9 Investigates: Pineville councilman accused of workplace misconduct

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Channel 9 is investigating complaints involving a local elected official who’s accused of workplace misconduct.

Back in June, Pineville’s town manager requested a third-party investigation into Town Councilman Les Gladden. The results of that investigation allege that Gladden intimidated staff, tried to use his position to influence official actions, and interfered with personnel management.

The third party found “certain habitual, long-term inappropriate behavior” by Gladden that was “egregious in nature, [and] created an atmosphere of intimidation.”

Investigative security services interviewed 30 former and current town employees, including Gladden.

The investigation found he pressured a police department supervisor to hire an officer, despite knowing about the officer’s past issues with prescription drug abuse at the time. The report also said Gladden requested meetings with the town manager and staff to help that officer keep his job after the officer drove a police car on the clock while drunk.

Now, Channel 9′s Erika Jackson found out about the town council’s plans to take action based on the investigation. They will vote Tuesday night on a move to restrict Gladden’s conduct, including:

Prohibiting him from entering the police department without supervision.

Restricting him from meeting with department heads without the town manager present.

Preventing Gladden from communicating directly with any town employee other than the town manager or taking action that could be interpreted as interfering with staffing matters.

If approved by council, the rules for Gladden will go into effect immediately and remain in effect through the end of his term, which is another year.

Town council can also move forward with the steps to remove Gladden from his role if he violated the terms.

Jackson reached out to all council members for comment, including Gladden, but we have not heard back at this point.

The Pineville Police Department said it couldn’t comment since it’s now in the hands of the town council.

(WATCH BELOW: Mecklenburg County DA asks SBI to investigate Charlotte City Councilman)

©2022 Cox Media Group