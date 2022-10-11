ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Revisiting record-breaking October 1989 snow in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October is not generally a time in which Hoosiers think about wintry weather. Instead, Hoosiers are focused on those crisp and cool fall days as they transition toward the overall winter season. However, a big gift of snow made its way to Indiana’s doorstep in mid-October...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Starbucks closing downtown Indy location due to safety concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — A wave of Starbucks closures nationwide due to safety concerns is hitting Indianapolis. On Friday, Starbucks confirmed that it is closing one of its downtown Indianapolis locations due to safety concerns. The location on Monument Circle will close effective October 28. The latest news comes after the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Staufferbuilt Farms LLC

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Jen and Mike Stauffer with Staufferbuilt Farms LLC located in Trafalgar, Indiana. Visit their Facebook page here. Enjoy the full interviews with Jen and Mike...
TRAFALGAR, IN
Fox 59

Ironworks Hotel Indy makes list of Top Hotels in the Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS — While there may be plenty to attract visitors to Indianapolis, local accommodations are also bringing attention to the Circle City. Condé Nast Traveler asked their readers to rate the top 15 hotels that can be found in the Midwest, and a well-known Indianapolis hotel has made the cut.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days

INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction

There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Wayne Twp. crews battle apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Township firefighters were called to the Center Point Apartments just off North Eagle Creek Parkway near I-465 and West 38th Street for an overnight fire in the clubhouse. Right now it's unclear how the fire started. Investigators will be working Saturday to determine a cause. No...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

All lanes of SB I-65 now open near North Split

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 in downtown Indianapolis near the North Split reopened just before 9 a.m. Thursday after being closed for several hours due to a crash. Polie shut down all lanes of I-65 between Central Avenue and College Avenue for at least thee hours...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Patty’s Mabel has Cushing’s disease

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 to talk about her dog Mabel who has been diagnosed with Cushing’s disease.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man dies in motorcycle crash on Indy's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man who died Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle on the near south side of Indianapolis. Larry Dale Lynch, 67, was killed in the crash at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Raymond Street at 1 p.m. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 1 man dies Friday evening, ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s Southeast side of town Friday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 9 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of East Washington Street on a report of a person shot. Officers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Left three lanes of SB I-65 closed downtown near North Split

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A section of southbound I-65 in downtown Indianapolis near the north split is closed Thursday morning because of a crash. The left three lanes of I-65 are closed between Central Avenue and College Avenue. One lane is open to traffic, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

