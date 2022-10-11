Two GOP candidates in Northwest Iowa state legislature races opted out of Sioux City League of Women Voters candidate event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This November, Iowa voters will have the chance to cast their ballot for a measure that would enshrine the right to bear arms in the Iowa Constitution. Iowa is one of six states that currently doesn’t provide for gun rights in the state constitution. The Iowa Firearms Coalition, the IFC, tells me none of state’s current laws would be amended, but that hasn’t stopped opponents from sounding the alarm.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO