ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia brush fire still burning after almost three months

By Addison Willmon
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gYqni_0iV2i3fn00

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – A brush fire in Tuscumbia is still burning after more than two months.

One nearby resident, Jason Lindsey, told News 19 that the smoke from the fire has had a significant impact on their community. Now, he’s worried about the long-term effects that the smoke could have on his family.

UNA sees record enrollment

“I know one family has left their home and gone to stay with other families because the smoke’s so bad,” Lindsey said. “With the health issues in their home, they had to leave.”

Lindsey also said he was especially worried about kids in the area.

“Kids are getting on the bus every morning in this smoke and it’s not healthy for those kids,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey told News 19 that he and other residents have reached out to officials, but haven’t been very successful. He said none of the residents know when the fire will eventually fizzle out.y

“You’re talking about breathing in smoke for three, four, five, who knows how many more months?” Lindsey said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

24-year-old killed in Limestone Co. crash

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 24-year-old Athens woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash just west of Tanner. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Korday Moore was killed when the 2011 Toyota Avalon she was driving left the road and flipped over. ALEA says that...
TANNER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuscumbia, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Tuscumbia, AL
Government
WAFF

Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death

BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Una#Nexstar Media Inc
AL.com

1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash

One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WAFF

One dead, officer flown to hospital in Tuscumbia crash

Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder charge. White will be in court for the first time since he was recaptured earlier this year. The bill would allow more veterans with a combat-related disability to receive full retirement, and full disability pay regardless of how many years they served.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
mynwapaper.com

Drive-through food banks will be available Nov. 3, Nov. 8 and Dec. 6

Marion County SNAP-Ed in partnership with the West Alabama Food Bank will provide free food—including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, cheeses, breads and more—to 175 families at drive-through food banks on three more occasions this year, including once more in Bear Creek. Nov. 3, Guin National Guard Armory.
MARION COUNTY, AL
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

Florence Police looking for help identifying man

Florence police are trying to identify a burglary suspect and they need the community's help. Florence police are trying to identify a burglary suspect and they need the community's help. State and Local Leaders Talk Innovation and Development. The meeting, hosted by Innovate Alabama and Launch 2035, was a discussion...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Sensory friendly trunk or treat in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Halloween is just around the corner and while many of us are picking out a costume, others are wondering if they’re going to be able to attend any parties or even trick or treating. The holiday can be very difficult for those with...
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy