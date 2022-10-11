Two Hannibal men jailed, charged with first-degree assault in Sunday morning death outside Hannibal bar

Read full article on original website
Related
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to Sunday morning death in bar; five people now in custody
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A third person is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Kaelin Leslie Rickey, 26, of Hannibal is in custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Rickey was arrested Wednesday, and an arrest warrant was issued Thursday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County.
Hannibal Woman Charged with 2nd Degree Murder in Assault Death
There is yet another murder charge that's been filed in connection with the October 9, 2022 assault that resulted in death in the 100 block of North Main in Hannibal. A Hannibal woman has been charged with murder in the 2nd degree. The Hannibal Police Department in a press release...
wlds.com
Winchester Woman Indicted By Grand Jury In Crash That Killed Toddler
A Winchester woman has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to a crash that killed a toddler in Scott County in May. 27 year old Makayla D. Brown was indicted on Tuesday for aggravated usage of a communication device in the operation of a motor vehicle resulting in injury or death, a Class 4 felony.
Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash
AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico man had to be flown to University Hospital on Thursday night after crashing his car in Callaway County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Thurman Warren, 46, totaled his 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix after failing to negotiate a turn and hitting a tree on Highway 2002, about a half The post Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Suspects Charged with 1st Degree Assault in Hannibal Death
There are now more charges stemming from an assault that resulted in a death in Hannibal early Sunday morning. 2 more Hannibal residents have just been charged with 1st degree assault in the case. The Hannibal Police Department provided an update to the assault that resulted in a death in...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of Audrain County murder scheduled for March trial
A trial date is set for a Columbia man accused of taking part in an Audrain County murder two years ago. Timothy Midgyett was scheduled last week for a jury trial to begin March 27, 2023. Midgyett, along with Deyton Fisher of Mexico and Sadiq Moore of Kirksville, are accused...
muddyrivernews.com
Another Quincy man arrested after early Friday fight at Club Gen Z, faces armed violence charges
QUINCY — A second Quincy man has been arrested in connection to an early morning fight on Oct. 7. The Quincy Police Department reported a fight at 2:29 a.m. Friday involving as many as 15 people started inside Club Gen Z, 906 Hampshire, then carried outside of the club. One male involved was taken to the hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing.
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department Blotter for Oct. 4-9, 2022
On 10/05/2022 at 6:47 AM Bradley D. Bowen of Quincy struck loose gravel on CR 325E. @ CH 6 causing him to leave the roadway and striking the North Side ditch. Bowen received citations for Improper Parking on a Roadway and Driving Too Fast for conditions. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500. He was given a court date on 11/14/2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
muddyrivernews.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s Blotter for Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2022
Thomas, Julie A. (60) of St. Peters, Mo., speeding. Pennington, Anthony (23) of Warsaw, Ill., driving while license suspended. Acker, Desiree F. (23) of Warsaw, Ill., Hancock County warrant. Lorenzen, Shellie (56) of Colchester, Ill., speeding. 10/3/2022. Guthrie, James L. (52) of Tioga, Ill., theft of utility services. Hollis, Eddie...
muddyrivernews.com
Unidentified man arrested after disturbance late Monday near Hannibal Country Club
HANNIBAL, Mo. — An unidentified man was taken into custody for domestic assault after a late Monday incident. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded at approximately 11:43 p.m. Monday to the area of Palmyra Road and Bay Avenue (near the Hannibal Country Club) for a domestic disturbance. After an investigation, it was determined a physical assault occurred between two subjects while inside a moving vehicle. One of the occupants discharged a firearm into the air, began to assault the other occupant and then jumped out of the moving vehicle.
Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead following a rollover motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday night. The crash happened on Route J near Short Road around 11 p.m., according to the crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 22-year-old Caleb T. Berkaw, of Big Spring, Missouri, was thrown from The post Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois
A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sturgeon, Missouri, woman suffered minor injuries after her 2018 Chevrolet Traverse was totaled in a crash on Tuesday. Joyce Yost, 57, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert. Yost was taken to Boone Hospital by ambulance. The post Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KBUR
Keokuk man arrested or possession of marijuana
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 37-year-old Kalief Farrell of Keokuk was arrested Monday, October 10th, in the 10 block of North 7th Street in Keokuk. Farrell is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Marijuana.
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn upset after motion denied, storms out of courtroom; trial set to begin Nov. 14
QUINCY — After debating with Judge Roger Thomson about the start date of his jury trial in November, a frustrated Bradley Yohn abruptly stormed out of an Adams County courtroom Wednesday morning with help from several bailiffs and court security personnel. Yohn, a Springfield man charged with four Class...
muddyrivernews.com
Griggsville man facing several drug charges after his arrest
GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — A Griggsville man is facing several drug charges after his arrest. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed a court-authorized search warrant at 7:10 p.m. Sept. 23 at a residence in the 400 block of W. Washington Street in Griggsville. After an investigation, Edward E. Hull,...
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 12
• Abby J. Christison, 29, of 827 Cox St. was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Monday on a disorderly conduct charge after police said she caused a disturbance earlier in the day in the 800 block of North Diamond Street. • Malaki C. Vaughn, 20, of 201 Colyer Lane, New Berlin,...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 12, 2022
Shu H Shih, 81, 1624 Maine St, Disobey Traffic Light at N 25th St and Broadway St. PTC 128. Mary E Cooper, 34, 2308 Aldo Blvd, Failure to Yield Right of Way at 7th St and Maine St. PTC 128. Linda K Gilker, 72, 1416 S 7th, reports the glass...
Domestic incident turns deadly in Lincoln County
A fight between a father and son turned deadly Friday night.
ktvo.com
Macon County man hurt in head-on crash with tractor-trailer
CLARENCE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver was injured Monday afternoon when his car collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Shelby County gravel road. It happened at 5:45 p.m. on Shelby County Road 302, one-half mile west of Clarence. State troopers say a car driven by Anthony Allen,...
Comments / 2