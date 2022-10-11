Two Hannibal men jailed, charged with first-degree assault in Sunday morning death outside Hannibal bar

HANNIBAL, Mo. — An unidentified man was taken into custody for domestic assault after a late Monday incident. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded at approximately 11:43 p.m. Monday to the area of Palmyra Road and Bay Avenue (near the Hannibal Country Club) for a domestic disturbance. After an investigation, it was determined a physical assault occurred between two subjects while inside a moving vehicle. One of the occupants discharged a firearm into the air, began to assault the other occupant and then jumped out of the moving vehicle.

HANNIBAL, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO