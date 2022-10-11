ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

As pandemic fatigue sets in, COVID numbers are inching back up in Massachusetts

BOSTON - No one wants to hear it, but it's a fact. Samples from Boston's wastewater treatment plant show COVID levels rising again. Dover mom Tindley Gilbert said, like many, she worries about it less often. "I do think, especially with my kids, it's nice to have them protected so that we can move on with their regular activities, getting educated, playing activities and being active," Gilbert said. But numbers released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health this week show the virus is on the rise again. There were 7,865 new COVID cases reported. Sixty people died...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

200 Students Sick as Virus Spreads in Groton Elementary School, Closing Early Friday

A virus is causing students to get sick at an elementary school in Groton, Massachusetts, prompting its early dismissal Friday, the superintendent said. Florence Roche Elementary School has been assessed by the Board of Health, Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson said in a statement. She said the school was being closed early because of "the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students."
GROTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Middlesex County, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Belmont, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Belmont, MA
Government
Middlesex County, MA
Government
City
Belmont, MA
Middlesex County, MA
Health
bunewsservice.com

Boston Sees Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Preparing for Fall and Winter Months

Since the Omicron variant arrived last winter, COVID-19 cases in Boston have remained constant. Suffolk County reported cases ranging from 100 new cases daily to as many as over 1,000 since February, but nowhere near the figures that were being reported last December and January of 2022, according to the data by the New York Times.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Nile#Linus West Nile Virus#Common Sense#Diseases#General Health#Wnv#Emmcp#Deet Lrb#Ir3
wgbh.org

Midwife-led birth center in Beverly has seen its last patient, staff say

Staff at the North Shore Birth Center on the campus of Beverly Hospital say they've seen their last patient. The center was the only stand-alone midwife-led birth center currently delivering babies in Eastern Massachusetts. Beth Israel Lahey Health had announced plans in May to close the center, citing staffing shortages.
BEVERLY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
hwy.co

Most People Don’t Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists

Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That’s ok; most people haven’t. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we’re here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you’ll never forget it once you’ve experienced it.
WARWICK, RI
capecod.com

Scattered power outages after gusty winds, downpours move through

CAPE COD – Gusty winds up to 52 MPH in Truro combined with downpours that have resulted in 1 to 1.5 inches of rain across the Cape have caused scattered power outages. Barnstable was hardest hit with over 4,000 Eversource customers out at the height of the storm. Over 500 customers were out in Bourne and just over 400 in Dennis. Utility crews are working to restore service.
BARNSTABLE, MA
CBS Boston

Heavy rain, strong winds could have high impact on Friday commute

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for a period of heavy rain and strong winds coming Thursday night through early Friday.Heaviest rain comes through overnight, essentially 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.The two main impacts from the storm will be locally heavy rain (causing some localized flooding), with 1-2"+ in many areas, along with winds gusting 30-40 mph (over 40mph on the Cape and Islands).  This could cause some limbs or small trees to come down and certainly will rip a lot of leaves off the trees, putting...
BOSTON, MA
John Palfrey

Andover Inn prepares to reopen in mid-November

Following a more than two-year suspension of operations during the pandemic, the Andover Inn will return to its original purpose as a nationally recognized historic inn on the campus of Phillips Academy. The inn will start welcoming members of the public back through its doors on November 14, 2022. For reservations or to inquire about future events, call (978) 775-4900.
ANDOVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly

Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
CBS Boston

Nahant residents face eviction after decades living in Coast Guard housing

NAHANT – For Susan Alessi and several of her longtime neighbors, the love story of living in Nahant is shaping up to end in heartache. "I came on Memorial weekend in 1978 and never left. I love Nahant," Susan Alessi said. They rent what's known as "Coast Guard housing," which the town bought from the federal government almost 20 years ago. But there's still a nearly $2 million dollar loan to be paid.Last fall, town leaders informed the renters they had 12 months to find a new home. It had been voted on that spring, May 2021. Now the clock's...
NAHANT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy