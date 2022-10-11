ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

Pastrnak's big night propels B's over Capitals in season opener

Much of the offseason was spent discussing whether the Boston Bruins will sign David Pastrnak to a long-term contract extension. In Wednesday's regular-season opener, the star winger let his play do the talking. Pastrnak notched four points -- one goal and three assists -- in the Bruins' 5-2 victory over...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Rollins admits 'nothing you can do' if Klay wants seat back

When Klay Thompson wants his seat back, you give him his seat back. That was the lesson Warriors rookie Ryan Rollins learned early on when video showed him getting up and out of Thompson’s way during Golden State’s preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.
NBA
NBC Sports

Corey Phelan, Phillies minor league pitcher, dead at 20

Corey Phelan, a baseball prospect with the Philadelphia Phillies, died of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Corey Phelan, of Greenlawn, was an undrafted free agent out of Harborfields High School who signed with the squad in 2020. He gave up just one run while pitching nine and two-thirds relief innings last year as part of the Florida Complex League's rookie-level Phillies and was diagnosed with cancer this past April, according to the MLB.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Watch: LA Kings savagely troll Jose Altuve

As Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was enjoying a Game 2 ALDS win over the Seattle Mariners, he was simultaneously getting trolled at an NHL game. The Los Angeles Kings hosted the Seattle Kraken Thursday night, and part of the in-arena entertainment featured a “Look-A-Likes” segment. The Crypto.com...
LOS ANGELES, CA
John Tortorella
NBC Sports

Premier League Fan Fest in Philadelphia

The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Philadelphia in 2022, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be in Philly for what promises to be an incredible weekend. Our latest Fan Fest will take place on October 15-16 in Dilworth Park and we can’t wait to be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Draymond, JP dap each other up before Warriors-Nuggets game

For the foreseeable future, every interaction between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole will be under a microscope, even those that happen during an NBA preseason game. Green made his preseason debut in the Warriors' final tune-up before the regular season Friday night against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center, and the public got its first glimpse of him with Poole together since the four-time NBA All-Star punched his younger teammate during practice last Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Phillies tap '08 World Series champ for Game 3 first pitch

When the Phillies play their first home postseason game in 11 years, a familiar face will be the one throwing the first pitch. The Flyin' Hawaiian Shane Victorino, an absolute fan-favorite member of the 2008 World Series team who spent eight seasons in Philly from 2005 to 2012, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Friday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park ahead of Game 3 of the Phils' NLDS series vs. the Braves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles' Jordan Davis battles bug in an epic showdown

Back in high school, Philadelphia Eagles rookie tackle Jordan Davis proved to be an excellent defender inside the classroom, according to Reddit. Redditor u/Dapper_Bed posted a video on Thursday to the r/Eagles subreddit which was recorded by his girlfriend who attended Mallard Creek High School in North Carolina with Davis. The video shows a young Davis hilariously saving his classmates from a bug that was flying around a ceiling light.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Klay shines in Dubs' preseason finale loss

SAN FRANCISCO – The defending NBA champion Warriors closed out their preseason schedule Friday night with a 119-112 loss to the Denver Nuggets before a sellout crowd at Chase Center. On a night when the NBA website was down due to a power outage on the East Coast –...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Braves will start dominant rookie Spencer Strider vs. Phillies in Game 3

The Braves are turning to Spencer Strider to start Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies' first home playoff game in 11 years. Atlanta didn’t announce a starter for the 4:37 p.m. game until Friday morning. The options were Charlie Morton and Strider, who has not started since September 18 because of an oblique injury. That September 18 start was also against the Phillies and Strider dominated, allowing a run and striking out 10 over six innings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

PBT Podcast: Draymond returns, what now for Warriors? Plus tanking talk

Can Golden State move past this and win another ring this year? What does it mean long-term for the Warriors?. Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports break all of that down, plus talk about Victor Wembanyama and if he (and Scoot Henderson) will bring tanking back to the NBA. At least for a year.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report hints at Celtics' plans to finalize roster, coaching staff

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That appears to be the Boston Celtics' motto with less than a week to go before Opening Night. The Celtics are "confident" in their current coaching staff and don't plan to add an outside assistant to join the staff of interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Steph reveals how much time he took off after Finals win

Basketball is a year-long sport, though the preparation for a specific season can be even longer than that, as Steph Curry can attest. Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke at Warriors Media Day, the 34-year-old explained just what it took to get ready for the upcoming season after winning the 2022 NBA Finals in June.
NBA

