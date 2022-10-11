First Austin police officer trial under DA José Garza begins

The trial for a former Austin police officer whom prosecutors have accused of forcefully arresting a woman and causing her bodily injury began Tuesday, marking the first time that prosecutors under Travis County District Attorney José Garza's administration will seek to convict a law enforcement officer.

Nathaniel Stallings, who resigned from the Austin Police Department, was indicted in 2018 on charges of assault with bodily injury involving official misconduct and abuse of official capacity under former Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore. However, the Civil Rights Unit for the DA's office has a substantially larger case load under Garza, who secured the vast majority of the currently pending indictments against Austin police officers after he took office in 2021.

Garza ran on a platform of holding officers accountable for using excessive force or committing crimes.

In his opening statement Tuesday, prosecutor Joshua Smalley talked about the evidence in Stallings' case and asked the jury: "Is this what we expect from our police officers, or do we expect better?"

Stallings is accused of grabbing a woman's hands and body, causing her head to strike against a car during a 2017 arrest. Then-Police Chief Brian Manley said in a disciplinary memo that the level of force Stallings used was unnecessary. The woman who was arrested was a sex worker, and officers released the man who was allegedly soliciting her with only a warning — a decision that Manley lambasted in his memo.

Stallings is currently facing one count of abuse of official capacity and one count of official oppression. A grand jury also had indicted him on additional official oppression counts, but prosecutors dropped those charges just before the trial began. Each charge is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable with a jail term of up to one year and a maximum fine of $4,000.

Defense attorney Brad Heilman is representing Stallings. Heilman, a former Austin police officer, previously faced an official oppression charge — and was acquitted in 2006 — over use of force during an arrest. Heilman has previously said the experience was part of what inspired him to become a defense attorney.

"This case is about officer Stallings using the least amount of force he believed was necessary to control a resisting subject," Heilman told the jury Tuesday.

The woman "was defiant from the very beginning," Heilman said.

The woman who was arrested took the stand Tuesday, stating that she was a sex worker at that time in her life. However, she did not flag anyone down on the morning of her arrest, nor did she engage in any prostitution that morning on Oct. 6, 2017, she said.

The officers "went to put their hands on me when they didn't have a reason," she said Tuesday.

The jury also viewed the video of the arrest Tuesday.

The woman conceded that once the officers grabbed her, she did resist arrest.

"Yes," she said when Heilman asked if she was resisting, "but not to the point where they need to use so much force."

The officers treated her "like I’d shot someone or sold drugs, like he caught me doing a serious offense," she said on the stand. "I did not give him a reason to treat me like that."

The woman is currently in prison after being convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, an incident that occurred a few years after Stallings arrested her.

‘Use of force could have been avoided'

A grand jury determined that Stallings arrested the woman "without first providing her an opportunity to explain her conduct," according to the indictment. He used "more force than a reasonable officer in the same circumstances would believe was immediately necessary," the document states.

Officer Robert Mathis conducted the arrest with Stallings. After Stallings was indicted, Stallings resigned and Mathis was fired from the Police Department.

Mathis and Stallings were working a daytime shift in North Austin when they saw a man in a vehicle talking to a woman they knew to engage in prostitution, according to a disciplinary memo about Mathis' firing.

The man eventually acknowledged to officers that he was soliciting prostitution, the document states. Officers ran a background check on the man and found he had been arrested for prostitution in 2015 and was driving on a suspended license.

The officers let the man go with a warning, then turned their attention to the woman, ordering her to come over to them, the memo states. When she asked why, both officers grabbed her.

According to the memo, Mathis told the woman, "We're not going this route," and she continued to protest, saying she hadn't done anything. Mathis told the woman, "It's called manifestation of prostitution," then told her that "you're about to get your ass slammed."

"The officers did not provide her with any verbal instructions or direction (e.g. ‘Put your hands behind your back,' or ‘You're under arrest,')," according to the disciplinary memo Manley wrote.

Mathis told the woman "don't make me slam you" again before Stallings pushed the woman's head onto their patrol vehicle.

"Her face forcefully impacted the hood," the memo states.

The three continued to struggle, and Mathis struck the woman's left side with his knee and told her to stop resisting, the video shows. The officers eventually got the woman into their patrol vehicle, where her face hit the back seat, causing a cut, the memo states.

"Officer Stallings admitted to Internal Affairs that, had he and Officer Mathis taken the time to give the female commands and communicated better, their use of force could have been avoided altogether," Manley wrote.

Manley added: "They did not ask any questions. Neither officer articulated an overriding safety consideration, imminent threat of danger or other exigent circumstances to justify their abrupt use of force in their reports or statements to their corporal."