Cincinnati, OH

UC Football Finalizes 2024 Nonconference Schedule

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

Cincinnati added an FCS opponent to its three-game schedule.

CINCINNATI — The UC football program has finalized its 2024 non-conference schedule in anticipation of three non-conference games in the Big 12.

Cincinnati is playing Towson and Pitt at home on Aug. 31 and Sept. 7, before traveling to Oxford to face Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 14.

The Towson Tigers are an FCS school playing in the Colonial Athletic Conference.

UC has not finalized the altered 2023 non-conference schedule after backing out of its series with NC State slated to begin next season in Raleigh, North Carolina, and conclude at Nippert Stadium in 2029.

