National Guard mom surprises stepsons at Nampa School
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Surprise homecoming for two Nampa boys, Jameson and Daxton, as their step-mom Private First Class Samantha Oos returns home from training. PFC Oos completed basic training at Ft. Jackson South Carolina, and AIT at Ft. Eustis in Virginia, to become a black hawk mechanic. Oos...
Eagle Dissidents Seek To Remove Mayor and City Council
Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce and the Eagle City Council have joined the Governor Brad Little Boise Mayor Lauren McLean recall club. You'll recall during the pandemic that, both the Boise mayor and Idaho governor were the subject of recall campaigns seeking to remove them from office. Both attempts failed due to the failure to secure enough certified signatures.
Boise Design Review Committee approves design for Interfaith Sanctuary's new building
BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise’s Design Review Committee unanimously approved plans for Interfaith’s new building – the old Salvation Army on West State Street on Wednesday night. This approval comes nine months after Planning and Zoning denied the homeless shelter’s conditional use permit back...
Church donates empty lot to Leap Housing Trust to build affordable housing
Recent inflation reports confirm what most people already know, prices are going up. While Boise's housing market has begun to cool, many renters and buyers have struggled to find affordable housing. But one local church is doing what it can to help. Lakeview Church of the Nazarene in Nampa has...
Man sentenced for illegally voting in Idaho during 2020 presidential election
A man has been sentenced for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine. A jury found him guilty in August of felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter. Skiles entered an...
West Valley Humane Society remembers Executive Director Karly Cantrell
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — West Valley Humane Society reported the death of Executive Director, Karly Cantrell, today in a Facebook post. The post said, "Karly was the heart and soul of West Valley Humane Society, and a fierce advocate for both animals and people in need. She was a kind, compassionate and empathetic friend, mother, wife, grandmother and daughter. Her impact on the world moves far past the animal shelter and directly into the hearts of the many she took under her wing."
Landfill Heavy Equipment Operator Terminated for Chronic Pain Sues Idaho County
Canyon County, Idaho, is situated along the picturesque Snake River, about 25 miles west of the capital city of Boise. Migrant wagon trains passed through the area in the 19th Century on the Oregon Trail. The county hosts professional rodeos each summer, and those who attend can forgo a beer and toast the competitors with a glass of local wine. The county’s thriving agricultural economy includes 80% of the state's vineyards.
‘Manejando Sin Miedo’: An initiative to help undocumented immigrants obtain driver’s licenses in Idaho
IDAHO, USA — The 2023 legislative session is getting closer and local organizations are starting to raise awareness for potential bills being introduced. Poder of Idaho is kicking off the ‘Manejando Sin Miedo’ Driving without Fear Initiative. Poder of Idaho’s Executive Director Estefania Mondragon said, “we want...
Garden City eatery has 5 violations. See Ada County food service inspections Sept. 20-26
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County. Anser School, 202...
The Stealth Story: Idaho Voters Can Change the Balance of Power in Boise
The balance of power between the Governor and Idaho Legislators is on the November ballot. It’s called SJR 102. A yes vote means you support a change to the state constitution. A no vote would mean you prefer the status quo. The measure would allow the leaders of the House and Senate to call a special session. Currently, the Governor has the power, and it became a contentious issue for some during the so-called pandemic.
Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think
When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
Intuit expands Boise headquarters with new hybrid workspace for employees
Intuit has opened a new building on its existing site in Eagle. The new space is one of Intuit's first offices designed to reflect the company’s “workplace of the future” strategy. “We’re thrilled to officially open the doors of this dynamic hybrid space to serve our local...
Eye on Boise: Idaho governor candidate says he'd pardon marijuana possession offenders
BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana. Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded...
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho
As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
Man arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — A man was arrested Monday night for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho. According to KTVB, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was found dead in her house in Middleton, Idaho, Monday evening. Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested and charged with...
AZEK reopens old ShopKo warehouse as a manufacturing plant
The monster-sized building off of East Gowen Road in Boise may be the most written-about property in the Treasure Valley. Built in 1992 and expanded in 2000, the 348,149-square-foot structure was once the giant distribution warehouse for ShopKo. Located on 50 acres in southeast Boise, the former warehouse officially opened on Oct. 12 as the ...
7 Painful Questions Outsiders Are Still Asking About Idaho
When it first settled in that I would be moving to Idaho from South Texas, I'm not gonna lie I didn't know what to expect. I honestly can say I am not sure that I could have identified where Idaho was on the map before receiving the offer to work here. Since being here, I've been fascinated by the constantly changing weather, the beautiful scenery, and of course, the food.
Biz ‘Bite:’ Hamilton Zanze sells multifamily community in Boise
Real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze has announced the sale of Monterra Townhomes in Boise. The firm originally purchased the 148-unit, garden-style apartment community in 2014, and during its ownership, the firm completed numerous exterior improvements, which included renovations to the fitness center, roof replacements, and pool enhancements. Additionally, units were updated with new flooring, ...
Treefort Mainstage is moving permanently to a new home
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Treefort 11 will look a little different this year. The Mainstage will be moving to its new permanent location in Julia Davis Park. The festival is set to run on March 22-26th 2023. Many of the mainstage attractions will also be making the move. The...
Idaho’s Best Farm to Table Restaurant is in Downtown Boise
The Boise food scene is getting better and better constantly. We have been named one of the best 'foodie' cities over the last couple of years and for good reason. Idaho is also a great farming state so farm to table is definitely a big deal in the gem state.
