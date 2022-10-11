Read full article on original website
SC raccoon advances to semi-finals for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tico, a raccoon rescued as a baby in South Carolina, continues his run to be crowned “America’s Favorite Pet.”. Tico was taken in by Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina - formerly known as Wildlife Rehab of Greenville - after he was hit by a car. He suffered a severe head injury and was even in a coma for a time, but he has since made a recovery.
SC Health Dept. confirms season’s first flu-related death in state
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has reported the state’s first influenza-related death of the season. The death was announced in a news release by DHEC in which the state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell expressed sympathy and urged vaccination. Bell said the victim was from the Midlands region.
Man dies after tractor-trailer slams into gas station, sets it ablaze
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A man is dead, and a worker is in the hospital after a tractor-trailer driven by a suspected drunken driver slammed into a gas station in northern Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, the crash occurred at about 11 p.m. Thursday at a Holiday...
Veteran police officer shot, killed in Las Vegas; suspect in custody
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - An officer died following a shooting early Thursday morning near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Las Vegas Metropolitan Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the incident began at about 1 a.m. when dispatch received a call about...
Awesome Weekend... Sunny & Dry!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved through the Lowcountry overnight and cool, sunny weather is expected as we kick off our Friday. Morning temperatures in the 50s will give way to quickly warming conditions and highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. It’s all sunshine today and the sunny skies will stick around into the weekend. We’ll start out cool in the mornings with temps in the 50s and highs will reach the upper 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday. A strong cold front will move through early next week bringing a slight chance of rain on Monday and a big cool down starting on Tuesday. Highs will only be in the low 60s by the middle of next week with lows in the 40s and perhaps a few inland spots dropping into the upper 30s.
Lowcountry crime victims agencies receive almost $10 million in grant money
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agencies that help the victims of crimes are getting some help in the Lowcountry and across the state. Earlier this year, the South Carolina Public Safety Coordinating Council approved 40 grants for the Lowcountry that total $9,976,920. Those grants will go to 30 different area-based agencies, including non-profits, sheriff’s offices, police departments, solicitor’s offices and other agencies.
Committee hears hours of concerns, ideas about how to help more SC children
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Figuring out how to make South Carolina better for its children is a top concern for so many parents, educators and leaders across the state. Over the last few weeks, a group of lawmakers, state agency leaders and South Carolinians have been traveling the state and hearing hours and hours of concerns and ideas to try to answer that question.
5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
McMaster signs executive order centered on electric vehicles
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order Thursday that focuses on getting the state ready for electric vehicles. Executive Order 2022-31 aims to prioritize efforts to recruit electric vehicle-related businesses. This includes training the state’s workforce to be prepared for the jobs related to the industry...
New committee meets to discuss state’s economic success
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - So far this year, new companies have brought more than 3,000 jobs and around $1.4 billion in capital investment to South Carolina. That’s according to state leaders, who say South Carolina needs to prepare now to keep this economic momentum not just for years to come but for decades.
