OK Pardon and Parole board denies clemency for Fairchild, execution set for Nov. 17
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 4-1 to deny death row inmate, Richard Fairchild, clemency in the death of three-year-old Adam Broomhall.
OK AG investigating former metro pool construction owner for allegedly conning then-clients out of $1000s
A former metro pool construction owner is now being investigated after several then-clients came forward saying they lost tens of thousands of dollars to an unfinished pool project.
‘I’m Extremely Let Down’: Oklahoma County Sheriff Speaks Out On Former Deputy Accused Of Abuse
A suspended Oklahoma County deputy was terminated Wednesday following domestic abuse allegations. Recent court documents show that Anthony Jackson allegedly beat his pregnant girlfriend, spat in her face, elbowed her stomach and said he hoped their unborn baby would die. Jackson used his badge as a fear tactic, allegedly telling...
KOCO
Oklahoma County election official discusses voter registration as deadline passes
OKLAHOMA CITY — Voter registration has ended for Oklahomans wanting to vote in the upcoming midterm elections. Oklahomans will have the chance to vote in several key statewide and federal races. KOCO 5's Andy Weber spoke with Oklahoma County officials about what they're seeing on voter registration in the...
Gov. Kevin Stitt promotes three to top state positions
Governor Kevin Stitt appointed a new Director of Department of Corrections, State Chief Operating Officer and Secretary of Budget on Thursday.
city-sentinel.com
Stitt statement on tax commission ruling: 'Every Oklahoma Citizen is required to pay their fair share'
Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement on Wednesday (October 12) after the Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled in favor of the state reaffirming that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes. The chief executive said:. “I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming...
‘They’re not going to get away with what they’re doing,’: OBN cracks down on illegal medical marijuana growth
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said drug agents are cracking down on what they said are criminal organizations taking advantage of Oklahoma’s cheap rural land and loose medical marijuana laws.
KOCO
Inmate focus group to give input on ways to improve Oklahoma County Jail
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Inmates were put together as a focus group to give their input on ways to improve the Oklahoma County Jail. The Criminal Justice Authority’s Citizens Advisory Board started the group. They had conversations they said needed to happen. The chair of the board, Kris...
news9.com
Gov. Stitt, Tribes Respond To Tax Commission's Order On Tribal Exemptions
The state of Oklahoma said between August 2020 and September of this year, more than 9,000 taxpayers claimed they were exempt from state taxes because of tribal income exclusion. More than 600 of those people took their argument a step further, and filed what's called a "protest." The Oklahoma Tax...
KOCO
Truth Test: Attack ad saying Gov. Kevin Stitt won't sign anti-corruption pledge needs context
OKLAHOMA CITY — Election Day is less than a month away, meaning Oklahomans have arrived to political attack ad season. As KOCO 5 has done in previous election cycles, we are putting a spotlight on specific ads to determine if they're true, false or misleading. A new political attack...
KOCO
Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
KOCO
Court documents reveal suspect admits to killing her girlfriend at OKC apartment
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman arrested in connection with a suspicious death at an Oklahoma City apartment admitted to police that she killed her girlfriend, according to court documents. Around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 7, police responded to a report of a domestic-related shooting at an apartment complex near...
Search warrants executed at multiple marijuana farms across Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has issued nearly a dozen search warrants at marijuana farms across the state as they target criminal organizations. Spokesman Mark Woodward says the warrants is part of an on-going plan to target criminals within Oklahoma’s medical marijuana program. “For over two years, OBN has...
KOCO
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office seized record number of fentanyl
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office seized a record amount of fentanyl. The office said the increasing amount of the deadly drug is worrisome. Now, they hope to raise awareness of the dangers. "This substance has completely permeated our entire state," said Sheriff Tommie Johnson...
New city ordinance with stiffer penalties for ‘street takeovers’ in effect
A new city ordinance is now in place as of Friday to stop people from taking over city roads to do burnouts and doughnuts with their vehicles.
Man allegedly randomly attacks person with window down stopped at red light in Southeast Oklahoma City
What appears to be a random, unprovoked knife attack in Southeast Oklahoma City has sent one man to the hospital.
KOCO
Rally held at Scissortail Park to show support after Iranian woman died in morality police custody
OKLAHOMA CITY — Iranian flags flew at Scissortail Park on Thursday as Iranian-Oklahomans organized a rally to show support for 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Last month, women across the world cut off their hair and burned their hijabs after Amini died in custody when she was arrested by Iran's morality police for not wearing the head covering.
Tribal Leaders Explain Why They've Made An Endorsement In The Race For Oklahoma Governor
The leaders of Oklahoma’s five largest tribes have thrown their weight behind Joy Hofmeister for governor. This is the first time the five tribes have joined forces to support a gubernatorial candidate. Leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole Nations said a reason for their support is...
KOCO
Voter registration deadline for upcoming Oklahoma election quickly approaching
OKLAHOMA CITY — Election Day is quickly approaching, and Oklahomans are about to hit a major deadline. The upcoming election will have a major impact on Oklahoma, including the races for governor, both U.S. Senate seats, state superintendent and many state representatives. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Friday, Oct. 14.
