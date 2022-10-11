Read full article on original website
Bastrop police department to receive grant to purchase body cameras
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Bastrop Police Department is set to receive a grant to purchase body cameras to increase security in the community. During a regular meeting held on Thursday, October 13, Bastrop mayor Betty Alford-Olive said this upgrade is a way of making safety services better. “We will use the rescue money to […]
State police whistleblower rejects settlement offer
MONROE, La. — The whistleblower who was fired as a state trooper rejected a settlement offer this week, because he wanted his day in court. Carl Cavalier's actions led to a closer look at the death of Ronald Greene in custody of Louisiana State Police. Greene was killed after...
After 3 years, grand jury will hear case of Ronald Greene, Louisiana motorist in deadly police beating
MONROE, La. — Three years after the death of Ronald Greene, a district attorney said he will convene a grand jury and seek indictments against Louisiana police officers in the brutal beating death of the Black motorist in 2019. A grand jury will convene Nov. 10, District Attorney John...
Sheriff confirms homicide investigation underway in West Carroll Parish
FOREST, La. (KNOE) - A homicide investigation is underway in West Carroll Parish after a man died of injuries on Friday, October 7, 2022. According to West Carroll Parish Sheriff Scott Mathews, Zachary Scott Berry, 43, was found unresponsive in a home on Highway 582 in the Village of Forest just after 8:00 a.m. Friday. Mathews told KNOE that his deputies responded to the resident for a “medical call”.
Endom Bridge closes, realignment of two West Monroe streets continues
Endom Bridge closes, realignment of two West Monroe streets continues
Shooting claims the life of West Carroll Parish man; no arrest made in the case
FOREST, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 7, 2022, the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Forrest Community in Forest, La. in reference to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located 43-year-old Zachary Scott who died from gunshot injuries. As of October 14, 2022, Sheriff Scott D. Mathews confirmed to KTVE/KARD that no […]
Fire damages Emily Williamson School on ULM campus
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A fire has caused damage to the Emily Williamson Laboratory School on the campus of the University of Louisiana Monroe. Witnesses say a cleaning lady smelled smoke and called 911. ULM says no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle Comes to a Close!
2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle Comes to a Close!
DA confirms grand jury in Ronald Greene case
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Third Judicial District Attorney John Belton has confirmed to KNOE that his office will convene a grand jury on Nov. 10 in relation to the in-custody death of Ronald Greene. Belton says he will present evidence against Louisiana State Troopers involved in Greene’s death.
Ouachita holds on to beat Ash, West Monroe extends winning streak against West Ouachita and Ruston s
Ouachita holds on to beat Ash, West Monroe extends winning streak against West Ouachita and Ruston s

Watch these highlights from week 7 of Friday Night Blitz!.
Oak Grove gets back in the win column against Ferriday, General Trass defeats Bastrop and Jena dominates Bolton
Oak Grove gets back in the win column against Ferriday, General Trass defeats Bastrop and Jena dominates Bolton

Watch these highlights from week 7 of Friday Night Blitz!.
Juvenile arrested after making threat against Mangham High School
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with two other police agencies has made an arrest in regards to a threat made against Mangham High School. On Oct. 13, 2022, RPSO was notified of a threat made on social media against MHS. RPSO, Mangham...
Monroe man accused of holding girlfriend and 2 other victims at gunpoint with infant baby present, police say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Peach Street in reference to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the residence, they made contact with a victim who advised that her boyfriend, 27-year-old Demarqual Jaborious Jackson, hit her in […]
Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation results in 40 arrest warrants
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division has issued 40 arrest warrants on 30 different people resulting from months of investigation. The warrants were issued on Wednesday morning, Oct. 12, 2022. FPSO said numerous of the individuals have already been arrested, and they expect to...
Man booked for violating protective order
A man allegedly violated a court-issued protective order when he went to the residence of the protected party Sunday night. Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a U.S. 80 residence west of Ruston about 10:00 p.m. after a caller reported a woman needed assistance. When deputies arrived, they could...
Single-vehicle crash causes truck to flip, kills Winnsboro man
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of 52-year-old Craig D. Higgins of Winnsboro. On Oct. 11, 2022, FPSO responded to a call regarding a crash on Loflin Rd., west of Winnsboro. FPSO said the investigation showed a 2003 truck, driven by Higgins, was going east on Loflin Rd. For unknown reasons, the truck went off the road and overturned.
Emily Williamson Lab School “uninhabitable” after fire
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Fire damaged the Emily Williamson Lab School at the Univerity of Louisiana-Monroe’s campus so badly, the building “will be uninhabitable for an indefinite period of time”. A KNOE 8 News crew reported Thursday the inside of the building appeared to have sustained major...
ULM receives $1.4 million to help student parents pay for daycare
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Full-time students who are also parents at ULM are getting more help with childcare. The university’s TRIO Program has been given a 1.4 million dollar CCAMPIS grant by the U.S. Department of Education. CCAMPIS stands for Child Care Access Means Parents in School. Through this...
15-year-old Tallulah teen arrested after making social media threats against Mangham High School, authorities say
MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Mangham High School due to a threat posted on a social media platform against the high school. Deputies of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mangham Police, and the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered that a 15-year-old male juvenile […]
Adopt-a-Pet: Judge
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We hope you are ready for some law and order because it’s time for all to rise for Judge! He is one of the dogs available for adoption at Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Roxanne Smith from PAWS of NELA said Judge is about two years...
