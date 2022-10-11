Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at Compton Road and Coogan Drive in Northbrook
NORTHBROOK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury at Compton Road and Coogan Drive in Northbrook. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Mount Carmel Tobasco Road in Union Township
MOUNT CARMEL, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Mount Carmel Tobasco Road in Union Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Harrison Avenue in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Harrison Avenue in Green Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Suspect's mistress testifies in West Chester quadruple murder trial
HAMILTON, Ohio — Jurors in Gurpreet Singh's aggravated murder trial heard from an Indianapolis woman who said she was having an affair with Singh when four members of his family were murdered. Navkiran Kaur, 35, testified with assistance from a Punjabi interpreter. She said she first met Singh 2011...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Search warrants served at 5 Ohio businesses in connection with illegal gambling investigation
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An investigation is underway into five businesses. in connection with an illegal gambling operation. According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, the businesses are in Hillsboro and Greenfield. More than 300 gambling machines were seized along with cash, documents and more. WLWT is working to find...
WLWT 5
OSHP announces change to uniform policy for tattooed troopers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced a change to its uniform policy when it comes to tattooed troopers. The division says, effective immediately, current troopers, as well as potential applicants, will be permitted to wear OSHP's long-sleeve shirts to cover tattoos. "We are, and always...
linknky.com
NKY Cities receive grant funding from regional council of governments
Multiple cities from Campbell, Kenton, and Boone Counties have received grant funding from the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments, also known as OKI, for regional transportation projects. The agency awarded a total of $11.19 million across the three counties; it awarded $69 million in funding across the three states. “$69...
WLWT 5
Police arrest juvenile for ‘bird’ mask assault in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — West Chester police have made an arrest after a suspect was reportedly assaulting people on the street wearing a plague doctor mask. Officials asked for public information on suspect last week. According to police, the suspect pushed a victim down in broad daylight and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
West Chester quadruple murder suspect first questioned by police hours after calling 911
HAMILTON, Ohio — Just hours after four members of the same family were murdered inside their West Chester apartment, police began questioning the man who would eventually be arrested, Gurpreet Singh. During his murder trial Wednesday, prosecutors played the taped interview between Singh and detective Randy Farris with the...
Ohio officers enforcing new law for mandatory lights on Amish buggies
A new law that makes flashing yellow lights mandatory on Amish buggies, and other horse-drawn vehicles across the state, is now being enforced by a number of police agencies in Northeast Ohio.
WLWT 5
Quadruple murder suspect's hands tested for gunshot residue the night of the murders
HAMILTON, Ohio — A 9mm handgun pulled from the pond behind a crime scene in West Chester was at the center of testimony Thursday in court. Gurpreet Singh, 40, is charged with four counts of aggravated murder. He's accused of killing his wife, Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his parents Hakikat Singh Pannag, 59, and Parmjit Kaur, 62; and Parmjit's aunt, Amarjit Kaur, 58 on April 28, 2019.
lovelandmagazine.com
Evans ordered to pay $550,000 for illegal waste dumping
$137,500 – will be awarded to Loveland-based Little Miami Conservancy. Symmes Township, Ohio – A Cincinnati business owner with a location in Symmes Township just on the outskirts of Loveland, who used his four companies to illegally discard waste at three sites – and whose dumping may have polluted the Little Miami River – has been ordered to pay a civil penalty of $550,000 and clean up his mess, Attorney General Dave Yost announced on September 30. (Read the Consent Order)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway
LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
Ohio traffic cam shows driver going the wrong way before crash
A wrong-way driver went for miles on a Northeast Ohio highway before crashing into another vehicle and closing down the highway.
Ohio Hunter Tags Stud Buck from Small Property After Getting Permission from Landowner
Many deer hunters like to gripe about how property leasing and outfitters have ruined deer hunting. Private land, and the big bucks that can grow on it, have become such a valuable resource that it’s impossible to get hunting permission with a handshake anymore. But Luke Sheets, who lives in Lancaster, Ohio, proved that’s not exactly true. After watching deer on trail cameras during the lead-up to Ohio’s archery season, Sheets tagged a 13-point buck on opening day this year. He shot the buck with a crossbow on private land where he has permission to hunt.
Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records
A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
Police report to plane crash on Sacandaga Lake
Police responded to reports of a small plane crash in Northampton on Sacandaga Lake on Sunday.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
County revisits landfill rules after Rumpke lawsuit
Hamilton County Commissioners will consider a new set of local rules for the operation of landfills, sparking a new round of controversy over the Bond Road landfill in Whitewater Township.
Comments / 0