Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Whitmer signs bills strengthening public safety, mental health, more
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a series of bills that aim to defend public safety, expand polling locations, raise standards for mental health, and more.
Michigan drivers face new $48 fee in 2023, no more $400 checks
Michigan drivers should not look for another $400 refund check next year from their auto insurance company. Instead, they can expect to be hit with a new $48 fee in their insurance bill. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association this week released its latest annual report, showing how the statewide fund for medical expenses...
Michigan Weatherization Program Available For The Needy In The State
Did you know that the State of Michigan has a weatherization program that can help you save hundreds of dollars in energy costs every year?. The Michigan Weatherization program helps needy Michigan residents weatherize their homes to help save on heating and cooling costs. The program helps those in need update qualified homes to be more energy-efficient.
bridgemi.com
Two years after Midland dam failures, still no action on safety reforms
As another Lansing session draws to a close, dam safety reform bills have yet to get a hearing. Lawmakers say the reforms remain a priority, but advocates fear the delays put more communities at risk. Experts say the state's flood control laws are too weak and dams are growing dangerously...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates.
WILX-TV
Decision 2022: Race for Michigan Governor
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time in Michigan history, two women will go head-to-head in the race for Michigan’s top office. It comes at a time when women’s rights are front and center. The two women vying to be the state’s next leader have different ideas...
abc12.com
Michigan launching study of nuclear power options to replace coal plants
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - As Michigan's utility companies move away from coal-fired power plants, the state is launching a study of developing more nuclear options. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill from a Mid-Michigan lawmaker commissioning a feasibility study of increasing the amount of power generated from nuclear sources in Michigan.
Carvana sues Michigan after officials suspended its license to sell cars
Car dealership Carvana accuses Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson of violating state laws after the state suspended the license of the Carvana dealership in Novi late last week and it wants the courts to intervene. On Thursday evening, Carvana filed injunction motions with the Michigan Court of Claims asking...
RELATED PEOPLE
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan gubernatorial debate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the incumbent in Michigan's race for governor, debated challenger Tudor Dixon at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids. Our recap: Whitmer, Dixon portray each other as radical ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to lower flags in honor of identified World War II soldier
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state in honor of an identified World War II soldier. The flags will be lowered on Monday (Oct. 17) to honor the service of Private First-Class soldier Lowell...
For the first time in 3 months, no Michigan county has high COVID levels
None of Michigan’s 83 counties had high coronavirus transmission levels in the latest assessment from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state had 32 counties at medium risk level, and 51 at low risk as of Thursday, Oct. 13. It’s an improvement from last week, when two counties -- Delta and Gogebic -- were high risk, and 34 were medium.
Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What would Prop 3 do: A guide to Michigan’s abortion rights ballot proposal
Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, the legality of abortion has been up to each individual state. Some, like Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin, have trigger restrictions either in effect or being argued in court. Other states, like Illinois and Minnesota, already had protections in place.
Skubick breaks down the Whitmer vs. Dixon debate
The debate was shown live on WLNS and was hosted by our sister station WOOD TV.
Group rallies against Prop 3 at Michigan Capitol
Members of Democrats for Life of America and Michigan gathered at the state capitol to promote rejecting Prop 3.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan Gets Extra $183 Million From Feds For Weatherization Program
As the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raise awareness during Weatherization Month, MDHHS is receiving a large increase in federal funding for home weatherization. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden created a $3.5 billion stimulus for the Weatherization Assistance Program...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Michigan GOP front and center as Arab Americans push for removal of LGBTQ books in Dearborn schools
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Dearborn parents and residents sounded off on LGBTQ+ books in school libraries during a school board meeting, high profile republicans sat front and center. Their presence was a nod to the unexpected alliance of sorts between conservatives and many in the Arab American community as their interests overlap on this issue.
Michigan Matters: Gov. Snyder launches tech company
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is returning to his roots as he launches SensCy – a cybersecurity company in Ann Arbor that he talked about during taping of "Michigan Matters" which airs 8 a.m. this Sunday on CBS Detroit. Snyder, a two-term Republican governor who served as CEO of computer maker Gateway, appeared with Carol Cain, senior producer and host, to talk about the company which is helping business deal with cybersecurity threats. Snyder also answered questions about the Flint water situation and lawsuits stemming from it. And he shared thoughts about the state of politics today. Then, it's...
Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.
Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
Dixon looks to gain on Whitmer at Michigan governor debate
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The candidates for governor of Michigan are having their first debate on Thursday, as Republican challenger Tudor Dixon looks to use the primetime appearance to narrow her gap with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.Dixon is a former commentator for a conservative online program who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. She has never held public office and is still working to introduce herself and her ideas to voters — some of whom may be seeing her in action for the first time at Thursday's debate.For months, Whitmer and fellow Democrats have been airing attack ads portraying...
Comments / 5