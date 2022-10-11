ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

New Brewery Proposed for Bay Shore Industrial Property

A new brewery is being proposed for a Bay Shore property at 25 Degnon Boulevard (south of Montauk Highway), formerly the home to Kenneth Steven Designs, a woodworking and home interior renovation company. According to an application with the Town of Islip, the new spot will be called Moonfish Brewery.
BAY SHORE, NY
longisland.com

2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island

The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY
27east.com

Irene Theresa Dickseski of Remsenburg Dies October 10

Irene Theresa Dickseski of Remsenburg died on October 10 at the Westhampton Care Center in Westhampton. She was 88. Born at home in Speonk on January 3, 1934, she was... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Southampton, NY
Business
27east.com

Eugene A. Goleski of Southampton Dies October 12

Eugene A. Goleski of Southampton died on October 12 from early onset Alzheimer’s disease. He was 67. He was an avid skier, talented engineer and dedicated father who was loved... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
CBS New York

Suffolk County government dealing with fallout due to recent cyberattack

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. -- Suffolk County's government website, hacked by cyber criminals more than a month ago, is grappling with fallout.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Friday, most vendors who contract with the county are not getting paid. They say they are barely hanging on to hope that the businesses they love won't go under."It's a piece of sunshine every single day,' resident Fahad Khan said.Khan said his family feels blessed to be running the nonprofit learning cottage daycare in Huntington Station. More than half of the 20 children are needy and subsidized through the county's Department of Social Services."That brings...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Long Island woman in $40M counterfeit luxury goods bust: NCPD

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (PIX11) — An alleged counterfeiter was busted with more than $40 million in knock-offs of high-end items in her store following an investigation that began more than a year ago, according to authorities. Lindsay Castelli, 31, was arrested by Nassau County police on October 7 on a charge of trademark counterfeiting for her […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald Community Newspapers

Joel Meirowitz, a former Glen Cove judge and ‘waterman’ dies at 75

The whale ensnared in a net at Robert Moses State Park had just been released by lifeguards when Joel Meirowitz, also a lifeguard there, arrived with his son, Sam, and stepson, Noah Coons. The three immediately climbed into a lifeguard boat so they could swim with the whale. The boys,...
GLEN COVE, NY
27east.com

Jeanne L. Hoffmann MacKay of East Quogue Dies October 3

Jeanne L. Hoffmann MacKay of East Quogue died on October 3. She was 75. She was born in Jamaica, Queens, on April 6, 1947. Like many of the era, her... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 6 Southampton Village Police were contacted by a Little Plains Road resident who was the victim of identity theft. She reported receiving a billing statement from the U.S. Small Business Administration for a loan she never requested. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Southampton Village Police responded on October 7 when they received a call regarding a gray pickup truck chasing a bicyclist in the vicinity of Layton Avenue. The caller said he saw a reckless driver headed down Elm Street after a kid on a bike and both sped off down Layton Avenue. A second call reported ... by Staff Writer.
EAST QUOGUE, NY
Daily Voice

5-Year-Old Falls From Second-Story Window In Hampton Bays

Police on Long Island are investigating after a 5-year-old child fell from a second-story window. The incident took place in Hampton Bays around 5:55 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13. Police received a 911 call reporting the event and officers responded to the home along with Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance, according to Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Police.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
syossetadvance.com

Beautification, safety improvements underway in Syosset

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board joined with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and County Legislator Arnold Drucker in in breaking ground for a $1.59 million beautification and pedestrian safety project in the downtown Syosset business district. This project – financed by Federal, State, County and Town funds – features installation of a decorative clock, post top streetlights, benches and trash receptacles, ADA accessible handicap ramps, curb and sidewalk bump-outs to enhance pedestrian safety, new striped crosswalks, new push-button pedestrian signals with countdown timers, and new sidewalk along the east side of Cold Spring Road.
OYSTER BAY, NY
Daily Voice

Police Officers Hailed As Heroes For Reviving Long Island Woman

Two Long Island police officers are being honored for helping to save a woman in medical distress. The incident took place in Holtsville around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the Suffolk County Police, Officers Frederick Reed and Stacey Byrnes along with the Holbrook Fire Department provided life-saving aid to a woman in medical distress in Holbrook.
HOLTSVILLE, NY
27east.com

Police Cite Southampton Village Senior Citizen for Garage Sale Offense

Among the leaf blower complaints, parking complaints, speeding tickets, car lockouts and loose dogs that typically pepper the Southampton Village Police blotter, one stood out this week: 78-year-old Nancy Polis... more. The news that Kent Feuerring was the pilot killed in the crash of a small ... by Michael Wright.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Cliff Drive Neighbors File Notice of Claim Against Southampton Town

A contingent of Cliff Drive neighbors have filed a notice of claim — the precursor to a lawsuit — against the Town of Southampton, seeking as yet unspecified damages. Six... more. Twenty-five years ago, a group of concerned neighbors banded together to oppose a development plan ... 12...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

