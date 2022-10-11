Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Hotel West & Main in Conshohocken Hosts Grand OpeningMarilyn JohnsonConshohocken, PA
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles PreviewLaw Nation SportsPhiladelphia, PA
Related
NBC Sports
Pastrnak's big night propels B's over Capitals in season opener
Much of the offseason was spent discussing whether the Boston Bruins will sign David Pastrnak to a long-term contract extension. In Wednesday's regular-season opener, the star winger let his play do the talking. Pastrnak notched four points -- one goal and three assists -- in the Bruins' 5-2 victory over...
NBC Sports
Flyers place winger on waivers, have more shuffling among forwards
VOORHEES, N.J. — John Tortorella expected a good bit of roster movement. With injuries and the head coach wanting to see what he has, the Flyers' lineup was not going to stick off the bat. "I think there could be some rotating people coming in and out of here...
Fraser Minten Impressed at Maple Leafs Camp, Rewarded with Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract
Drafted 38th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, Minten impressed in both rookie and main training camps before an injury put a stop to his momentum.
NHL・
NBC Sports
Rollins admits 'nothing you can do' if Klay wants seat back
When Klay Thompson wants his seat back, you give him his seat back. That was the lesson Warriors rookie Ryan Rollins learned early on when video showed him getting up and out of Thompson’s way during Golden State’s preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Corey Phelan, Phillies minor league pitcher, dead at 20
Corey Phelan, a baseball prospect with the Philadelphia Phillies, died of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Corey Phelan, of Greenlawn, was an undrafted free agent out of Harborfields High School who signed with the squad in 2020. He gave up just one run while pitching nine and two-thirds relief innings last year as part of the Florida Complex League's rookie-level Phillies and was diagnosed with cancer this past April, according to the MLB.
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: We’ll know when Chase Young can return to practice after his next doctor’s visit
Commanders edge rusher Chase Young may be nearing a return to play. During his Friday press conference, Washington head coach Ron Rivera gave an update that made it seem like Young’s return from a torn ACL could be coming sooner than later. “I know he still has to see...
NBC Sports
Watch: LA Kings savagely troll Jose Altuve
As Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was enjoying a Game 2 ALDS win over the Seattle Mariners, he was simultaneously getting trolled at an NHL game. The Los Angeles Kings hosted the Seattle Kraken Thursday night, and part of the in-arena entertainment featured a “Look-A-Likes” segment. The Crypto.com...
Realmuto Hits Inside-the-Park Homer for Phillies vs. Braves
Philadelphia can eliminate the reigning World Series champions with a win on Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Premier League Fan Fest in Philadelphia
The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Philadelphia in 2022, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be in Philly for what promises to be an incredible weekend. Our latest Fan Fest will take place on October 15-16 in Dilworth Park and we can’t wait to be...
NBC Sports
How Draymond spent time away from Warriors after JP altercation
To say it has been an eventful week for Draymond Green would be an understatement. Speaking with reporters Thursday for the first time since he announced he would be taking time away from the team, Green explained how he felt and what he did over the past few days. "It...
NBC Sports
Draymond, JP dap each other up before Warriors-Nuggets game
For the foreseeable future, every interaction between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole will be under a microscope, even those that happen during an NBA preseason game. Green made his preseason debut in the Warriors' final tune-up before the regular season Friday night against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center, and the public got its first glimpse of him with Poole together since the four-time NBA All-Star punched his younger teammate during practice last Wednesday.
NBC Sports
Phillies tap '08 World Series champ for Game 3 first pitch
When the Phillies play their first home postseason game in 11 years, a familiar face will be the one throwing the first pitch. The Flyin' Hawaiian Shane Victorino, an absolute fan-favorite member of the 2008 World Series team who spent eight seasons in Philly from 2005 to 2012, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Friday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park ahead of Game 3 of the Phils' NLDS series vs. the Braves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Eagles' Jordan Davis battles bug in an epic showdown
Back in high school, Philadelphia Eagles rookie tackle Jordan Davis proved to be an excellent defender inside the classroom, according to Reddit. Redditor u/Dapper_Bed posted a video on Thursday to the r/Eagles subreddit which was recorded by his girlfriend who attended Mallard Creek High School in North Carolina with Davis. The video shows a young Davis hilariously saving his classmates from a bug that was flying around a ceiling light.
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater both full participants Friday, but Tagovailoa won’t play
Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater had full practices Friday, a first for both players since entering concussion protocol. Tagovailoa will not play this week but is closer to a return. Bridgewater, who also has a right pectoral injury, is questionable. Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday the Dolphins plan...
NFL・
NBC Sports
What we learned as Klay shines in Dubs' preseason finale loss
SAN FRANCISCO – The defending NBA champion Warriors closed out their preseason schedule Friday night with a 119-112 loss to the Denver Nuggets before a sellout crowd at Chase Center. On a night when the NBA website was down due to a power outage on the East Coast –...
NBC Sports
Braves will start dominant rookie Spencer Strider vs. Phillies in Game 3
The Braves are turning to Spencer Strider to start Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies' first home playoff game in 11 years. Atlanta didn’t announce a starter for the 4:37 p.m. game until Friday morning. The options were Charlie Morton and Strider, who has not started since September 18 because of an oblique injury. That September 18 start was also against the Phillies and Strider dominated, allowing a run and striking out 10 over six innings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
PBT Podcast: Draymond returns, what now for Warriors? Plus tanking talk
Can Golden State move past this and win another ring this year? What does it mean long-term for the Warriors?. Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports break all of that down, plus talk about Victor Wembanyama and if he (and Scoot Henderson) will bring tanking back to the NBA. At least for a year.
NBC Sports
Justin Fields: I’m hurting, but I’ve got time to heal up before our next game
Bears quarterback Justin Fields took some hard hits in Thursday night’s loss to the Commanders, both on his five sacks and on his 12 rushing attempts. But he said afterward that he’s confident he’ll play in the Bears’ next game, thanks in part to the Bears’ extra time off with a Monday night game in Week Seven.
NBC Sports
Report hints at Celtics' plans to finalize roster, coaching staff
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That appears to be the Boston Celtics' motto with less than a week to go before Opening Night. The Celtics are "confident" in their current coaching staff and don't plan to add an outside assistant to join the staff of interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Thursday.
NBC Sports
Steph reveals how much time he took off after Finals win
Basketball is a year-long sport, though the preparation for a specific season can be even longer than that, as Steph Curry can attest. Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke at Warriors Media Day, the 34-year-old explained just what it took to get ready for the upcoming season after winning the 2022 NBA Finals in June.
Comments / 0