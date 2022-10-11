ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Weatherization Program Available For The Needy In The State

Did you know that the State of Michigan has a weatherization program that can help you save hundreds of dollars in energy costs every year?. The Michigan Weatherization program helps needy Michigan residents weatherize their homes to help save on heating and cooling costs. The program helps those in need update qualified homes to be more energy-efficient.
Decision 2022: Race for Michigan Governor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time in Michigan history, two women will go head-to-head in the race for Michigan’s top office. It comes at a time when women’s rights are front and center. The two women vying to be the state’s next leader have different ideas...
Michigan launching study of nuclear power options to replace coal plants

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - As Michigan's utility companies move away from coal-fired power plants, the state is launching a study of developing more nuclear options. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill from a Mid-Michigan lawmaker commissioning a feasibility study of increasing the amount of power generated from nuclear sources in Michigan.
Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
Michigan Gets Extra $183 Million From Feds For Weatherization Program

As the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raise awareness during Weatherization Month, MDHHS is receiving a large increase in federal funding for home weatherization. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden created a $3.5 billion stimulus for the Weatherization Assistance Program...
Michigan Matters: Gov. Snyder launches tech company

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is returning to his roots as he launches SensCy – a cybersecurity company in Ann Arbor that he talked about during taping of  "Michigan Matters" which airs 8 a.m. this Sunday on CBS Detroit. Snyder, a two-term Republican governor who served as CEO of computer maker Gateway, appeared with Carol Cain, senior producer and host, to talk about the company which is helping business deal with cybersecurity threats. Snyder also answered questions about the Flint water situation and lawsuits stemming from it. And he shared thoughts about the state of politics today. Then, it's...
Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.

Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
Dixon looks to gain on Whitmer at Michigan governor debate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The candidates for governor of Michigan are having their first debate on Thursday, as Republican challenger Tudor Dixon looks to use the primetime appearance to narrow her gap with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.Dixon is a former commentator for a conservative online program who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. She has never held public office and is still working to introduce herself and her ideas to voters — some of whom may be seeing her in action for the first time at Thursday's debate.For months, Whitmer and fellow Democrats have been airing attack ads portraying...
