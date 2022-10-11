SALISBURY, Md.- Meet Shelton Hawkins. An Easton native who has a passion for basketball and art. He merged the two to create the Play In Color project, transforming basketball courts across the shore and now in Salisbury at Waterside Park. “I’m a direct descendent of Harriet Tubman. So for me its kind of like my own version of the Underground Railroad, where you can go to all these places that are safe spaces and go play basketball and enjoy your community,” Hawkins said.

