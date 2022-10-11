The City of North Charleston is calling upon South Carolina visual artists to participate in the 40th Annual North Charleston Arts Fest Poster Design Competition. The winning piece will become the official poster design of the 2023 North Charleston Arts Fest, taking place May 3-7, and will be featured on all promotional materials and merchandise, including posters, billboards, print and digital advertisements, television commercials, program booklets, apparel, online, and more. The winning artist will receive a $500 purchase award and a solo exhibition at Park Circle Gallery during May 2023. In addition, the winning piece will become part of the City of North Charleston’s Public Art Collection, which is displayed throughout City Hall. The deadline to submit works for the competition is Thursday, December 15, 2022.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO