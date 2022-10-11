Read full article on original website
Lassen Deputies Remove More than 110 Animals in Adin Neglect Case
Lassen County Sheriff’s Deputy Chance Loflin came across a disturbing scene on Sunday, October 2nd, when he responded to an address on Highway 299 in Adin for a reported dog bite. While investigating the bite Loflin noticed several animals on the property that were lacking proper care, along with dead animals in various stages of decomposition.
Police Seek Info in Possible Parental Abduction Case
According to Susanville Police Chief Ryan Cochran, a report was made to the Susanville Police Department last week regarding a possible parental abduction. Trinity Coger (DOB 07/28/2016) and Faith Coger (DOB 09/10/2006) were last seen with their parents, Kyle Louis Evan Coger (DOB 08/10/1983) and Ashley Renee Seals (DOB 09/21/1985) on or about September 26th, 2022.
Sheriff’s Blotter Oct. 5-10: So many drunk drivers
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Oct. 5-10, 2022. Oct. 5. Keddie...
CHP Incident: Two Injured as Motorcycle Strikes KIA Near Fredonyer
Two Westwood residents were taken to the hospital October 3rd, with major injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 36 just east of Fredonyer Summit. According to the report from the Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol, at around 4:49p.m., the driver of a 2005 Harley Davidson, identified as 42-year old Westwood resident Bobby Stanfill and a female passenger seated on the rear seat, were traveling westbound at a stated speed of 45mph.
Reno Police Assisting in Search For Missing Woman From Texas
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman from Dallas, Texas. 45-year-old Jodi Page was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno. Her family expected her home last Friday, but they have not heard from her. The Reno Police Department is assisting in the investigation. If you have any information, contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.
What's causing the strong odors coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley?
If you live in the North Valleys, you might've noticed a foul smell in the area lately... It's likely coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley. The Washoe County Health District and several other environmental agencies have received numerous complaints regarding the smell surrounding Swan Lake the last several weeks. Officials have conducted an inspection of the lake at various points and have determined naturally occurring biological activity may be contributing to the the odors.
Coroner Identifies Deadly Shooting Victim Near Downtown Reno
The Washoe County coroner has identified the man killed in a shooting near downtown Reno early Sunday. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Just after midnight, police responded to gunshots heard in downtown. When officers arrived, they found Manning's body near Museum Drive...
