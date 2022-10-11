OBITUARY: Jerry Wilson Jones

WADESBORO — On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, Mr. Jerry Wilson Jones, 79, passed away peacefully at Atrium Health Union in Monroe.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in the chapel of Leavitt Funeral Home with the Rev. Sam Abee officiating. Interment will follow in Lilesville Cemetery.

The family will greet friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the funeral home.

Jerry was born Aug. 31, 1943, at the Jones Home Place in Lilesville and was the sixth child, third son of the late Roland Hampton Jones Sr. and the late Julia Mae Tarlton Jones. He was a grandson of the late Charlie Thomas Jones and Florence Eugenia Teal Jones and William Battle Tarlton and the late Susie Cornelia Newton Tarlton.

He worked as an insulator, carpenter, painter, mechanic and large machinery operator and later retired from Wiggins Construction in Monroe.

He was a member of the Wadesboro Church of God, where he faithfully attended and supported the church’s ministries.

Jerry was a supporter and member of Alcoholics Anonymous and was looking forward to receiving his 31-year chip in November. He supported and attended AA meetings, not only in Wadesboro, but in Monroe, Rockingham and Cheraw, South Carolina, attending at least five meetings each week. He encouraged many in their recovery from alcoholism and drug abuse. Each year, as he celebrated his sobriety, he always hosted a meal for his family and friends.

He was always willing to assist anyone he met if they happen to be down on their luck. He had a soft spot for children, and he often made sure they had food, school supplies and of course, candy.

He enjoyed going to Hemby Bridge to listen to bluegrass music, Hargett Store for music and especially senior dances.

Jerry was community minded and accepted others as they are without judgement. He could often be found enjoying a meal at Lady Bug Family Restaurant and would silently pick up the tab for others.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Bryan Jones and wife Alison and Chris Fincher both of Monroe; his granddaughters, both of whom he loved dearly and was proud of, Carson Jones and Reese Jones, both of Monroe; his sisters and brother, Doris Ellis of Hamlet, Polly Becker of Finksburg, Maryland, Susie Curtiss and Gay VanBrero and husband Erik, both of Wadesboro, and Clayton Jones and wife Carolyn of Kinston; his sister-in-law, Bobbie Jones of Rockingham.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sister, R.H. Jones Jr., William Jones, Loise Steele and Harold Jones.

Jerry’s family is most appreciative to his primary care physician, Dr. Tadde with Carolinas Primary Care, and to the staff at Atrium Health Anson for the exemplary care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wadesboro Church of God, 809 North Greene St., Wadesboro, NC 28170; or to Anson County Council on Alcoholism, P.O. Box 1078, Wadesboro, NC 28170.

The arrangements are in care of Leavitt Funeral Home and online condolences may be made at leavittfh.com.