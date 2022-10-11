ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

OBITUARY: Jerry Wilson Jones

By Leavitt Funeral Home
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1Biz_0iV2iDPo00

WADESBORO — On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, Mr. Jerry Wilson Jones, 79, passed away peacefully at Atrium Health Union in Monroe.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in the chapel of Leavitt Funeral Home with the Rev. Sam Abee officiating. Interment will follow in Lilesville Cemetery.

The family will greet friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the funeral home.

Jerry was born Aug. 31, 1943, at the Jones Home Place in Lilesville and was the sixth child, third son of the late Roland Hampton Jones Sr. and the late Julia Mae Tarlton Jones. He was a grandson of the late Charlie Thomas Jones and Florence Eugenia Teal Jones and William Battle Tarlton and the late Susie Cornelia Newton Tarlton.

He worked as an insulator, carpenter, painter, mechanic and large machinery operator and later retired from Wiggins Construction in Monroe.

He was a member of the Wadesboro Church of God, where he faithfully attended and supported the church’s ministries.

Jerry was a supporter and member of Alcoholics Anonymous and was looking forward to receiving his 31-year chip in November. He supported and attended AA meetings, not only in Wadesboro, but in Monroe, Rockingham and Cheraw, South Carolina, attending at least five meetings each week. He encouraged many in their recovery from alcoholism and drug abuse. Each year, as he celebrated his sobriety, he always hosted a meal for his family and friends.

He was always willing to assist anyone he met if they happen to be down on their luck. He had a soft spot for children, and he often made sure they had food, school supplies and of course, candy.

He enjoyed going to Hemby Bridge to listen to bluegrass music, Hargett Store for music and especially senior dances.

Jerry was community minded and accepted others as they are without judgement. He could often be found enjoying a meal at Lady Bug Family Restaurant and would silently pick up the tab for others.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Bryan Jones and wife Alison and Chris Fincher both of Monroe; his granddaughters, both of whom he loved dearly and was proud of, Carson Jones and Reese Jones, both of Monroe; his sisters and brother, Doris Ellis of Hamlet, Polly Becker of Finksburg, Maryland, Susie Curtiss and Gay VanBrero and husband Erik, both of Wadesboro, and Clayton Jones and wife Carolyn of Kinston; his sister-in-law, Bobbie Jones of Rockingham.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sister, R.H. Jones Jr., William Jones, Loise Steele and Harold Jones.

Jerry’s family is most appreciative to his primary care physician, Dr. Tadde with Carolinas Primary Care, and to the staff at Atrium Health Anson for the exemplary care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wadesboro Church of God, 809 North Greene St., Wadesboro, NC 28170; or to Anson County Council on Alcoholism, P.O. Box 1078, Wadesboro, NC 28170.

The arrangements are in care of Leavitt Funeral Home and online condolences may be made at leavittfh.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Sarah Gore Brown

ROCKINGHAM — Sarah Gore Brown, 92, of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday Oct. 12 at Richmond County Hospice Haven. Sarah was born Dec. 28, 1929 in Richmond County. Sarah was the daughter of the late Duff Gore Sr. and Ella Hughes Gore. Sarah was a devoted mother to her family...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Clifford Allen Pack

HAMLET — Clifford Allen Pack, 64, of Hamlet, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 1, 1958, in Huntington, West Virginia, son of Loretta Hatten James. Mr. Pack was self-employed as a well-driller and enjoyed working. He loved fishing and watching football. His...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

Yates named lifetime honorary trustee at Wingate

Denny Yates has been named a lifetime honorary trustee of Wingate University. Principal architect and owner at Yates Chreitzberg Hughes Architects, Yates is a successful businessman with a keen eye for design and more than 40 years of experience in the architecture field. He graduated from Wingate with an associate’s...
WINGATE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kinston, NC
Monroe, NC
Obituaries
State
Maryland State
City
Rockingham, NC
City
Monroe, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Jones
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Steven Charles Shelton

CHARLOTTE — Steven Charles Shelton, 56, of Charlotte, went to heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Born in Rockingham, he attended Richmond Senior High School, obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from University of Alaska Fairbanks, and a Master of Science degree from Bellevue University.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: William David Croom

ROCKINGHAM — William David Croom, 79, of Rockingham, passed on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at Rivers of Life Family Worship Center, 106 Pence St., Rockingham. Visitation will be held on Monday, 1-2 p.m., prior to the service.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thomas Jones#H Jones#Atrium Health Union#Leavitt Funeral Home#The Jones Home Place#Julia Mae#Wiggins Construction#Alcoholics Anonymous#Wadesboro
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Doris Jean Johnson Arkle

ELLERBE — Doris Jean Johnson Arkle, 84, of Ellerbe, completed her earthly journey on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Mrs. Arkle was born Feb. 28, 1938 in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lennie Raymond and Easter Elizabeth Damron Johnson. She was a graduate of the IdaBelle Firestone School...
ELLERBE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Hamlet, Rockingham to accept online payments

Two Richmond County municipalities are giving residents another option to pay their bills. Hamlet officials announced Tuesday that city water customers can now make their utility payments online. City taxes can also be paid via the internet. Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump also said Tuesday night that customers in the...
HAMLET, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Affair on the Square in dowtown Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Vendors lined the downtown streets Thursday afternoon for the fall edition of Affair on the Square. The sidewalk festival, sponsored by the Rockingham Downtown Corp. and the city, featured booths from local businesses and homemade items including cups, soap and jewelry. Several businesses stayed open a little...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Hoptoberfest at the Rock ’22

ROCKINGHAM — Hundreds of people filled their cups with craft brews Saturday at Rockingham Dragway for the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Hoptoberfest. More than 16 craft beers from across the state, including several varieties Southern Pines Brewing Co., were on tap at the festival. Attendees tried...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy