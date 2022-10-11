Read full article on original website
CCPL Celebrates the Charleston Friends of the Library During National Friends of Libraries Week
The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) will be spending the week of Oct. 16-22 celebrating its Charleston Friends of the Library (CFOL) group as part of the 17th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week. The Charleston FOL were established more than 30 years ago, and since 2008, they...
2023 North Charleston Arts Fest Poster Design Competition Underway
The City of North Charleston is calling upon South Carolina visual artists to participate in the 40th Annual North Charleston Arts Fest Poster Design Competition. The winning piece will become the official poster design of the 2023 North Charleston Arts Fest, taking place May 3-7, and will be featured on all promotional materials and merchandise, including posters, billboards, print and digital advertisements, television commercials, program booklets, apparel, online, and more. The winning artist will receive a $500 purchase award and a solo exhibition at Park Circle Gallery during May 2023. In addition, the winning piece will become part of the City of North Charleston’s Public Art Collection, which is displayed throughout City Hall. The deadline to submit works for the competition is Thursday, December 15, 2022.
51st Annual Charleston Scottish Games Scheduled for November 5th
The Charleston Scottish Society will host their 51st Annual Charleston Scottish Games at Riverfront Park in North Charleston on Saturday, November 5th from 9 am to 5 pm. You can learn more about 48th Annual Charleston Scottish Games & Highland Gathering on their website.
BCLS: Registration For Native American Culture Class Series is Now Open
Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) continues to collaborate with the Wassamasaw Tribe of Varnertown Indians, a State Recognized Tribe, to co-host the continuing series, Native American Culture Class. The next class, Buffalo Bone Bead Native Chokers, will be on Saturday, October 15th, from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm at Goose Creek Library. All supplies provided.
Quintin’s Close-Ups: Dot Scott
Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Dot Scott, who after 21 years as president of the Charleston Branch of the NAACP, is retiring on October 15th. You can see the interview below. After you watch that, be sure to check out Washington’s other interviews here. He always...
Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend
We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
Taste of Hutson Alley Returns on November 17th
Has announced that their popular Taste of Hutson Alley event will return on Thursday, November 17th from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm. Guests will be greeted at the John St. entrance to Hutson Alley and offered samples of “Hutson Alley Hooch” from Charleston’s Smallest Bar. The celebration will take place among the lanterns and under the lights of the historic alleyway with chef-attended stations from all six Holy City Hospitality restaurants and dessert samplings from Good Food Catering.
Charleston Mimosa Festival Scheduled for Saturday at Johnson Hagood Stadium
On Saturday, October 15th, Charleston Wine Festivals presents the Charleston Mimosa Festival at Johnson Hagood Stadium from 1 pm to 5 pm. This is a 21 and up event. The event includes traditional Mimosas, some different Mimosa flavors, Brunch, punch, beer, wine, live music, and a DJ. Tickets include entry, entertainment, souvenir cup, and all drinks from 1 pm to 4:45 pm. Food costs extra.
CCPL Announces 2022 Cynthia Graham Hurd Staff Award Winner
Charleston County Public Library’s (CCPL) Cynthia Graham Hurd Staff Award for 2022 has been awarded to Amy Adams, Branch Manager at the Baxter-Patrick James Island Library. This award honors the memory of Hurd, a 31-year veteran of CCPL, who was killed in the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting in 2015.
21-Year-Old Phenom Avery Gagliano to Perform CofC Piano Concert
Having just made her Carnegie Hall debut at 20, American pianist Avery Gagliano captures audiences with her sensitivity, emotional depth, and musical expression. Gagliano will play the second concert in the 32nd season of the College of Charleston’s International Piano Series. The performance includes works by Bach, Schubert and Chopin for which she is praised for “her ability to inhabit every room in the immense imagination of Frédéric Chopin” (New York Classical Review).
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 10/14/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
Frontier Lounge to Open on Friday
Frontier Lounge, a “new dive bar experience” that Holy City Sinner was the first to report on, is opening in downtown Charleston on Friday. The new venture, which called a “1970s dive bar with live music and cold beers” is located at 135 Calhoun Street in the former home of Mynt, which closed in April.
Country TikTok Star Austin Dixon to Perform at West Ashley’s Whiskey Jack’s on October 28th
Playing live for the first time in Charleston, Austin Dixon will perform at Whiskey Jack’s outdoor container bar in West Ashley at 7 pm. Dixon will be playing country music covers along with two singles from his new EP on Friday, October 28th, with local musician Brandon Stokes Reed opening the show.
LISTEN: Holy City Sinner Radio Episode 60 featuring Anna Holloway, American Lung Association
Two years ago, Holloway began experiencing abdominal pain that wouldn’t go away. Doctors assumed it was either muscular or a gastrointestinal concern. None of the initial tests showed anything wrong, so they did a CT scan, which revealed a spot on her lung. She went to see a pulmonologist, but since Holloway is young, healthy and had no risk factors for lung cancer, they said it was likely nothing to worry about. After a biopsy, she got the news. It was stage I lung cancer.
Three Past Champions Return to the Credit One Charleston Open in 2023
The Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, will welcome back three former champions next year to Charleston – Belinda Bencic, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens – for the highly-anticipated clay season kickoff on the WTA Hologic Tour. The WTA 500 tournament is set to return April 1st to 9th, 2023 in the renovated and modernized Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island.
The Annual Holiday Festival of Lights Returns on November 11th
The Holiday Festival of Lights is back, starting on November 11th at James Island County Park! With over two million lights, this beloved tradition offers fun for the whole family and is sure to boost your holiday spirit. The 33rd Annual Holiday Festival of Lights is open every evening, rain...
Battery Host Loudoun in Season Finale
The Charleston Battery host Loudoun United FC in the 2022 season finale on Saturday, October 15th at Patriots Point. The afternoon clash kicks off at 5 pm. Charleston and Loudoun previously met back in May, a 1-1 away draw. The match was highlighted by goalkeeper Joe Kuzminsky’s game-tying goal in the final minute of the game. It was the first career goal scored by Kuzminsky, who has over 100 caps for the Battery.
Charleston State House Candidate Accused of Ducking Interviews and Debates
The campaign said Hartnett cancelled a previously scheduled interview with Quintin’s Close-ups and refused multiple dates offered by the Charleston League of Women Voters to debate his Roberts. Today, Roberts issued the following statement:. “If elected, Tom Hartnett would be the most extreme member of the Charleston delegation. He’d...
Next Charleston Green Drinks Event to Focus on Clean and Sustainable Energy
Sustainability Institute – who will be sharing information on advancing sustainable energy/ efficiency and conservation in commercial buildings through their Charleston RISES green certification program, as well as in the residential space through their weatherization/ home performance + critical home repair projects. Conservation Voters of South Carolina – who...
5th Annual Ugly Sweater 5K Dash to Benefit Families Living with Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia
The ARK of SC will host their 5th Annual Ugly Sweater 5K Dash on December 3rd in Summerville. The event raises funds for local families living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. To kick-off the holiday season, runners and walkers are invited to wear their most festive holiday sweater. All race proceeds fund programs such as memory screenings, resource fairs, educational workshops, and support groups in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, and Orangeburg counties plus respite centers in Harleyville and Summerville. Every year, The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services works with local families and friends providing care for people living with Alzheimer’s disease in the Charleston area.
