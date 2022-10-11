ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
KOCO

Voter registration deadline for upcoming Oklahoma election quickly approaching

OKLAHOMA CITY — Election Day is quickly approaching, and Oklahomans are about to hit a major deadline. The upcoming election will have a major impact on Oklahoma, including the races for governor, both U.S. Senate seats, state superintendent and many state representatives. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Friday, Oct. 14.
