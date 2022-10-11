Read full article on original website
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark
Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
New Brewery Proposed for Bay Shore Industrial Property
A new brewery is being proposed for a Bay Shore property at 25 Degnon Boulevard (south of Montauk Highway), formerly the home to Kenneth Steven Designs, a woodworking and home interior renovation company. According to an application with the Town of Islip, the new spot will be called Moonfish Brewery.
2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island
The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
Irene Theresa Dickseski of Remsenburg Dies October 10
Irene Theresa Dickseski of Remsenburg died on October 10 at the Westhampton Care Center in Westhampton. She was 88. Born at home in Speonk on January 3, 1934, she was... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
Eugene A. Goleski of Southampton Dies October 12
Eugene A. Goleski of Southampton died on October 12 from early onset Alzheimer’s disease. He was 67. He was an avid skier, talented engineer and dedicated father who was loved... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct...
6 Long Island restaurants and counting; the story of Lily Flanagan’s group
Niall Crowe emigrated to the U.S. from Ireland 38 years ago, at 22 years old. He had $200 in his pocket and lived in a one-room apartment in East Islip with his brother. There was a shower, and they cooked their meals on a hot plate. Today, he eats well.
Suffolk County government dealing with fallout due to recent cyberattack
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. -- Suffolk County's government website, hacked by cyber criminals more than a month ago, is grappling with fallout.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Friday, most vendors who contract with the county are not getting paid. They say they are barely hanging on to hope that the businesses they love won't go under."It's a piece of sunshine every single day,' resident Fahad Khan said.Khan said his family feels blessed to be running the nonprofit learning cottage daycare in Huntington Station. More than half of the 20 children are needy and subsidized through the county's Department of Social Services."That brings...
Long Island woman in $40M counterfeit luxury goods bust: NCPD
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (PIX11) — An alleged counterfeiter was busted with more than $40 million in knock-offs of high-end items in her store following an investigation that began more than a year ago, according to authorities. Lindsay Castelli, 31, was arrested by Nassau County police on October 7 on a charge of trademark counterfeiting for her […]
Joel Meirowitz, a former Glen Cove judge and ‘waterman’ dies at 75
The whale ensnared in a net at Robert Moses State Park had just been released by lifeguards when Joel Meirowitz, also a lifeguard there, arrived with his son, Sam, and stepson, Noah Coons. The three immediately climbed into a lifeguard boat so they could swim with the whale. The boys,...
Jeanne L. Hoffmann MacKay of East Quogue Dies October 3
Jeanne L. Hoffmann MacKay of East Quogue died on October 3. She was 75. She was born in Jamaica, Queens, on April 6, 1947. Like many of the era, her... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 6 Southampton Village Police were contacted by a Little Plains Road resident who was the victim of identity theft. She reported receiving a billing statement from the U.S. Small Business Administration for a loan she never requested. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Southampton Village Police responded on October 7 when they received a call regarding a gray pickup truck chasing a bicyclist in the vicinity of Layton Avenue. The caller said he saw a reckless driver headed down Elm Street after a kid on a bike and both sped off down Layton Avenue. A second call reported ... by Staff Writer.
5-Year-Old Falls From Second-Story Window In Hampton Bays
Police on Long Island are investigating after a 5-year-old child fell from a second-story window. The incident took place in Hampton Bays around 5:55 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13. Police received a 911 call reporting the event and officers responded to the home along with Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance, according to Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Police.
On the edge: Coastal engineering experts discuss upper wall plan for village country club
As the clubhouse facility at Port Jefferson Country Club dangles precariously upon the edge of the East Beach bluff, coastal engineers are discussing a proper course of action. Coastal erosion has encroached dangerously near the clubhouse facility which, without intervention, could fall off the cliff within years. The Village of...
Chateau Briand In Carle Place Set To Close After Half-Century In Business, State Filing Reports
A popular Long Island catering hall and wedding venue is set to close after 50 years in business, according to a filing with New York State. Chateau Briand, located in Carle Place, at 440 Old Country Road, is scheduled close on Saturday, Dec. 31, according to a Department of Labor WARN Notice that was filed on Friday, Sept. 30.
Beautification, safety improvements underway in Syosset
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board joined with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and County Legislator Arnold Drucker in in breaking ground for a $1.59 million beautification and pedestrian safety project in the downtown Syosset business district. This project – financed by Federal, State, County and Town funds – features installation of a decorative clock, post top streetlights, benches and trash receptacles, ADA accessible handicap ramps, curb and sidewalk bump-outs to enhance pedestrian safety, new striped crosswalks, new push-button pedestrian signals with countdown timers, and new sidewalk along the east side of Cold Spring Road.
Historic Brewster House in Flanders faces demolition after years of falling into disrepair
The Brewster House, which has an interior portion that could be from pre-Revolutionary times is set to be torn down.
Seen Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing Items, Shattering Door At Kings Park 7-Eleven
Authorities are searching for two people who are wanted in an incident that happened at a 7-Eleven on Long Island. A woman stole items from the store, located at 126 Pulaski Road in Kings Park, on Friday, Sept. 2, Suffolk County Police reported on Wednesday, Oct. 12. When an employee...
Police Officers Hailed As Heroes For Reviving Long Island Woman
Two Long Island police officers are being honored for helping to save a woman in medical distress. The incident took place in Holtsville around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the Suffolk County Police, Officers Frederick Reed and Stacey Byrnes along with the Holbrook Fire Department provided life-saving aid to a woman in medical distress in Holbrook.
3 Store Clerks Charged In Nassau County Underage Alcohol/Tobacco Sales Detail
Three store clerks were charged in connection with an underage drinking and tobacco sales operation on Long Island. The detail took place on Thursday, Oct. 13 throughout Nassau County. The following people were arrested as a result of the operation:. Iqbal Asim, age 30, of Bethpage allegedly sold a vaping...
Police Cite Southampton Village Senior Citizen for Garage Sale Offense
Among the leaf blower complaints, parking complaints, speeding tickets, car lockouts and loose dogs that typically pepper the Southampton Village Police blotter, one stood out this week: 78-year-old Nancy Polis... more. The news that Kent Feuerring was the pilot killed in the crash of a small ... by Michael Wright.
Cliff Drive Neighbors File Notice of Claim Against Southampton Town
A contingent of Cliff Drive neighbors have filed a notice of claim — the precursor to a lawsuit — against the Town of Southampton, seeking as yet unspecified damages. Six... more. Twenty-five years ago, a group of concerned neighbors banded together to oppose a development plan ... 12...
