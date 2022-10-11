Read full article on original website
Mike Hunt
3d ago
I'm in OC, now paying $1800 for a week in a condo that was $750 last year. Casa and Vacasa are buying up all of the properties and charging outrageous, even in this off-season. More than half of the restaurants are sub-par which makes you think twice about trying something new to the tune of a $200 meal. You want tourism to thrive? Stop gouging everyone who comes here.
John
3d ago
if this is the same Rosenfelds as here in Rehoboth... their prices are the problem. who's paying $20 for a sandwich? not me.
