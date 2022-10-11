Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
FRAZIER: Resurrecting memories from Christmases past
It still seems too hot outside to be talking about Christmas, but I am going to do it anyway. Our holiday issue of the Vicksburg Living magazine is coming together, and we are encouraging readers to submit a photo to be featured in its pages. As many folks know, at the end of each issue we include submitted photographs from readers.
vicksburgnews.com
Reception announced for Dr. Edney and Dr. Turner
The Honorable Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. and Project CHAMPIONS will be celebrating the new leadership of the Mississippi State Department of Health and are inviting you to join them for this momentous occasion. Dr. Daniel Edney has been promoted as our new State Health Officer. Dr. Edney served the Vicksburg community for more than 30 thirty years in his private practice before joining the Mississippi State Department of Health. Dr. Edney is one of Vicksburg’s finest and we are so honored to celebrate him. Dr. Justin Turner has been selected as our new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Turner is the youngest and first African American to hold this position. Dr. Turner is the CEO of Turner Care, LLC, he is the recipient of numerous community awards and is dedicated to a healthier Mississippi. His commitment to service is unparalleled. In the words of Dr. Edney about Dr. Turner, “Service is not just what he does – it’s who he is.”
Vicksburg Post
OUR OPINION: Good Lord willing, the water will rise
The Mississippi River at Vicksburg is at its lowest in a decade, and the water’s steadily going down. What does that mean for Vicksburg? Well, for one, it means our maritime industries are stretched thin. At Golding Barge, for example, they’re having to light-load, meaning they’re loading more barges with less product to allow the crafts to travel through the shallows.
Vicksburg Post
VICKSBURG FACTS: The River City’s fight for moral justice
Did the people of Vicksburg once try to make the community into an immoral place?. At the beginning of Vicksburg’s incorporation, there were many wonderful advances that helped the city become a popular stopping point for goods and services. However, Vicksburg was still trying to establish itself as a respectable community with a good sense of morals. Since the city grew in popularity, it attracted people from all walks of life, such as wealthy businessmen, to the scruff and scum.
Vicksburg Post
VIDEO: Low Mississippi River affecting commerce, could be long-term for Vicksburg
A lack of significant rain over the Mississippi River Basin has dropped the Mississippi River to levels not seen locally since after the 2011 flood, forcing cruise lines and towing companies to alter their operations on the river. According to the National Weather Service, the river’s level at Vicksburg on...
WLBT
Local church transforming building into sports complex
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One local church is working to provide a safe and fun outlet for young people in South Jackson in hopes of getting them off the streets and cutting down on crime. New Horizon Ministries is working to transform an old, large warehouse into a sports and...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records Oct. 3 to Oct. 10
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 3 to Oct. 10. *Billy Leist to Don Ainsworth and Theresa, Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East. *Sterling Blanche and Tara S. Blanche to Brandon S. Maynord and Kennedy A. Monsour, Lots 24 and...
Vicksburg Post
Jackson Street MB Church hosts food distribution with Mississippi Food Network
A group of Vicksburg residents had the opportunity Tuesday to stock up on needed groceries as Jackson Street Missionary Baptist Church held a special food distribution. The line of cars waiting to pick up food resembled a large horseshoe as it stretched from Grove Street to First North Street and down Jackson Street to the front of the church, where church members handed out gallon jugs of milk, bags of apples and other food as people arrived.
Vicksburg Post
Howell Thomas “Tony” Powell Jr.
Yes, he knew it rhymed and he was proud of it. Age 65, Passed away on October 12, at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, TX at 7 a.m., after a brave two-year battle with cancer, with his wife by his side. If Tony were here, he would tell you, “You should see the other guy.”
Vicksburg Post
The Vicksburg Post launches ‘Voices of the Floods’ podcast, companion to ‘Faces of the Floods’ series
The Vicksburg Post has launched the “Voices of the Floods” podcast, a companion to its “Faces of the Floods” series. “Voices of the Floods,” which publishes once a week, is available on Anchor, Spotify and Google Podcasts. The show provides an opportunity for an in-depth discussion with “Faces of the Floods” story subjects — South Mississippi Delta residents who have endured catastrophic floods in the area over the last century.
ourmshome.com
Vicksburg Veteran Grows Locally-Sourced Sauce Company
Gardening can make you feel more relaxed and peaceful. Focusing your attention on the immediate and physical tasks of gardening can reduce negative thoughts and feelings and help keep you in the present moment. Spending time outside around plants or having a variety indoors can ease stress for many people. That is why after a tour in Afghanistan, Marine veteran Al Winschel turned to gardening as a therapeutic way to relax from the stress of post-military service.
Vicksburg Post
A LITTLE SOMETHING EXTRA: ‘Lagniappe Leftovers’ gives new life to yesterday’s supper
The latest cookbook from “Makeover my Leftover” Chef Susanne Duplantis has a colorful connection to Vicksburg. “Lagniappe Leftovers,” published by Pelican Publishing, features illustrations by Dr. Tom Quaid, the father of Vicksburg’s Ali Quaid Hopson. Quaid, who devoted much of his life to the medical field as a cardiologist, has found a second life in his art.
Residential recycling makes a comeback in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Recycling across the City of Jackson is coming back. The city has been without official recycling since the city ended residential recycle pick-up due to a lack of funds in 2019. Keep Jackson Beautiful is partnering with Replenysh, and EnvironMentality to continue recycling in the city. “The difference is not an […]
Madison County Journal
Madison receives national honor
Madison the City received top honors for the prestigious 2022 America in Bloom National Awards Program announced earlier this month. The city received special recognition for its Celebrating Heritage from its Advisors. Steve Zwiep and Douglas Airhart, AIB Advisors, spent two days in the summer touring the community, meeting municipal officials, residents, and volunteers.
WAPT
Residents concerned about trash, abandoned houses along Jackson street
JACKSON, Miss. — Residents are concerned about trash piling up along Glen Erin Street. Two Jackson residents have lived near the area for more than five years and reached out to 16 WAPT News about their concerns. There is a large pothole, old household items, abandoned buildings and ultimately,...
Vicksburg Post
Teen charged in Vicksburg car theft held with $300,000 bond
A Jackson teenager charged by Vicksburg police with armed carjacking in the Tuesday theft of a Toyota 4Runner from the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. is now charged with multiple counts by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in the theft of a pickup truck in Flowers and the reported theft of a Dodge Charger from Jackson.
USPS hosts job fairs in Jackson-metro area
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) will hold two upcoming job fairs in Mississippi. Currently, employment as a Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC), each at $19.50 per hour, is available at various Mississippi locations. Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Ridgeland Post Office, 611 […]
WAPT
Mississippi River drops to startlingly low levels
JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marked one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
WLBT
Charles Tisdale Library demolished, five years after closing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The roar of heavy machinery and the crashing sounds of demolition marked the end of an eyesore on Northside Drive. In just hours the Charles Tisdale Library was in piles. It’s no longer a blight in the community but leaves a void for students and book lovers.
NOLA.com
Controversial Mississippi flood control project gets $221M more, but Louisiana worries remain
A controversial flood control project near Jackson, Mississippi, that Louisiana officials and environmental groups have long opposed is gaining new momentum following disastrous flooding there in late August that exacerbated problems with Jackson's drinking water supply. U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, announced last week that the U.S. Army Corps of...
