for trafficking heroin from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

DPD said the investigation involving Morrow has been active over the last several months.

On Oct. 8 DPD said investigators initiated a vehicle stop on a vehicle driven by Morrow on Sixth Avenue in Decatur. Investigators attempted, at the time to detain Morrow but he fled.

Morrow was ultimately taken into custody on Seventh Avenue near Fifth Avenue with help from the DPD patrol division after a short pursuit.

DPD said 6.5 grams of fentanyl, Xanax, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were located in Morrow’s possession during the investigation.

After his arrest, Morrow was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held on a $6,900 bond. If he makes that bond, Morrow will continue to be held on the no-bond warrant from Morgan County.

