Claremore, OK

Christmas movie being filmed in Claremore

By Shea Smith
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
Halloween is just a couple of weeks away, then Thanksgiving will be here, then, Christmas in two months — but some areas in Claremore already have Christmas decorations up.

"A lot of people think that the city is just really excited about the holidays really early this year, but that is not the case," says Ashley May, the Director of Communication for Claremore Chamber of Commerce.

It's because Hollywood is coming to town.

"They are getting ready to shoot a Christmas movie with the star we all grew up watching," says Alyssa Kennedy, ACK Esthetics, owner.

"Well, we heard that Candace Cameron might be filming here, so we wanted to see if we could go meet DJ for my three little girls and also wanted to check out the scene," said one person.

Crews are filming for the upcoming movie "A Christmas... Present" at different locations around Claremore. The movie stars the "Full House" actor Candace Cameron Bure and puts the town of Claremore on display.

"It's extremely exciting — someone coming to us, someone famous coming to our little town to make it a little popular," says Kennedy.

The wintertime set was practically built overnight — trees, ornaments, and snow just a couple of blocks away.

Bailey Robinson, co-owner of Crooked Roots, says part of the set is right in front of her store. "I guess they saw our little parklet out front and they turned it into a little Christmas tree sale spot," says Robinson.

Aside from the economic impact the movie will have on the town, residents and business owners say it's also bringing a lot of excitement.

The move is set to be released around Thanksgiving.

