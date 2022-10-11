ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire reported at Iran's Evin prison amid Mahsa Amini protests

Fire and gunshots erupted at Tehran's notorious Evin prison on Saturday night, an Oslo-based rights group reported, as the protest movement sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in custody entered a fifth week. Angry demonstrators took to streets across Iran again Saturday despite internet cuts, as the protest movement sparked by Amini's death in custody entered a fifth week.
