nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Millikin MBA Program on Byers & Co
October 12, 2022 – Jaclyn Cantwell of Millikin University and recent MBA graduate, Kelsey Fields, joined Byers & Co to talk about the MBA program at Millikin that offers day and night options for students. Listen to the podcast now!
Decatur City Council dedicates Preston Jackson Park in a ceremony
October 14, 2022- Community members gathered at Preston Jackson Park as Decatur City Council members and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe officially dedicated the park. “Mr. Jackson has been called one of the greatest Black artists of our time, and he is from Decatur, Illinois,” Mayor Moore Wolfe said. “Peoria Magazine referred to him as an internationally renowned artist and performer. His talent was born and nurtured right here, his birth city, and this is where his legacy will reside for posterity. With Preston Jackson Park.”
Decatur Memorial Hospital Nurse Honored with DAISY Award
October 12, 2022 – Rudy Mathieson received the DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Mathieson is a registered clinical nurse in the Emergency Care Center of the nonprofit hospital. He was nominated for this honor by three different individuals, all acknowledging his skill and compassion as a nurse.
LISTEN: Cordaryl Patrick & LaTonya Ricks James joined Thee Morris Code
October 12, 2022- Cordaryl Patrick, Community Development Director at City of Decatur & LaTonya Ricks James, a Workforce Development Consultant for Memorial Health, joined co-hosts Dr. Juanita Morris & Dr. Jeremy Morris on Thee Morris Code. They talked about an ongoing workforce ecosystem project, Great Streets Great Neighborhoods project, & the upcoming Jasper Street Fest that will take place next Thursday at Johns Hill Park from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Listen to the podcast now!
UPDATE: Suspect who died after shooting Two DPD Officers is identified
October 13, 2022 – The suspect who was killed after firing shots at police during an early morning traffic stop Wednesday has been identified. Jamontey Neal, 32, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at DMH at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday. At around 12:25 am, Decatur Police Officers stopped Neal in the...
