holycitysinner.com
Charleston Mimosa Festival Scheduled for Saturday at Johnson Hagood Stadium
On Saturday, October 15th, Charleston Wine Festivals presents the Charleston Mimosa Festival at Johnson Hagood Stadium from 1 pm to 5 pm. This is a 21 and up event. The event includes traditional Mimosas, some different Mimosa flavors, Brunch, punch, beer, wine, live music, and a DJ. Tickets include entry, entertainment, souvenir cup, and all drinks from 1 pm to 4:45 pm. Food costs extra.
charlestondaily.net
The Annual Holiday Festival of Lights returns to James Island County Park beginning November 11, 2022
It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year at James Island County Park. [CHARLESTON, SC] – The Holiday Festival of Lights is back, starting on Nov. 11 at James Island County Park! With over two million lights, this beloved tradition offers fun for the whole family and is sure to boost your holiday spirit.
The Post and Courier
Photos: Southern Screams brings haunted house to North Charleston
Southern Screams new haunted attraction sets up beside Holy City Brewing this Halloween season.
holycitysinner.com
Frontier Lounge to Open on Friday
Frontier Lounge, a “new dive bar experience” that Holy City Sinner was the first to report on, is opening in downtown Charleston on Friday. The new venture, which called a “1970s dive bar with live music and cold beers” is located at 135 Calhoun Street in the former home of Mynt, which closed in April.
The Post and Courier
New Charleston dining, drinking destinations signal a shift in the industry
As commercial rents continue to rise on Charleston’s peninsula, local restaurateurs are increasingly choosing off-the-beaten-path venues for their new ventures. Just this year, Nico Romo (NICO Oysters + Seafood and Bistronomy by Nico) opened Laura in Summerville, Ben and Kate Towill (Basic Kitchen and Post House) debuted Sullivan’s Fish Camp on Sullivan’s Island, and downtown darlings Minero and Tattooed Moose moved to Johns Island and Park Circle, respectively. And we can't forget about Bexley Fish & Raw Bar, a new Summerville restaurant that earned a rave review from The Post and Courier's contributing restaurant critic Robert. F. Moss.
abcnews4.com
Lidl celebrating grand opening in North Charleston next week
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston is getting a brand new grocery store in the area. Lidl is having its grand opening next Wednesday, October 19th, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m. Customers can arrive at Dorchester Road #8849. An open house is available to the public...
holycitysinner.com
Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend
We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
holycitysinner.com
Taste of Hutson Alley Returns on November 17th
Has announced that their popular Taste of Hutson Alley event will return on Thursday, November 17th from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm. Guests will be greeted at the John St. entrance to Hutson Alley and offered samples of “Hutson Alley Hooch” from Charleston’s Smallest Bar. The celebration will take place among the lanterns and under the lights of the historic alleyway with chef-attended stations from all six Holy City Hospitality restaurants and dessert samplings from Good Food Catering.
holycitysinner.com
CCPL Celebrates the Charleston Friends of the Library During National Friends of Libraries Week
The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) will be spending the week of Oct. 16-22 celebrating its Charleston Friends of the Library (CFOL) group as part of the 17th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week. The Charleston FOL were established more than 30 years ago, and since 2008, they...
holycitysinner.com
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 10/14/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
holycitysinner.com
Country TikTok Star Austin Dixon to Perform at West Ashley’s Whiskey Jack’s on October 28th
Playing live for the first time in Charleston, Austin Dixon will perform at Whiskey Jack’s outdoor container bar in West Ashley at 7 pm. Dixon will be playing country music covers along with two singles from his new EP on Friday, October 28th, with local musician Brandon Stokes Reed opening the show.
The Post and Courier
Tentative date set for opening of Goose Creek park
Goose Creek's new barrier-free Central Creek Park is tentatively scheduled for a Dec. 16 public opening, according to local public information officer Frank Johnson. The new $9 million park site will consist of a 13-acre, all-abilities outdoor recreation facility that is reportedly benefitting from the generosity of community-based donors. These...
holycitysinner.com
51st Annual Charleston Scottish Games Scheduled for November 5th
The Charleston Scottish Society will host their 51st Annual Charleston Scottish Games at Riverfront Park in North Charleston on Saturday, November 5th from 9 am to 5 pm. You can learn more about 48th Annual Charleston Scottish Games & Highland Gathering on their website.
The Post and Courier
3,600+ apartments coming online in Charleston area, with most in Summerville
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Summerville leads with most new multifamily units being delivered in metro Charleston this year. The multifamily market is...
Weekend parking limitations on King St. to become permanent
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Limited parking on King Street during the weekend is here to stay. Parking is prohibited on King between Spring and Calhoun Streets from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. This has been in place since May 2021, as part of a pilot program. City officials said new […]
Summerville Skates not returning for 2022 season
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portable ice skating rink will not return to Summerville this holiday season. The attraction, Summerville Skates, was put on by Summerville DREAM over the past three years to bring more visitors to the town between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays while also providing a fun winter activity for area residents. […]
2 K-9 officers retire from the Goose Creek Police Department
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department held a retirement celebration for two of its K-9 officers on Thursday while welcoming in four new paws of the law. One of the K-9s, Gracie, was not well taken care of by a police department in New York state, she even weighed less than […]
charlestondaily.net
Support the Lowcountry Food Bank and your community – Food pantry locations and distribution schedule
Lowcountry Food Bank believes that no one should have to live without food. If you are in need of FREE food assistance:. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
The Post and Courier
‘It’s paradise up there’
The yellow and green of spartina grass gives way to the slate blue of the Intracoastal Waterway, while salt marshes frame the sun-dappled waters of Bulls Bay in the distance. Long, spindly docks lead to pier heads and boat lifts, while egrets, ospreys and other coastal birds glide to and fro. The entire coastal panorama is so uniquely Lowcountry, so ideally tranquil, that it’s hard to believe that the hustle and bustle of northern Mount Pleasant is only a few miles away.
charlestondaily.net
Thank you to The Head and the Heart and Firefly Distillery for creating a special moment for Charleston music fans
After The Head and the Heart show at Firefly Distillery on Tuesday, Matt Gervais, exhausted after a long set and longer national tour, spent time talking to the fans, taking selfies, and engaging in shared experiences. He selfless act of spending so much time with the Charleston fans reminded us why The Head and the Heart continues to bring crowds in every city and Charleston was no exception.
